A Colony Drive resident May 8 went to police headquarters to report she was taken for $45,000 by an internet scammer. She said she was on her computer looking at recipes when she received notification her computer was locked and to call the number shown on the screen. This led her down a rabbit hole that began with the person who answered the phone telling her that her computer caught a virus from her logging into illegal gambling and pornography websites. She was told someone made a $5,000 purchase the day before on an illegal website and indicated her bank account might be compromised.
The woman, who is 72, denied using these websites and hung up the phone, only to be called shortly after by another party who directed her to a Bitcoin kiosk located at a gas station in Greenburgh. She continued to follow his directions on making Bitcoin transactions and created an account where she provided a trove of personal information. Responding to his request, she made three separate transactions, all while on the phone with the second caller, who coached her at every step. He concluded their interaction by sending her a picture of a U.S. Treasury check for $45,000, which she now knows is a fake. She admitted to police that she had sent a picture of her driver’s license to the fraudster and now she is concerned about her identity being hijacked. Police guided her through the steps she needs to take to safeguard her identity but she is out $45,000.
Teacup Yorkies for sale
A Joyce Road resident May 9 reported she thought she was buying a teacup Yorkie dog through a breeder she found on Instagram. She agreed to buy a dog for $1,800 and was directed to pay through Zelle. She sent two payments and received a Pet Transfer of Ownership certificate. She was told the dog was being sent to her May 8 and she should pick it up at the Westchester Airport.
On May 8, she got a message that the dog needed a different crate and she was required to send either $800 or $1,500 to satisfy different shipping crate options. She replied that she didn’t want the dog anymore and wanted her money back. She was told the sale was canceled and her money would be returned, but then the seller blocked her on Instagram and the woman is no longer able to make contact with the seller of the dog. She told police she contacted the Charlotte, North Carolina, police department where the seller is allegedly located and reported the incident and she plans to pursue charges if the seller is located.
Blame the service dog
Police took a report May 5 from a resident who said she and her service dog are being harassed by a woman who lives in her boyfriend’s building on E. Hartsdale Avenue. The person who called police said she often stays over at her boyfriend’s place with her dog. She told police the other woman repeatedly approaches her, asking when she plans to board her dog. The dog owner explained it is a service dog and is allowed to go everywhere with her.
The dog owner said her boyfriend received a letter from the building board regarding the dog. She told police the woman who lives in the building follows her when she walks the dog and only walked away after the dog owner said she was calling the police to say she is being harassed. A report was made for documentation.
More thefts at TJ Maxx
The loss prevention officer at TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue May 5 said a woman with long blond hair carrying a white bag and wearing glasses stole $497.88 of miscellaneous merchandise from the store. The person who called police to report the incident said this is a new thief, one she hasn’t seen before.
Police were back to TJ Maxx May 10 on a report of theft by a man wearing a T-shirt, ripped jeans and a NY Yankees hat. The caller said the man stole multiple items from the store before fleeing the area in a white utility van that appeared to be waiting for him. He was reported to have stolen 34 packages of Tommy Hilfiger men’s shirts valued at $591.96.
While police were taking the report, they learned the same man in the same van entered the Trader Joe’s parking lot on N. Central Avenue. The man was seen standing outside the van. Police approached and the man started walking away. Police told him to stop. He complied and was placed in handcuffs. Police saw the bags presumably holding the shirts close by. The man identified himself as Jordano Mata, age 34. The TJ Maxx employee arrived and identified Mata as the shirt thief. Mata was taken to the station and police counted 28 packages of Tommy Hilfiger shirts in his possession. Mata was charged with petty larceny and was given a ticket to return to court June 8.
Posing as an FBI agent
A Chalford Lane woman went to police headquarters May 5 to say someone called her office identifying himself as an FBI agent. She said the “agent” told her she was being investigated for money laundering and drug trafficking. The woman told police the “agent” seemed to know a lot about her, including the last four digits of her Social Security number, and he directed her to wire $18,500 to an account in a foreign country. That’s when she realized the call was a scam. She said she never provided the caller with any personal information and is monitoring her accounts.
Steals soap, mouthwash
Theft was reported May 5 at CVS on N. Central Avenue by an employee who said a tall, slim woman dressed in a red camouflage-print Nike track suit entered the store and stole soap and mouthwash, but dropped the items in the entrance vestibule when approached by the employee. The person who reported the incident said the woman got into a white car that was waiting for her and drove away.
