For someone who had nothing planned for the summer, rising Scarsdale High School senior Maya Silverstein found herself doing something “eye-opening” that became more important as the summer wore on.
As an intern for Hearts & Homes for Refugees, Silverstein worked directly via email with refugees from Afghanistan who are seeking Special Immigration Visas (SIVs), which are granted to those who work with the U.S. military in various capacities.
“They helped the U.S. Army and it’s now our time to help them,” Silverstein said. “We have to be open and welcoming. They’re so fearful for their lives and their children’s lives. They want safety. They did a good thing, so we have to give back and help them.”
Little did she know when she began that as the United States was pulling out its military after nearly 20 years in Afghanistan following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the Taliban would seize control once again and Afghanis would again be in fear for their lives.
“Before I was just trying to get people’s applications ready so that in a few weeks they could maybe get out safely,” Silverstein said. “It was not as frantic and intense. Now I’m really trying to help people stay alive. If I don’t, they’re going to die. People are sending us frantic emails saying they’re going to die. That’s been really scary.”
Silverstein will be co-president of Students for Refugees at the high school this year. Students for Refugees was created by Homes & Hearts for Refugees founder Kathie O’Callaghan of Pelham. Then-teacher Maggie Favretti helped O’Callaghan start the first-ever chapter at SHS.
The club holds bimonthly fun nights for refugee families in the area so they can feel welcome within the community.
“Now as we’re starting to resettle refugees into Westchester we can invite them to our fun nights to welcome them and help them get acclimated into this new life,” Silverstein said.
“We have so many young people getting involved,” O’Callaghan said. “We encourage and help build high school chapters for Students for Refugees. They work with us, volunteer with us. For Maya to give up her summer was really helpful. Students for Refugees in Scarsdale is where it all started. We’ve tapped into the youth in this county and we’ll continue to do that. They are a great source and they are the future.”
O’Callaghan started Hearts & Homes for Refugees five years ago during the Syrian refugee crisis to “resettle, assist and advocate for the refugees.”
“Like so many other people I was moved by the photo of the 3-year-old boy whose body had washed ashore,” she said.
Though it didn’t resonate with her back when she was a teenager in Kentucky, her family helped resettle a Vietnamese family in the 1970s.
“I was a teenager — I wasn’t thinking about the global crisis,” O’Callaghan said. “I didn’t truly understand the scope of what was happening. It was just who we were as a family. It wasn’t the first time my family made room for others. That family became very close to us. Now that I look back what started as a [church-based] outpouring of support impacted my family for years to come.”
O’Callaghan said there wasn’t a model for this type of service in the area but, since that time, about a dozen other groups have followed suit, which helps spread the necessary work around.
“We wanted to make sure it wouldn’t be a one-off,” O’Callaghan said. “We wanted to make it a sustainable long-term part of the landscape of our communities. We have the resources, we have the will and we partner with resettling agencies who hadn’t really done this. We had to do some serious talking and convincing that if they came to Westchester we would deliver the people, the grassroots volunteers. That’s what happened.”
Estimating that just under 100 refugees have resettled in Westchester, O’Callaghan said the “grinding halt” to refugee resettlement under the Trump Administration pushed the group to do coat drives, school backpack drives and fundraising, which further strengthened Hearts & Homes for Refugees’ resolve.
“We didn’t want to leave volunteers empty-handed. [We wanted] to have them stay on board and we wanted to outlast the last administration,” O’Callaghan said. “And we did.”
In resettlement, Hearts & Homes for Refugees has partnered mainly with Catholic Charities and at times with HIAS and also offered shorter-term help for refugees compared to the typical longer-term six-months-to-a-year program. “We set them up so their commitment to their own independence will become self-sustaining,” O’Callaghan said.
O’Callaghan found out from HIAS this week a family of seven will be coming within weeks, so her organization has again turned its community volunteers and sponsors to begin setting up housing, and whatever else the family will need to get started in their new life. The family has a relative close by, which is often the case with refugees who come to Westchester County.
It’s unclear how many refugees will come out of the SIV program and where they will settle — O’Callaghan called the process “a bureaucratic nightmare for years” — but Hearts & Homes for Refugees will be ready.
“It’s human nature,” O’Callaghan said. “We call this a humanitarian effort. People are moved when they see families and children and, in this case, it’s the unfortunate circumstances that we left our allies behind, that we did not keep our promise. That’s really motivating and people are channeling their broken hearts into doing this work.”
Helping hands
Westchester Jewish Coalition for Immigrants (WJCI), a coalition with more than 100 members from 30 local synagogues, has been bringing together the Jewish community who, according to founder Holly Rosen Fink of Larchmont, “care about the obligation to action.”
WJCI Executive Committee member Jeff Swarz, also Interfaith Council for New Americans Westchester (ICNAW) founder, raised the topic of SIVs earlier this year, seeing where things were headed in Afghanistan. While WJCI is not a resettlement group, it does help give people the tools to join that movement.
