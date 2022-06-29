A Park Road caller June 23 reported a man in her driveway attempting to open her car door. She said she watched him from her surveillance camera and he left her driveway but was still in the area.
A Garden Road resident reported June 23 her 2012 Honda valued at $17,000 was stolen from her driveway the day before. She said the last person to drive the car was her son who used it on June 17. The car was locked, but a set of keys was missing. Police searched the driveway for the lost key without result.
Lost, then found
A Herkimer Road resident June 20 told police an 8-foot aluminum extension ladder last seen on his property a week earlier was missing. He said he wanted to make a report about the loss. He called back later to say he’d found the ladder.
Oops
A Murray Hill Road resident June 20 reported a paving company accidentally tore up part of his driveway. Police responded to the scene and spoke with the paving employee who said he would return the next day to repair the damage.
Wallet stolen
Police took a report from a woman who went to police headquarters June 20 to say her wallet was stolen while she was shopping in Scarsdale Village. The wallet contained several cards, which the woman said had since been used illegally, and $120 in cash. She said she has canceled her cards. Police gave her paperwork to get a new driver’s license.
Muffled talking and scratching noises
A Fox Meadow resident went to police headquarters June 20 to report two incidents of suspicious activity outside the house, described as “muffled talking” and “scratching noises.” Police advised the resident to install motion detectors and surveillance cameras.
Bored teens play pranks
A caller on Olmsted Road June 20 reported teens pulling pranks at the library. She said one teen approached her to say someone was using a hot plate to cook eggs inside one of the library rooms. The teen was told cooking is not allowed in the library. The caller said the interaction was recorded on a phone by a third teen. The person trying to cook the eggs gathered up his/her belongings and left the room; none of the teens involved had library material with them and did not appear to have any reason to be at the library. The caller said the teens have been seen playing catch with a football in the library lobby. Police advised her to call again if she sees the teens doing anything disruptive or disturbing.
Dog duties
Police went to a residence on Edgewood Road June 21 after a caller said her husband hired someone to walk the dog and clean the house and she doesn’t want that person in her house. Her husband said the person he hired would no longer clean, but would continue walking the dog because his wife can’t or won’t. Police advised the couple this is a civil matter.
Son has her car?
Police went to Kent Road June 22 to speak with a woman who said her son has her car and she wants it back. Police spoke to the son who said he doesn’t have the car because it was involved in a collision and it’s at a repair shop in Eastchester.
Police spoke with the owner of the auto body shop who said he has the car and repairs have been completed. He said they are waiting for the insurance company to make a payment before the car is released. Due to a language barrier with the reporting party, police contacted the 911 Language Line and spoke with an operator who facilitated a translation of the circumstances and disposition of her car. The caller was satisfied and said she would follow up with the insurance company to have the car released to her.
Husky returned to its own jurisdiction
A man came to police headquarters June 23 with a husky dog that was found wandering loose in the vicinity of Morris Lane and Birchall Drive. The man said he knows the dog belongs to someone outside of the Scarsdale police jurisdiction. The dog’s owner was contacted and retrieved the dog, and was warned about dogs off leash.
A small dog was reported at large June 23 on Elmdorf Drive. Police looked for the dog but didn’t find it.
Witness leaves a note
A caller June 24 reported her car parked on Scarsdale Avenue was struck the day before and a witness had left a note on the car’s windshield. The caller requested police assistance in locating the driver/owner of the other car. Police went to the listed location and saw a car parked in a private driveway with damage to the driver’s side bumper. They spoke to a mother who said her daughter had the car at the listed location at the time of the incident.
Police spoke to the witness who said he saw the car leaving a parking space opposite the listed location at which time it struck a parked, unoccupied car and drove away. The witness took photos and left the note on the car. Police thought the damage on the car in the driveway was consistent with the witness’s pictures and left messages for the caller for a description of her car. A summons was given to the listed driver. Police later learned the complainant and the mother decided to handle the matter privately and no further police assistance was requested.
