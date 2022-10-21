Sc team finals captains.jpg
Scarsdale captains Campbell Alin, Maya Cukierman and Natalie Hu claim their Section 1 championship plaque.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

With a 16-0 record, a second straight Section 1 team title and sending three singles players and three doubles teams to the Section 1 quarterfinals, Scarsdale girls tennis proved once again to be the most dominant force in the area. Now the team, along with the doubles team of senior Maya Cukierman and freshman Emma Ha, will test themselves against the best New York State has to offer.

No. 2 seed Scarsdale, with coach Jennifer Roane using all 15 of the players on her deep roster, defeated No. 7 Horace Greeley, No. 6 Nyack and No. 1 Harrison — all by a 4-0 score — to sweep through the Division I tournament.

