Being part of Team USA is a tremendous honor at any level of athletics. For sisters Erin and Taylor Olender, it was an honor they got to share together last month.
Erin, a freshman at Vanderbilt University, and Taylor, a Scarsdale High School junior, competed together at the prestigious Zagreb Snowflake Trophy in Croatia, representing the U.S. Figure Skating Association in the juniors division, where they placed third in the international synchronized skating competition as part of Team Image.
At Snowflake in the short program to “Flamenko” by Didula, the team scored 58.88 points, while the free skate to “Gladiator” by various artists earned Team Image 103.12 points for a final score of 162.00. The team was passed for second after the free skate by another American team, The Lexettes out of Massachusetts.
Team Image, which is part of Yonkers Figure Skating Club, had placed sixth at the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships in juniors last year and this was the team’s international debut. The team’s results, in addition to its overall trajectory as a program, were taken into consideration during the Team USA designation process.
“In the over 30 years existence of the organization, this is the first time we have been elected to represent the USA which made the experience unprecedented,” Taylor said. “Skating in Croatia along all my teammates made it even more special to all of us because we experienced it together.”
The juniors team includes skaters from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. In addition to the Olenders, the roster features: Lauren Allenspach (Bridgewater, NJ), Caitriona Curry (Pleasantville, NY), Alison DeLaet (Larchmont, NY), Jessica Hamburg (Bronx, NY), Caraline Herman (Warminster, PA), Cameron Hestevold (Rockaway, NJ), Alessandra Iarriccio (Yonkers, NY), Caitlin Lowe (Tewksbury, NJ), Melissa Marchetti (Peekskill, NY), Kayla Molina (Bronx, NY), Abby Orlinsky (New York, NY), Alexandra Orlinsky (New York, NY), Sabrina Pisani (New Rochelle, NY), Jenna Reynolds (Pelham, NY), Lauren Sallay (Chappaqua, NY), Cristina Sniffen (Wynnewood, PA) and Anna Torrell (Summit, NJ).
The real excitement began when coach Cindy Kim announced to the team for the first time that they were selected as Team USA.
“Hearing the words, ‘You are officially Team US,’ from our coach was one of the most relieving and fulfilling moments in my skating career,” Taylor said. “Just knowing that my work ethic and hard work paid off was the best feeling I’ve ever had. I have to admit I did cry. Not tears of sadness, but tears of joy. I was not alone.”
Then, hearing the crowd chanting, “USA! USA!” in Croatia really hit Taylor.
“I couldn’t wipe the smile off my face while warming up,” she said. “This has been a dream of mine for a long time and I think at that moment, it finally sunk in that I was competing on behalf of Team USA. That moment actually exceeded my expectations on what it was going to feel like out on that ice.”
This was Erin’s first time competing abroad, though she had helped her coach out at other international competitions.
“My favorite moment from the trip was right before we stepped on the ice,” Erin said. “Instead of announcing that Team Image Junior was next on the ice, at the competition they announced that Team USA would step on the ice. At every competition I had been to in the past, we had always been introduced as Team Image, but because this was my first international competition, it really clicked for me that my dream was really coming true as they announced Team USA. It is every synchronized skater’s dream to be on Team USA and I had been dreaming for it for so long and it truly felt amazing, I got the chills.”
The Olenders became skaters at summer camps and they fell in love with it. “I have been doing it for so long that it just feels so natural to me,” Erin said. “I love the feeling of being on skates and couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”
At her peak in high school, Erin was spending upward of 20 hours a week skating in order to progress to the point where she was able to help her team be a force both in and out of the United States.
“Almost every muscle from your toes, to your finger tips, your core, arms, legs, back and neck are working to look perfect, keep balance, and preform elements correctly,” she said. “It is just not as easy as it looks.”
Erin had the added challenge of being at Vanderbilt since the fall, splitting her time between schoolwork and training.
“Weekends aren’t for socializing — they are for training and doing homework,” she said. “I go to school in Nashville, Tennessee, and that requires flights to and from New York to train with the team on the weekends, in addition to training at local rinks near campus during the week. Any second that I am not studying, sleeping or doing school-related extracurricular I am either at the gym conditioning or skating at the rink.”
The Olenders have been skating on the same teams together since 2012, starting with juvenile and then moving up to novice and junior.
“My sister and I have always been extremely close, but being able to share all the rewarding, difficult and fun experiences we have had with the team is what I believe has allowed our relationship to be so strong and has allowed us to help each other become better skaters and people,” Erin said.
Added Taylor, “We were in this together from the beginning and it is amazing to see where we are now.”
Taylor got on the ice because her older sister was on the ice, but she also tried other sports like softball and lacrosse. With a more demanding skating schedule looming, Taylor had some tough choices to make, but she always chose skating.
“I always look forward to practices, especially with the team because they are all my best friends and they make practice so fun,” Taylor said. “The main reason I think I have stayed skating is because I believe that skating is a really fulfilling sport and it’s nice to see all my hard work pay off.”
In addition to mastering proper edge quality, spins and jumps — in sync with your entire team — there’s also the persistence factor.
“It takes a willingness to keep trying even after falling, sometimes 1,000 times,” Taylor said. “As an elite team, we work to make the programs the best that they can be. It is not just on-ice practicing that goes into the programs. It is a combination of off-ice training, workouts, and even reviewing at home. So much work goes into skating in complete synchronization.”
Erin’s favorite skating moment, winning the Eastern Synchronized Skating Championship in 2018 at the novice level, is in part because it’s intertwined with a special memory of her sister.
“We had gotten onto the ice and were warming up, both of us were quite nervous,” Erin said. “We made eye contact and I swear my nerves just left and I couldn’t help but smile. We joined hands right before setting up to perform, squeezed each other’s palms, right as we let go, and continued to place first in the novice division. I still watch the video today and see that interaction and feel a warmth in my heart.
“Being able to share moments like that is why I love skating with Taylor so much. Our ability to help each other out, lift each other up during setbacks and make each other smile adds a whole new layer of meaning to what synchronized skating is to me. I have loved every second I have had to skate alongside my sister and hope that our uplifting relationship will continue to foster the same relationship between the girls on the team as well.”
Taylor hopes to see synchro become an Olympic sport. “I think this sport deserves more recognition for the grace and dedication an athlete needs to be a synchronized skater,” she said.
