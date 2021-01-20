A Sycamore Road resident called police Jan. 11 to report the noise coming from her neighbor, a personal trainer, is interfering with her child’s schoolwork. She said the trainer is seeing clients in a garage and the music and workout sounds are loud and disruptive. Upon arrival, police stood outside the training garage and didn’t find the music or any other sound excessive. Not long after, the caller called again to say as soon as patrol left the area, the volume of the music increased. Police returned for a second listen, but heard nothing at all. No further action was taken.
Fowl play?
A Walworth Avenue resident reported Jan. 11 a loose chicken in his driveway. Police drove around looking for the chicken, but saw no fowl.
Housemates disagree
A Post Road resident called police Jan. 11 about an argument that nearly became a physical altercation involving a housemate in a group home the week prior. Police spoke to both parties and advised them to stay away from each other. Staff members at the home said they received a report of the incident and would address the problem. The caller was advised to call police if she felt fearful again.
Unlocked car entered
A New Fairfield, Connecticut, woman told police Jan. 11 her unlocked car was unlawfully entered. She said it was parked outside her workplace on Mamaroneck Road with the keys inside, and someone entered the car and stole her key fob, which she left in the car. Also missing was her wallet containing some important documents, $750 cash, two debit cards and a backpack. She told police the car was unlocked for hours. Police are investigating.
Identity theft
A Carthage Road resident Jan. 12 said someone used his personal information to make an unauthorized Zelle transfer of $2,500 from his account. He later learned from Verizon his phone’s SIM card was swapped out. Verizon told him someone was activating a new phone. Police advised him how to secure his information; the report didn’t mention how the man is handling the situation with his bank.
A Greenacres Road resident called police Jan. 12 to report someone fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using his name and personal information. He’s not out any money. A report was made.
A Harvest Drive woman Jan. 13 reported someone fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using her maiden name. Police made a report for documentation purposes.
A Franklin Road caller Jan. 14 told police she received a Dell computer in the mail at her residence that she never ordered. She said she contacted Dell and was told a line of credit with them was established in her name and the computer and additional items were ordered. She canceled the order, made arrangements to return the computer, and closed the line of credit. She requested police do drive-bys at her house as she is fearful whoever ordered the computer might come to collect it.
Police responded to a financial institution on Palmer Avenue Jan. 14 on a report of a man believed to be impersonating another man in order to withdraw funds from the bank. The caller said the man came to the bank four times attempting to withdraw funds. The caller said the name on the account was the same name of the person in question, but funds did not clear, and the man, who was wearing a hoodie and a mask, was vague when he responded to routine security questions. The last attempted withdrawal was for $13,000; the request was denied. The man eventually became nervous and left the scene in a dark gray Cherokee with Pennsylvania license plates.
Teens not wearing masks
A caller reported Jan. 12 they saw two groups of eight to 10 teens playing basketball without masks on the courts near Huntington Avenue. Police spoke to the teens and told them if they are closer than 6 feet to each other, they must obey New York State orders to be masked. No further action was taken.
Eating without a mask
Employees at a store on E. Parkway told police a man was sitting in the store Jan. 13 and eating and not wearing a mask, both actions violating store policy. Prior to police arrival, when approached and asked to mask, the man threw his food on the floor and left. The manager said she did not wish to ban the man from the store and said she would talk to the district manager for guidance on how to proceed.
Child locked inside car
Police assisted a woman Jan. 13 at Davis Park at Lyons and Carman roads after her child got locked inside her car when her key fob malfunctioned. Fire personnel assisted her in opening the car door without causing any damage. The child was fine and the woman said she didn’t need further assistance.
Weirdly redirected mail
A Hampton Road resident called police Jan. 13 to report possible identity theft because her housekeeper told her she’d received no mail for three weeks. The woman spoke with the Scarsdale postmaster who told her all her mail was being redirected to an address in Miami. The woman said she had never requested the forwarding of her mail and she alleged someone else had filed a rerouting form. She also learned a renewed credit card was intercepted by someone who used the card to make purchases. She notified the bank that issued the card and was told she would not be responsible for the charges. The postmaster canceled the forwarding order and said the situation is being reviewed by the USPS.
Theft, criminal mischief
Police are looking for a male suspect said to have trespassed Jan. 15 onto the property of the Quaker Ridge Golf Club on Griffen Avenue. The suspect is believed to have stolen a printing machine valued at $2,500 from the basement of the club. An alleged suspect leaving the premises, which are being renovated, evaded a construction worker on the property who tried to block his exit. The suspect drove over a curb in the parking lot and onto the greens, causing an estimated $13,000 worth of damage to fencing, a gate and the greens.
The manager, who reported the incident to police, said the individual in question is a former club employee. He said the suspect drove off the course onto Griffen Avenue. Witnesses said the man, while at the club, was talking and behaving strangely. According to witnesses, the suspect was asked to leave the building, then entered the basement where the printing machine was stored. He was seen carrying an open box, believed to contain the printer, to his car. Police are investigating.
Found property
A Good Samaritan went to police headquarters on Tompkins Road Jan. 11 to turn in a found Infiniti key fob. The fob was vouchered for safekeeping.
A paper bag containing various personal items was found at the entrance to the Quaker Ridge Golf Course on Griffen Avenue Jan. 11. An officer on patrol noticed a blue bag in the middle of the southbound lane at the intersection of Murdoch Woods Road. The bag contained a pair of Hoka brand running shoes, two scarves, one beanie style hat, three smaller bags containing 15 bottles of nail polish, a pair of pink socks, a brochure and a $1 bill. Because the bag was found on the Scarsdale-Mamaroneck border, police contacted the Mamaroneck Police Department about any lost property report. Attempts to locate the owner of the bag were unsuccessful, so it was tagged and secured in a locker.
Auto accidents
Two cars backing out of parking spots on E. Parkway and Spencer Place Jan. 11 struck each other. No injuries were reported and the drivers exchanged information.
A one-car accident occurred on Jan. 11 on Richbell Road when the operator of a Scarsdale Highway Department SUV reversed and struck a stone pillar at the start of a driveway of a private residence. No damage was done to the pillar but the Ford Suburban was damaged.
Fire
Firefighters responded to the vicinity of Benedict and Aspen roads Jan. 11 on a report of an odor of natural gas. Con Edison was notified. The fire department was alerted around the same time of an odor of sewage in the area of Rock Creek Lane and Sycamore Road.
Firefighters on Jan. 12 responded to a Cushman Road residence on a report of an odor of gas. They found a leak on a meter on the side of the house; Con Edison was on scene to shut off the gas.
A car went down an embankment on Jan. 13 on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound at Exit 22. On arrival firefighters saw the car, which was severely damaged; a single occupant was outside the car. Emergency personnel responding said the person was dead. A check of the wooded area for other occupants turned up nothing. The scene was released to county police. The identity of the deceased was not available at the time of this report.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17, was compiled from official information.
