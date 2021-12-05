Despite being given all the tools he needed to be a journalist — a father who was in the industry, a firm hand from a Scarsdale High School English teacher and a degree from a prestigious university — 1980 SHS graduate Tony Bartelme still wasn’t sure he wanted to be a reporter until he became a reporter. He even did everything he could to avoid a job in the media after college, but that lasted six months.
“I kind of grew into the thing I was born to do,” Bartelme said. “Sometimes it takes time for people to figure out where they should be and what they should do. That’s the lesson I learned.”
Last month, Columbia Journalism School awarded Bartelme the prestigious 2021 John Chancellor Award for Excellence in Journalism. The award was established in 1995 and is presented each year to a journalist for his or her “cumulative accomplishments,” according to a press release. “The prize honors the legacy of pioneering television correspondent and longtime NBC News anchor John Chancellor, best remembered for his distinguished reporting on civil rights, politics and election campaigns” and includes a $25,000 honorarium.
“[Bartelme] exemplifies the ethos of the Chancellor Award — dedicating his career to telling big, important stories through the lens of his local community,” said Steve Coll, dean and Henry R. Luce Professor of Journalism of the Columbia Journalism School and a member of the selection committee. “In this time of increasingly large news deserts and economic turmoil for local news outlets, Tony Bartelme’s work models excellence for the profession.”
Bartelme has spent his entire professional career at two newspapers in South Carolina. After five years with The Greenville News-Piedmont, he was hired by The Post and Courier in 1990. The author of four books, Bartelme was a 2010-11 Harvard Nieman Fellow, is the recipient of numerous awards and is a three-time Pulitzer Prize nominee.
“Tony is among the most versatile reporters working today, capable of bringing complex science and environmental issues to life, while doggedly ferreting out corrupt government and business leaders,” wrote The Post and Couriereditor Glenn Smith in his recommendation letter. He added, “His body of work shows a fierce determination to identify important and often neglected issues in the community — and then find answers that create change.”
Bartelme was humbled by the honor. “It’s a lot of attention from a lot of people who I really admire,” he said. “The judges who select you, half of them work for The New Yorker or that caliber of writing, so it’s a little daunting. I appreciate it.”
To name a few major impacts, Bartelme’s investigative in-depth reporting at The Post and Courier has led to changes in the way banks handled loan applications for Black residents; led to an overhaul in educational spaces; exposed pedophilia; uncovered corruption and pension fraud; exposed insurance companies ripping off homeowners; and examined climate change and other environmental issues. His medical features on subjects who traveled to China and Tanzania were also well received. “These stories and many others demonstrate Tony’s ability to stretch the limits of what local newspapers offer their readers,” Smith wrote.
Always ready to raise the bar and accept the next challenge, Bartelme is one of the lead writers on the ongoing “Uncovered” project team of six, which kicked off this year and offers free stories to other newspapers in South Carolina instead of trying to trump them with their coverage. Some of the 16 newspapers on board with the project have aided in the research and writing of stories, but they have no obligation to do so since they are often short-handed.
“We called this new project and approach ‘Uncovered’ to capture the double entendre of exposing wrongdoing while highlighting the problem of expanding news deserts,” Smith wrote.
According to an article Bartelme wrote in April, there are approximately 1,800 news deserts — communities without “a local news presence” — and many of the newspapers that have survived rough economic times and the digital age no longer have the staffing and budget resources they once had.
“In a growing number of small towns and cities, these journalists simply have no time to dig deep into complex issues, such as government corruption and climate change,” Bartelme wrote. “Is there a way to fill that void?”
The answer is yes, thanks to The Post and Courier’s dedication to its craft, its community and to creativity. Despite being a local newspaper, The Post and Courier has a global approach and impact.
“Uncovered” launched on Feb. 14 with a nonprofit fund that had raised $20,000 and within two months they had more than half a million dollars in the fund, digital subscriptions were up and the news tips have been pouring in.
“Our future as a newspaper likely depends on a mix of digital subscriptions, nonprofit fundraising and traditional advertising,” Smith wrote. “And a big part of our success so far stems from Tony’s digging and writing skills. Endlessly curious and with a storyteller’s gift for rich, colorful prose, Tony has produced some of the nation’s best journalism over the past 20 years.”
