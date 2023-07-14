On the night when the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees was set to repeal on old noise ordinance and replace it with a more effective policy, 30-year resident Jeffrey Singer went from his “spirits” being “lifted” by the work leading up to the new ordinance to being “massively” disappointed.
Ever since neighboring Fenway Golf Club made renovations in 2019 and erected a tent to host larger parties in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Singer has been making complaints to village officials and the almost weekly calls to the Scarsdale Police Department during peak party season as the noise from the music, DJ and “screaming” have disturbed his quality of life on Hazleton Drive (https://bit.ly/3rtChyL).
Singer was hesitant to continuously contact the police, but he did so at the recommendation of the village manager’s office and the police officers themselves, as he and his wife Lisa “felt tortured by the noise.”
In addition to no progress being made in alleviating the noise, Singer told the trustees Tuesday, July 11, that two weeks earlier he received a “cease and desist” letter from a lawyer representing Fenway Golf Club. Singer called it a “very strongly worded” letter. Singer sent the letter to Village Manager Rob Cole and Village Attorney Nicholas Ward-Willis, who acknowledged receipt of the letter.
“This cease and desist accused us of basically using the Scarsdale police force to harass and harangue the members of the club and the people who are paying to have their parties at Fenway into having their night ruined and even worse than that we were a potential threat to the very revenue that these parties generated for Fenway Country Club and we were told that if we called the police again for this purpose, which they had clearly outlined, they would possibly initiate further action against us, my assumption would be a nuisance lawsuit,” Singer said.
Singer believes the village manager has been unresponsive in dealing with the issue.
“I’m 60 years old,” Singer said. “I spent half my life living here, eight years recently as an empty-nester, but I stay because I like it here. I love it here actually. I don’t want to leave, but it was almost like an open door to start to consider that.”
Singer said everything was fine with Fenway for over 25 years. He would like to see the parties moved back inside. Either way he hopes the noise ordinance will solve the issue. “We live with hope,” he said.
Lisa Singer called Fenway’s letter “complete bullying.”
“And we’re not the only people to call,” she said. “I know people have written letters. I know people have called. I won’t call anymore. I’m done. But a lot of people are done complaining because nothing’s happened, and how they got my husband’s name and no one else’s name is unbelievable. That the village left us twisting is wrong and very disappointing.”
The Singers opted not to share the letter from Fenway with the Inquirer.
A voicemail left for Fenway Golf Club general manager Chris Murray on Wednesday, July 12, was not returned by press time Thursday evening.
Noise ordinance passed
The five trustees present at the meeting Tuesday did in fact vote 5-0 to approve the new ordinance.
“I’ve been waiting two and a half years to introduce this resolution,” Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone said. “This builds on a lot of work staff, attorneys, my colleagues and residents have all had input throughout this period and we now have a draft village noise law to repeal and replace Chapter 205 of the village code.”
The ordinance includes regulations for sound production devices, loudspeakers/public address systems, music, animals, motor vehicles, construction, gas-powered blowers and generators.
According to the code, “It shall be unlawful for any person to make, continue, cause or allow any excessive or unusually loud sound or any sound which either annoys, disturbs, injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of a reasonable person of normal sensibilities, or which causes injury to animal life or damage to property or business.
“The general standards to be considered in determining whether such Noise Disturbance exists include, but are not limited to, the following:
A. The intensity of the noise under investigation for violation of this Chapter.
B. Whether the nature of the noise is usual or unusual.
C. Whether the origin of the noise is natural or unnatural.
D. The volume and intensity of the ambient noise, if any.
E. The proximity of the noise to parks or other public places, hospitals, nursing homes, day-care centers or schools, and houses of worship.
F. The nature and the zoning district of the area within which the noise emanates.
G. Whether the noise trespasses into a residential dwelling and infringes on the ability of an Affected Person to repose or sleep, or trespasses into a commercial establishment and infringes on the ability of an Affected Person to conduct normal business activities.
H. The time of day or night the noise occurs.
I. The duration of the noise.
J. Whether the sound source is temporary.
K. Whether the noise is continuous or impulsive.
L. The presence of discrete tones.
M. Whether the emission of the noise is purposeful or unnecessary and serves no legitimate purpose.”
The code specifies that the village manager will “coordinate” with police to log “additional data” whenever a noise complaint is responded to “for the purpose of gathering information for further consideration with the board for potential future revisions to the noise ordinance.” That data could include the date, time and source of the noise; how the noise levels were collected; and the location of the noise compared to the property line of the complainant. This data collection period will be no less than three months.
A first violation will carry a fine of no less than $250, a second violation within a year of the first a fine, no less than $500. A third offense and beyond faces a fine of no less than $1,000. In addition, “Each day that a violation of this chapter exists may constitute a separate violation. If the sound source found to be in violation is a sound production device, each separate hour in which a violation of this chapter exists may constitute a separate violation. The owner of the property and/or the owner of the commercial establishment from which sound is emitted and the person causing the generation of the sound may be separately liable for a violation of this Chapter.”
“I think there is a meaningful improvement here,” Mayor Justin Arest said. “I think we’re not necessarily finished, but I am very happy where we have found ourselves today … A lot of work went into this and thank you to the police department, who will continue to help us with additional data — as noted in the last resolved clause — that will help us potentially make additional improvements to this going forward.”
Prior to the vote, John Schwarz, who also spoke about the situation at Fenway at a previous meeting, was perplexed that calling the police, who are “the noise administrators,” could lead the golf club to take legal action against the Singers or anyone else.
“It seems there’s no port of call if someone affected by a noise situation cannot notify the people designated in the code to take care of the problem if there is one,” Schwarz said.
Schwarz commended the village on the new noise ordinance, as he had given feedback during the process.
“I wanted to be sure that if there were an objective standard of decibel levels put in that the violations or issues related to noise would be subject to both the subjective noise disturbance definitions as well as any objective decibel level standards,” Schwarz said. “The current draft just talks about noise disturbances. It eliminates permitted times and just requires that people observe protecting the neighborhoods and the citizens at all times from the noises as defined. So I think the agreement as stated in the June 30th draft is very good at addressing the problems that have been raised over the last year or two related to noise. If this is the draft that is going to be voted upon tonight or whenever, I’m in favor of it because I think you’ve done a good job of reflecting the issues that affect the community.”