“The issue of what’s happening in Afghanistan we take very seriously given who we are ethically and morally from our own times on the run,” Rosen Fink said. “We are an advocacy organization — we raise awareness about issues and we give the tools to our members on how they can help and what they can do.”
WJCI joined the likes of Hearts & Homes for Refugees, Rivertowns Refugees, Neighbors for Refugees and Vets for American Ideals to call on congressmen and senators to support a complete evacuation of tens of thousands from Afghanistan.
“We laid out a plan, did everything we could, basically, and our voices weren’t heard, obviously, but I am glad to say they were heard by our local senators and congressmen,” Rosen Fink said. “They were very helpful these last few months doing what they can. Some of them are also helping the family members we know who were stuck overseas.”
Several rabbis involved with WJCI were carrying the torch at services and through other venues at their synagogues.
“WJCI’s goal is to make noise,” Rosen Fink said. “We’re trying to help the people because we know them so well. There are over 10 Afghan families at least living where we live and most of us have worked with them. That personal connection pulls us toward the situation and makes us fight harder.”
History is what pushes many Jewish volunteers toward this work and even when they see it repeating, that just causes them to double down.
“You feel very helpless watching the news, but we don’t have to be helpless,” Rosen Fink said. “There’s a lot we can do in every immigration crisis. We feel the fear that they are feeling. It’s a fear I am sure Jewish people felt 70 years ago. It doesn’t feel right to sit here and watch what we know is happening.”
Rosen Fink has worked with several resettlement groups and gotten to know the refugees in the local communities.
“I know a number of Afghan families in Westchester,” Rosen Fink said. “They have been scared well before this. They have been worried about their family members since they got here because they knew as an SIV what they would be facing if they were still there, the danger, the threat of death by the Taliban for their commitment to America. Many of them have been scared, but the fear is definitely intensified. They’re glued to their phones, they’re glued to the news, they’re scared and they’re feeling very helpless.”
One locally resettled refugee returned to Afghanistan with two of her sons to visit her sick mother at the end of July. They were supposed to begin their journey home on Aug. 4, but that didn’t happen as fighting broke out in Herat that day and the airport was shut down. A new flight was rescheduled for a week later, but fighting broke out and the city fell Aug. 12. The woman and her sons went into hiding with friends, and the family eventually “hatched a very audacious escape plan,” according to Swarz. It involved a 400-mile two-day drive from Herat to Kabul through Taliban checkpoints and then even more obstacles as the Taliban took over Kabul and the U.S. embassy was on a skeleton crew. With support from the U.S. State Department and Hillary Clinton’s team, among others like ICNAW, the woman’s name got to the top of a short list of evacuees, and an Afghan soldier finally helped the mother and her children get on a flight several days later. They landed in the U.S. on Aug. 22. It became a 16-day journey during which they could have been killed at any time as the father was on the Taliban’s “target list.”
New Rochelle resident Swarz has heard and told many remarkable stories such as this one as he partners with many organizations with a common goal in mind. ICNAW works with HIAS and others to resettle refugees, and since 2017 has resettled four families from Afghanistan. There are 150 ICNAW members chipping in in various ways, including teaching how to shop at supermarkets and pharmacies and even introducing new foods like strawberries, blueberries and oranges.
“We stress that we are there for them until they get on their feet,” Swarz said. “We are not a charity and the goal here is that they must become financially independent over a period of time and realistically that’s 12 to 18 months.”
And while many people are working to change Americans’ view of refugees, especially from the Middle East, sometimes the barriers also have to be broken down the other way, too.
“It’s a real culture shock and they learn America isn’t the devil,” Swarz said. “One of our first families said they were inculcated by the Taliban and others for so many years about how evil America was and they came to America and found that it wasn’t the case at all, that they had been lied to. It’s a culture shock and it takes several months to acclimate to a new language, a new everything.”
Living without fear in a new country can take months or years, and for some it may never come as the psychological damage runs deep when you know you could wake up with a bomb on your front door in Afghanistan or if you’re a woman who can’t take a bus alone.
“Here you send your kid off to school and tell him to come back at 3 o’clock and in Kabul you send your kid to school and hope he comes home,” Swarz said.
People have asked Swarz why he helps Muslims. To Swarz, everyone has their own faith and beliefs, but when the common themes are love, peace, harmony and education, there is no reason to use labels to make decisions.
“It’s a tenet of the Torah to help the stranger because we were once strangers in a strange land,” Swarz said. “Yeah, that was Egypt 5,000 years ago, but we were slaves for 400 years in Egypt. The message is that we have a moral and ethical responsibility to each other. It’s not just Jews to help Jews, but Jews to help others who are finding themselves in a similar situation.
“I think it’s changed everybody who works with them. It’s a mitzvah, a true mitzvah to help these people.”
