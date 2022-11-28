Rabia Muqaddam, a senior staff attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, was the featured speaker at the Scarsdale League of Women Voters’ annual fall “Food for Thought” event Wednesday, Nov. 16. Though the format changed this year to a morning coffee instead of a luncheon, the promise of a meal proved to be an unnecessary incentive to draw a crowd for the post mortem of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
Even without the pre-publication leak of the draft, the actual opinion issued in June did not come as a surprise to those attuned to the ideologies of the current justices. However, last week’s election confirmed that the decision remained unpopular with Democrats and Republicans alike and that the voting population is poised to resist legislative efforts at the state level to restrict what had been considered a fundamental federal right for decades.
Muqaddam, who litigates legal challenges to abortion in Oklahoma, provided a compelling assessment of the flaws in the Supreme Court’s reasoning in Dobbs, a decision she characterized as “egregiously wrong,” using Justice Alito’s language to attack the integrity of his opinion. However, even as she described the situation on the ground as dire, she was generally optimistic that the pendulum will swing back and that the substantive rights to access reproductive health care, a broader category than the right to choose to have an abortion, will ultimately become the law of the land. In her words, “the arc of justice does bend, and it will, in our direction.”
She explained that the dangers of Alito’s originalist judicial philosophy as evident in Dobbs extend to matters beyond abortion. From Alito’s perspective, the 14th Amendment protects only those personal liberties that were deeply rooted in the nation’s history and tradition in the late 1800s when the 14th Amendment was ratified. Notwithstanding Alito’s footnote to the contrary, Dobbs sets forth a clear path to eliminate other liberties that had previously been considered fundamental substantive federal rights. In overturning both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, Dobbs now puts at risk liberties such as access to contraception, same sex marriage, procreation and interracial marriage.
But aside from the legal implications, the practical ramifications of Dobbs in predominantly red states have been, in Muqaddam’s view, catastrophic. As she explained, 75% of people who seek to have an abortion are those who live 200% below the poverty line. States that are now banning or restricting abortion in-state and passing travel bans and gag laws to deter access to safe methods of abortion out-of-state are compounding the already dire circumstances these women confront. New anti-abortion laws are disproportionately affecting those who already lack access to pre- and post-natal care and suffer the highest maternal mortality rates in the country. Medical providers are afraid to provide health care even to those suffering miscarriages for fear of legal prosecution and medical schools in those regions are having trouble attracting residents because they are no longer able to train them in certain procedures necessary to their education and medical certification.
The path forward depends on increased advocacy and funding for “reproductive justice,” a term coined originally by Black women advocating for rights to autonomy and agency beyond the more limited language of the pro-choice movement. Underlying this broader concept of liberty is the recognition that women cannot access their full liberties and are relegated to second class citizenship if they are denied the right to control whether and when they have children. Being forced to continue a pregnancy has economic ramifications and impacts all aspects of personal autonomy. Furthermore, meaningful access to birth control, maternal health care and child care are essential for women to have “full use of society’s opportunities.”
On the federal front, the Women’s Health Protection Act, proposed legislation that seeks to codify the right to abortion and maternal health care, is unlikely to pass this term given the makeup of the new Congress. However, many organizations across the country are directing funds to those in need of abortions and advocating for legislative change at the state level with success.
Muqaddam said she thinks reproductive justice will come to fruition for three reasons. The first is that the law is on our side, meaning that the law recognizes rights beyond those that existed in the late 1800s. In time, the courts will apply the law more rationally such that, eventually, abortion will be understood as an equal protection right. Recent victories through the legislature and the courts in unlikely places such as Kentucky, Kansas, Oklahoma and Montana signal that Dobbs has motivated those in deeply conservative states and should likewise inspire proactive efforts to enshrine constitutional protections in blue states that already confer a legislative right to abortion.
Second is that the clinics that Muqaddam has had the privilege of representing through the Center for Reproductive Rights are continuing to fight and are moving to border states, when necessary, in order to continue providing abortion access. Their efforts will help build back a much better and broader right than the one struck down in Dobbs, she said.
The third reason is that Gen-Z has proven to be not only more progressive than prior generations but more concerned about protecting access to reproductive health, among other causes. The anti-choice contingency of the country will face demographic extinction as they age out of the electorate.
Muqaddam answered many questions from the audience and mingled with the attendees afterward for more engaging conversation. The presentation and Q&A are available on the LWVS website (lwvs.org) and its YouTube channel (youtube.com/@lwvscarsdale).
Laurie Bertram Roberts, co-founder and executive director of Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund (MRFF), a reproductive justice organization based in Jackson, Mississippi, had been a planned second speaker. Due to injury earlier in the week, she was unable to attend. LWVS hopes to schedule another opportunity for her to speak about her experience as an activist and her work to provide financial assistance and practical support to persons seeking abortions, as well as free emergency contraception and community-based comprehensive sex education to mitigate governmental restrictions and economic limitations that adversely impact people of low income — and especially those who are Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC).