Don’t leave car unlocked
Police went to the parking lot of Domino’s on N. Central Avenue May 6 to speak with a woman who said her backpack containing two books and personal items of identification were stolen from her unlocked car while she was inside the restaurant for approximately 10 minutes. Police told the woman to contact the Social Security office and her bank to safeguard her identity.
Fraud at a toll booth?
A Frost Lane resident May 7 told police a driver of an unknown car is using her temporary New Jersey license plates without her permission, and the car was detected while driving through various NY/NJ Port Authority tolls. The woman told police she registered her Ford Fusion with temporary New Jersey plates. She showed police multiple invoices for tolls in January 2022 totaling $1,111.36. Police spoke with the toll collection center. The toll center requested a police report to support the Frost Lane woman in disputing the charges.
Hope he got home
A Husky running at large was reported May 7 on Secor Road. The dog was described as gray and white and wearing a beige harness. It was wearing an electric fence collar, but no tags. Police captured the dog and transported it to the New Rochelle Humane Society.
Can you help me?
An 83-year-old woman went to police headquarters May 8 to report she was in the women’s department at TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue April 22 when she was approached by two men who asked her to help them pick something out for the mother of one of the men since she appeared to be the same size. She told police her pocketbook was in her cart at the time and one of the men was standing very close to it. She refused to help the men, and walked away.
When she got to the register to pay for her purchases, she saw her wallet was missing. In the wallet was $85 in cash and various cards and her driver’s license. She has since replaced the license, but she told police someone tried to use one of her credit card numbers in New Hampshire. A New Hampshire police officer notified her of the activity. The purchase was declined and she is not out any money.
What was in the waistband?
On May 9, police went to check on the welfare of a person reported lying on a bench on N. Central Avenue. The person was slumped over and when the officer got closer the person suddenly reached into the waistband of her pants in what was described as a furtive gesture. There was a large bulge at the waistband of the pants. The officer grabbed the woman’s hands for safety and told her to stop reaching and that she was not free to go and was being detained for investigation. She continued to reach into her pants, did not follow verbal commands and was highly uncooperative and eventually handcuffed. More police arrived on scene and the woman was patted down.
Police found a bottle concealed in the woman’s waistband. The woman was asked if she needed medical assistance but she refused. It was soon learned the city of White Plains has a warrant out for her arrest. Samantha Guerrido, 37, was taken to Greenburgh Police headquarters where she was met by White Plains police who took her into custody.
Car window shattered
A Rockledge Road man May 9 told police his car window was shattered the night before and one window was bulging as though it was pulled out and away from the car. He said he’d left two shopping bags on the passenger side floor, which might have been the target of theft.
More identity theft
A N. Central Avenue woman May 9 reported she is the victim of identity theft. She told police someone opened a Chase Bank account using her identity, and she got a letter from that bank even though she never opened an account with them. She said she was waiting for an IRS check she never received. Chase told her a check for $11,770 was deposited in the new account and the bank showed her a check made out in her name. She has contacted the IRS to open a case and an investigation. Chase Bank told her that there were insufficient funds in her account. A police report was made.
A small fire
Police went to the rear of Central Park Dance on S. Central Avenue May 9 after a woman walking her dog reported a small fire in the wooded area. She said a similar incident happened in that same area three days earlier and Greenburgh firefighters responded. Police found a makeshift campsite with wood placed to form a teepee and rocks placed in a circle with smoldering embers in the center. Police put out the glowing embers with a watering can. The incident was documented.
Grocery thief
A man stole more than $1,000 in groceries from ShopRite on S. Central Avenue May 9. He was seen leaving the store with a full cart of items and was handcuffed and detained. The person who reported the incident returned the cart to the store and identified the thief as David R. Adams, 57. Police were called and Adams was identified as the shoplifter. He was brought to police headquarters to be processed and given a court appearance ticket for June 1, charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree.
But what did he shoplift?
A person called police May 10 to report a suspected shoplifter who fled in a white van with Texas license plates on N. Central Avenue. Police responded and saw the van in another N. Central Avenue parking lot not far away. The DMV was contacted and said the plates were fraudulent. The driver of the van, Francisco Hernandez-Olivio, 58, was brought to police headquarters where he was charged with possession of a forged instrument and was booked, processed and held.
Begging violinist
Police responded to Marshall’s parking lot on N. Central Avenue May 10 on a report of a man playing a violin and asking for money. The property manager told police he’d asked the man to leave. He said he was causing a disturbance and shoppers were complaining. The man was told he isn’t welcome on the property and would be trespassing if he returned.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from May 2 to May 10, was compiled from official information.