Neighbor’s dog keeps pooping
A Woodland Place resident June 24 told police his neighbor’s dog keeps pooping on his property and the dog’s owner doesn’t clean it up. When police went to the reporting party’s property, the caller said the neighbor had allowed their dog to poop on his property again, but had cleaned up afterward. The dog-owning neighbor was not around to talk to police. The complainant was given paperwork.
Working too early
A caller June 25 reported landscapers using engine-driven power tools working on Fenimore Road before 10 a.m. The landscapers were given a summons and a ticket to appear in court July 20.
A caller June 25 reported construction work on Murray Hill Road had started before 10 a.m. Police responded to the scene, but saw no violations. Police advised the workers of village codes.
Loud music reported
A Ferncliff Road caller June 25 reported loud music in the area. Police on arrival detected very faint music and found a small gathering coming to a close. The partygoers were advised of the complaint and turned the music off.
Animals mess with trash
A Franklin Road caller June 26 reported a neighbor put trash out too early and animals got into it and left a mess on the street. On arrival, police saw tipped over trash cans and contacted the resident. He said he would clean up the area immediately and no further action was taken.
FIRE REPORT
No pizza for you
An outdoor pizza oven caught fire June 20 at a residence on Tompkins Road. On arrival, firefighters saw a makeshift pizza oven constructed of patio bricks; the resident said he piled Duraflame-style logs in the oven but couldn’t control the flame. The fire was contained to a noncombustible patio area 30 feet from the house. Firefighters extinguished the fire using a watering can and a garden hose.
Collisions
A motorcycle and an SUV collided June 20 at Fenimore and Brite roads. The SUV had front-end damage and the motorcycle was down on the roadway. Both drivers were walking around when firefighters arrived. There were no fluids in the roadway and no one was injured.
A car was reported off the road and in the bushes at the intersection of Oxford and Post roads June 21. The driver was helped out of the car and evaluated by police and ambulance personnel before being transported to the hospital by ambulance. The highway department was notified of damage caused by the crash at a storm drain manhole on the embankment.
Firefighters went to Harcourt Road June 21 on a report of a single-car collision that left the car resting on the anchor wire of a utility pole. The pole was undamaged and the driver wasn’t injured.
A head-on collision was reported June 24 on Mamaroneck and Saxon Woods roads. All occupants were able to get out of the cars on their own, though some had minor injuries. Both cars were towed.
County police requested assistance locating a person involved in a collision June 26 on the Bronx River Parkway who apparently fled the scene. On arrival, firefighters found a four-door sedan on its side near the Fenimore Road exit ramp. The car left the roadway and struck a tree. While police were on scene, a car stopped with two occupants; the passenger complained of difficulty breathing and was given oxygen before being transported to White Plains Hospital by Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance. That person was determined to be the person who abandoned the car after driving off the roadway.
Cooking sets off alarms
Smoke from cooking was reported June 20 at a residence on Greenacres Avenue. Firefighters assisted the resident by resetting the alarm.
Burned food on the stove brought firefighters June 22 to a residence on Cushman Road. No ventilation was necessary and the smoke alarm was reset.
Burnt toast activated an alarm June 23 on Carman Road, bringing firefighters to the house.
Cooking set off an alarm June 25 on Mamaroneck Road. The occupant refused to let firefighters into the residence. No hazards were observed.
Gas leaked
A generator leaked less than a gallon of gasoline onto the floor of a garage June 23 on Mercer Court. Firefighters applied Speedy Dry absorbent to the floor and the generator was moved outside. The homeowner was advised to call for repair service.
The bunny survived
A rabbit stuck in a basement window well on Greenacres Avenue June 26 was rescued by firefighters who eventually were able to get it into a bucket where it was released to the caller’s yard. The wall around the window trim was superficially damaged in the process as the inside of the window had been spackled or painted shut. The resident gave permission to firefighters to score the window with a sheetrock knife to get it open to free the bunny.
Illegal burn
Unauthorized burning was reported June 26 on Cohawney Road. On arrival, firefighters found residents burning personal files in a metal cooking pot on their back patio. They were advised to extinguish the burning papers and no further action was taken.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from June 20 to June 26, was made from official reports.