Said Bartelme, “We really feel like we’re on to something.”
Bartelme’s journey
Bartelme called his dad’s a “rags to riches story,” coming from the Midwest and working his way up the professional ladder to the Big Apple. Joe Bartelme was an NBC News executive when he retired in January 1991, not long before he died in September of that year. According to his obituary from UPI, he “pioneered the magazine-type local news format combining hard and soft news, features and sports,” and quoted NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw crediting him with “a lifetime commitment to the integrity of his profession.”
“We moved along with his career from one place to another and over time he was really ambivalent about what was happening to the news industry and he was part of it,” Bartelme said. “It was getting more superficial and more about ratings and celebrity and then at the same time he would come back home and sort of medicate himself with a gin and tonic and complain about what was happening to the industry, but he would also bring home a stack of newspapers, The New York Times, and he would say, ‘This is where we get our best stories.’”
In addition to constantly being surrounded by news growing up, including The Times and The Washington Post’s Styles section, Bartelme’s first push toward a career in writing came sophomore year of high school when he had Christopher Douglass, who taught at SHS for 37 years from 1968-2005, as an English teacher.
“He did the best thing that ever happened to me once he started giving me D’s on things I wrote,” Bartelme said. “And that was a big shock to me. I had sort of muddled my way through school, you know, kind of average stuff. And basically with a big stick first and then carrots afterward, he basically taught me about writing structure, sort of pounding the idea of how to structure a piece of writing into my head. Once I sort of understood that you could structure pieces of writing, you could also kind of do anything after that.”
Though he didn’t know it at the time, Bartelme would use that guidance for years to come in his professional life. It was a “turning point.”
Even after graduating from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in 1984, which included an internship at The Idaho Statesman, Bartelme still wasn’t sold on a career in the media.
“I was good in English, and math made my head hurt and I didn’t know what else to do, but I liked the writing and I liked the English and the freedom that the journalism program gave,” he said. “But I was ambivalent, even in my senior year.”
After taking many aptitude tests to find out what he would predictively enjoy and be good at, being a reporter was always the No. 1 result. And so he took a job at an engineering company straight out of college. That lasted six months as the boredom set in and he finally caved.
He walked back into the career office at Northwestern and saw a listing for a police reporter for The Greenville News-Piedmont in South Carolina, which boasted two things: 1) a 250,000 circulation and 2) what amounted to a 50% pay cut from his engineering job. It turned out 1 of the 2 numbers was an error and it wasn’t the salary. The circulation was actually 25,000, but Bartelme was on his way. “It was the typo that changed my life,” he said, adding, “That’s where I really learned what it’s all about and got this real sense of mission and purpose.”
While he was on the police beat, he also did a little of everything else and eventually began to move toward “deeper reporting projects.” That continued at The Post and Courier, which was “pretty mediocre” in its reputation at the time, but was already doing “innovative things” and supported investigative projects.
“Pretty soon I just had all this freedom,” Bartelme said. “If I had a good idea, I could do these really crazy projects. I’ve literally traveled all over the world at this relatively small paper for projects that you would normally see in a bigger paper.”
The bigger projects have become more of a revenue stream as The Post and Courier moved toward a digital subscriber model. Readers are attracted by the “deeply reported stories.”
“I actually went to Greenland this summer for a climate change project,” Bartelme said. “That kind of started off as a joke. ‘Hey, you know, it’s really hot in the summer. I hate the summer here. Hey, I gotta go to Greenland,’ as a joke. Then I thought, ‘Ya know, there’s actually some real reasons why we ought to be going to Greenland,’ and then managed to get some grant money. We ended up doing a really well-received project about Greenland and climate change and how it indirectly affects the South Carolina coast.”
Bartelme’s journey from reluctant journalist to Chancellor Award winner was one that led him to find meaning and great reward in his work and enabled him to impact the lives of others with a global reach in a local market.
“I like the deadline pressure and I really loved the adrenaline of just cranking stuff out, but over time I also felt like as you dig in deeper to some issues you’re more likely to generate the kind of story that generates a change, a meaningful change of a problem,” Bartelme said. “That’s the juice that you get, when your story has an impact or changes a law or puts somebody in jail. That kind of impact sustains me more.”
