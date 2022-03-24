A thorough reading of the Scarsdale Municipal Pool Complex Existing Conditions Survey, which was released publicly Friday, March 11, two weeks after it was sent to village officials by Lothrop Associates LLP Architect, gives a grim outlook for the facility. The report is riddled with photos of damaged pools — inside and out — in addition to rusty, old equipment, much of which is no longer up to health code standards. The estimated price tag of $13 million to work out these issues is also eye opening.
The 134-page report breaks down every aspect of the pool complex, including repair and replacement costs broken into three categories: A) Should be addressed due to risk of safety or damage ($10,046,559); B) Should be addressed to fully comply with current codes ($2,004,588); and C) Should be addressed to reduce operations and maintenance costs ($1,165,845).
The largest costs come in the form of $5,176,260 for the pools themselves and $3,391,240 for pool equipment and piping in the immediate needs category.
According to the report, “The purpose of the survey was to assess existing conditions, identify deficiencies, and develop a scope of work consistent with an ‘as-is’ reconstruction of the pool complex, including upgrades necessary to bring the complex into compliance with today’s codes and standards of maintenance. A budgetary-level estimate of the associated construction costs for this ‘baseline scenario’ was also developed.”
Despite the grim outlook and the hefty price tag, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Brian Gray said the pool complex would open “safely and effectively and efficiently” this spring. As in years past, the village parks staff will make any repairs necessary prior to opening day, including fixes that will make some of the offseason photos from the report less frightening.
“The existing conditions report with $13 million is to bring us up to code and to bring us into the 21st century out there,” Gray said. “We are going to be able to open based on our existing infrastructure. If I were to change one thing, like a new motor or a new pump or new stairs that changes the volume of the pool or the flow rate, then the entire facility gets scrutinized by the Westchester Health Department and at that point we’d have to make all of these changes.”
In addition to the existing conditions study, a market research study that compares Scarsdale’s pool complex to area facilities is forthcoming and a resident survey is still being crafted. Once all of the data is collected, the village will be able to begin deciding the fate of the pool complex.
“We’re trying to get everything proper before we make a big presentation to the village board and the community at large,” Gray said. “And there’s also going to be opportunity for community engagement where people can come in and say they want a climbing wall or a lazy river at the pool. And then it comes down to what people are willing to pay for.”
The 7-acre pool complex on Mamaroneck Road between Boulder Brook and Saxon Woods Golf Course was originally constructed in 1968. It has four pools — main (164x75 feet), intermediate (45x75), wading (50x50, L-shaped) and diving (40x50) — in addition to a bathhouse, concessions building and a pool equipment building, plus a playground and recreational areas for sand volleyball, basketball and playing gaga.
“At over 50 years old, the pools at the complex have reached their expected service life,” the report said. “There are structural failures with the concrete pools, failures of the underground piping between them, and an obsolete hydraulic filtration system. It is also known that building and sanitary codes have developed and expanded significantly during the lifetime of the pool complex. While upgrades to meet current codes do not always apply to existing facilities retroactively, pool water hygiene standards will be required to comply with current health code requirements. Furthermore, compliance with current codes and standards can yield significant hygienic, life safety, and operational cost benefits.” It added, “This does not preclude the possibility that new, previously unidentified issues may be revealed upon probing or removals.”
The main pool has “significant and widespread evidence of plaster deterioration and repair, resulting in many uneven surfaces and sharp edges,” in addition to two expansion joints that display “evidence of failure, repeated removal, and repair, suggesting they are not performing as intended … [with] evidence of significant debris and algae accumulation;” the intermediate pool recently had work down and “was observed to be in fair condition;” the wading pool “exhibits severe plaster deterioration and spalling of the underlying concrete shell”; and the diving pool has a “highly uneven bottom surface.” Recommendations include removing the existing plaster finishes from the main and diving pools and surveying the shells for “structural deficiencies” before replacing the plaster; demolishing the wading pool and rebuilding it with zero entry access; and replacing all existing precast concrete gratings for all pools.
As far as pool design recommendations, the bottom of the diving pool should be demolished and reconstructed at the code minimum depth of 12 feet (currently 11 feet, 7 inches deep) and demolishing and reconstructing the bottom of the main pool in the starting platform area to get the required code of 6 feet deep (currently 4 feet, 4 inches to 4 feet, 6 inches).
The pool decks were found to be “in poor condition and are not code compliant” and need to be replaced with maximum sloping for drainage. It is also recommended that the main, wading and diving pools be fitted with retractable winter covers and cover anchors.
The 6,000-square-foot bathhouse building that includes locker rooms, showers, bathrooms, changing areas, staff offices and first aid room shows “signs of wear and tear” and needs an overhaul and to be up to code, including proper accessibility. The 1,000-square-foot concession building also has “wear and tear” issues and needs to be updated. The 625-square-foot pool equipment building needs a facelift as well.
Among the other needs identified in the report:
- · Code-compliant fencing around the complex, in addition to a permanent barrier around the wading pool.
- · Pool alarms.
- · Proper safety equipment, including lifesaving equipment, at each pool deck.
- · A proper emergency exit.
- · Accessible walkways and ramps to all parts of the complex, with exception of the diving pool.
- · Accessible entry into each of the nondiving pools.
- · New lifeguard chairs and starting blocks.
- · New water supply spouts at the nondiving pools.
- · Installation of a new and additional drain outlets for each pool.
- · Replacement of all concrete overflow gutters.
- · Work to be done to pumps, filter tanks, filter gauges/backwash controllers, flow meters, chlorine feeders, bulk tank, automatic chemistry controller, CO2 controller and tanks, backwash holding tank, pool heaters and pool piping.
- · Mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems improvements.
