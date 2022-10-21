With a 16-0 record, a second straight Section 1 team title and sending three singles players and three doubles teams to the Section 1 quarterfinals, Scarsdale girls tennis proved once again to be the most dominant force in the area. Now the team, along with the doubles team of senior Maya Cukierman and freshman Emma Ha, will test themselves against the best New York State has to offer.
No. 2 seed Scarsdale, with coach Jennifer Roane using all 15 of the players on her deep roster, defeated No. 7 Horace Greeley, No. 6 Nyack and No. 1 Harrison — all by a 4-0 score — to sweep through the Division I tournament.
“We have a very talented team this year,” Roane said. “We’ve very deep across the board in singles and doubles. Harrison brought it. They came to win. I’m sure they might have put some pressure on themselves because they had nothing to lose, but we had a lot of pressure on ourselves because we’ve been down this road before. We knew what to expect.
“To be a reigning champ and hold that title in a section that’s so strong was a lot. I told the girls we needed to play one point at a time and communicate. We have the skills, so we needed to bring in the mental part of the game into the match today.”
The Raiders had a strong team dynamic and they do whatever they can to lift each other up.
“Every match our captains get us in a huddle and they give us kind of a pep talk about how we got this and how we’re all skilled players,” junior Maya Vora said. “I think it’s more of a mentality than anything else. Harrison is a very skilled team, too. It’s more who wants it more, who can stay in the point, even if you lose a few points the match isn’t over. It’s, can you be there mentally? Our captains and coach and all of us have a really strong mentality that brings us through.”
The Raiders are 2 for 2 in winning the section tournament — and they are the defending state champs — so this year it’s all a little more familiar.
“I think we knew to keep our cool because last year we definitely tried to have a very strong front, but we definitely did get a little more intimidated,” junior Yelena Sahakyan said. “This year we held our own, got more prepared and didn’t get intimidated at all. We were so ready this year.”
The Raiders are a tight unit on and off the court and it showed.
“Our new freshmen and our new recruits really have just vibed with our group,” junior Natasha Pereira said. “They came in and kind of completed our group dynamic and our captains have been playing a huge part in that. We’ve been doing team bonding. Everyone just works as a unit. One thing our captains have really stressed this year is staying humble. We know we won last year, but it’s important to recognize we’re playing other good teams and do our best out there.”
The Raiders headed to Binghamton to play their first state team match on Thursday, Oct. 20, with the quarterfinals set for Sunday, Oct. 22, in Goshen.
“It’s pretty awesome, I have to say,” Roane said. “The girls worked really hard from the first scrimmage against Bethlehem on Sept. 1 all the way to now. They knew every match we went to, the other team wanted to upset Scarsdale and to have that they’re just teenagers. They’re very grounded and they hold themselves well characterwise on the court and it was a real joy.”
The Raiders hope to make it back to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the semifinals and finals. “They deserved it, they earned it and we’re going to ride this as long as we can,” Roane said.
Singles and doubles
Scarsdale entered three singles players and three doubles teams into sectionals and got everyone through at least three rounds to the quarterfinals. Roane has been coaching Scarsdale for over 20 years and even with her dominant teams in the past she’d never had anything like that happen before.
“To have this many kids make it this far is a record,” Roane said. “When you got down to the final eight you might have one from this school, maybe two from Byram and here we show up with nine players. Even Patrick McEnroe was looking at the draw sheet and he looked over at me and he goes, ‘What’s in the water in Scarsdale?’”
The bad news for Scarsdale is that this wasn’t a year when Section 1 could qualify four for states and only one doubles team made it through. Cukierman and Ha defeated teammates Kay Cottrell and Campbell Alin, a sophomore and a senior, respectively, 6-3, 7-5 in the third-place match to advance to states. Cottrell and Alin had knocked out junior teammates Vora and Sahakyan 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.
Alin was a win away from states for the second straight year, having taken fourth last year with then-senior Laura Mendes.
Cukierman and Ha played first doubles together all season. “Still that’s only six or seven weeks and to play at that high level and to make it to states in your first year together is pretty remarkable,” Roane said.
The two gelled well despite the age difference. “If Emma missed a few shots Maya would go over and give her a little pep talk, never got mad at her,” Roane said. “Emma was nervous. I went over to her and she was kind of looking into space. I told her to use the nervous energy to pump her up, not to paralyze her, instead to get her fire going. She looked at me and was like, ‘Okay.’”
Cottrell and Alin were a new pairing, only playing together for two weeks. Roane was hesitant to switch so late in the season, but saw it pay off. “Look at how far they came in two meets,” she said. “Campbell and Kay for only two weeks together really communicated well on the court. The talking and the movement on the court, talking after points, was very good.”
It’s always tough for Roane to watch her players knock each other out in postseason, but it’s something she’s been watching for decades.
“When Maya and Yelena play Campbell and Kay, I don’t go on the court, I don’t coach,” Roane said. “I just get out there and tell them to play the best tennis they can and have fun. All three teams have played each other in challenge matches and two of them are captains together and now Maya and Yelena have been partners for three years, so they have that familiarity of where they are on the court.”
Roane appreciated the sportsmanship her team displayed, particularly in the matches they played against each other when it came to line calls, unnecessary noises and being respectful.
“Even the parents were very respectful and didn’t cheer when there was a mistake,” Roane said. “They even sat together. It’s a testament to the kids’ character and the parents as well.”
In singles, senior captain Natalie Hu was a win away from states once again. Last year she made the quarters and a win would have put her in states as four players qualified last year. This year she made the semifinals, but lost a tight third-place match to Eastchester’s Anselma Petrie, 6-4, 7-5.
“She’s very focused and she came in with a plan,” Roane said. “I’m coaching her, but you could see she wanted to do it on her own. She took my advice, but she had a notebook and she had written things in the notebook. I didn’t ask what was in the notebook, but it was quotes or reminders for when you’re on the court, things of that nature. She was really focused to get on the state team this year.”
Sophomore Giana Marks won 6-0, 6-0 in her first two matches and 6-0, 6-3 in the round of 16. She lost in the quarterfinals to Hu, 6-0, 6-2. Marks will be in the mix the next two years.
“She knows how to hang in there with the points,” Roane said. “If it’s a long point she doesn’t rush the point and when she’s down a game or two and I would give her some words of advice, she’d be like, ‘I’ll take care of it. I know what to do.’ I’m running all over to the other courts and then I’d come back and she’s up a game or two. She really is focused. For a 10th grader it’s good to see.”
Freshman Katie Kendall was also remarkable and in the round of 16 battled to win 3-6, 7-6 (6), 10-8 against the No. 8 seed.
“She was incredible.” Roane said. “The Somers junior was just smacking the heck out of the ball and she lost the first set and then in the second set Katie slowly came back. I was shocked. I didn’t know if she could pull it out, but she chipped away at it point by point by point and won the second set. Now the junior was getting a bit nervous. Then Katie won the tiebreaker. For a freshman it was just outstanding. Katie did not give up.”
In the quarterfinals, Kendall matched up with No. 1 seed Victoria McEnroe of Bronxville. After being excited to take one game off McEnroe in the first set, Kendall almost pulled off a major upset as she pushed McEnroe in the second set, which ended with a 7-5 score.
“In the second set she was putting the pressure on her and the McEnroe girl was quiet the whole match,” Roane said. “In the second set when she knew Katie was nipping at her heels she started grunting, making noises, she went to the fence and took a little more time in between points to throw off her rhythm. She lost 5-7, but everyone was like, ‘Look what this freshman did to a No. 1 seeded player.’ You were on the edge of your seat. It was really exciting.”
