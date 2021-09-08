A Penn Road caller Sept. 1 said part of his house was exposed to the elements, water was coming in and there was heavy flooding in the basement. The fire department reported a delayed response due to the volume of storm calls but said they would come as soon as possible.
A caller reported his car stranded in water Sept. 2 on Springdale Road near Benedict Road. While responding, pooling water overtook the police patrol car, reaching over the windshield. The officer exited the car and got to higher ground; about 5 feet of water engulfed both the police car and the stranded car. Scarsdale firefighters and other police officers responded to the scene and waded through the water to the stranded car to make sure nobody was inside. Police waited for the water to recede to photograph the scene. The stranded car was towed by R&D Towing to the police impound. No further information was available regarding the engulfed police car.
A caller who said his car was stranded Sept. 2 at Secor and Wynmor roads let police know he was able to get his car moved via private tow.
Two disabled cars were reported Sept. 2 at Varian Lane and Garden Road. R&D Towing received the call and responded to the scene.
A police car was reported stranded in water and disabled on Springdale Road Sept. 2. The car was towed and relocated to the central garage.
Six cars were abandoned Sept. 2 at Post and Murray Hill roads. They were all towed from the scene by R&D Towing.
Two cars were reported damaged by a falling tree Sept. 2 on Secor Road and Bypass Road. When police went to check, both cars had been removed from the area.
A disabled motorist was assisted by an on-call towing service Sept. 2 at Garden and Oxford roads.
Duty Tow assisted a disabled car blocking a driveway on Fox Meadow Road Sept. 2. The car was successfully moved to the side of the road into a safe location.
Abandoned cars
A caller reported Sept. 2 having left a car on Church Lane and Ogden Road due to flooding. When police went to look for the car, it had already been towed.
An abandoned car was reported Sept. 3 at Post Road and Rugby Lane. On arrival, police saw it was being towed. The tow operator asked if police could remove and put valuables inside the car into safekeeping, including a cellphone and keys. The car’s owner was contacted; she was aware her car was being towed and was given information where to retrieve her valuables. She said a friend would come to get her things.
Water feeder damaged
A Brite Avenue caller Sept. 2 reported the cold water feeder to her hot water heater broke and cold water was flowing into her basement. Police reported the water was shut off and all was in good order.
Storm-related collision
A two-car collision occurred Sept. 3 at Fenimore and Fox Meadow roads when one car attempting to make a turn drove into a portable stop sign temporarily replacing a traffic signal that was out of service due to the storm, also hitting another car. The damaged sign was taken to police headquarters for safekeeping. No injuries were reported. Information was exchanged.
Storm debris
A Herkimer Road resident Sept. 3 told police debris from her neighbor’s yard blew or washed into her yard. Police went to the address provided. The neighbors said they would clean up the mess since it was on their property and not their neighbor’s.
Blown transformer
A primary wire was reported down on private property on Palmer Avenue Sept. 3. The wire did not impede the roadway but the area was blocked off with caution tape. Police alerted area residents about the situation and contacted Con Edison.
Sinkhole
A Graham Road resident called police Sept. 5 to report a sinkhole was forming in his driveway and the water pressure was low inside his house. On arrival, police saw a small sinkhole in the driveway and a couple more waterlogged holes on the yard next to the driveway. Nothing was flowing or gushing. The fire department and the water department were notified.
Stolen car
A Stonewall Lane resident told police Sept. 5 his Volvo valued at $28,000 was stolen from his driveway. The car was unlocked and the keys were in it, along with the caller’s Oakley sunglasses, RayBan sunglasses, jumper cables, multiple brands of earbuds, his gym bag, his gym clothes and shoes, and a Wilson basketball. A report was made.
Car rummaged
Another Stonewall Lane resident reported identity theft Sept. 5 after her car was rummaged through and items were removed, including her Michael Kors purse, her DMV learner’s permit and two credit cards. Unauthorized purchases totalling $39.22 were charged on one card. The car was unlocked and its alarm not activated. The 53-year-old victim had already notified the DMV and was in contact with her creditor.
Courtesy ride
Police offered a courtesy ride Sept. 3 to a motorist who said her car battery died at Ferncliff and Drake roads. No further assistance was requested.
Sanitation worker bitten
Police responded to the sanitation department Sept. 3 on a report that an employee was bitten by a dog while collecting garbage from the rear of a Jefferson Road residence. The employee said a dog ran out through a dog door and lunged at him, biting him on the wrist through his glove. He received a minor laceration with minor bleeding and was assisted by the homeowner, who cleaned and bandaged his wrist. He did not report what happened right away, waiting until he returned to sanitation headquarters at the end of his shift. Ambulance personnel responded and re-dressed the wound. He declined further medical assistance and completed a police report. Police went to the house and spoke with the dog’s owner who provided paperwork showing the dog was registered and up to date on all of its vaccinations. Police told the owner that her dog must be quarantined for 10 days; a Westcheter County animal bite form was completed.
Identity theft
A Lebanon Road caller Aug. 30 reported becoming a victim of identity theft after getting an alert from Lifelock about a Sprint account he opened. A phone was also purchased. He did not open the account or buy a phone and notified Lifelock he never made these transactions. He said he also got a call earlier in the week from someone claiming to work for UPS about a phone delivered to his address that needed to be returned. He said he no longer lives at that address and did not order a phone.
Roommate problems
A Post Road resident called police Aug. 30 to report having trouble with a roommate who, she said, was going to police headquarters to file a false report about her. Police advised her no such report was made.
Disabled motorist
Police responded to Hutchinson and Meadow Road Aug. 31 for a reported disabled car blocking the southbound lane. They talked to the driver who said his tire blew out. Police were alerted to an outstanding warrant for the driver’s arrest with New York City police. When contacted, New York City police said they would travel to collect the man. The man was notified to correct his issues with the city police and a “Help” truck arrived to replace his blown out tire with his spare. No further action was taken by local police.
Property damage
A two-car collision was reported Aug. 30 on Axtell Drive when a car belonging to the village was backing into a driveway and struck a parked, unoccupied 2021 BMW. No injuries were reported but there was property damage.
Thief
Hendrix Rosario of the Bronx was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with petty larceny for stealing from the CVS Pharmacy on Popham Road. He is alleged to have stolen $713.53 of merchandise, and at the time of his arrest two unused syringe needles were found in his front pocket. A store employee saw him putting items in a rolling bag. She recognized him as a regular shoplifter in the store and asked him if he intended to pay for his selections. He said no, and left the store, heading for the train station where police located him. The CVS employee was asked to identify him, which she did, at which time Rosario was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters for processing. He left police headquarters in a cab after being issued a desk ticket.
Excessive noise
A caller Sept. 3 reported “excessive noise” at a golf club on Secor Road. Police spoke with club employees, who said there was a party with a DJ. The music was then turned off.
Loud music was reported coming from a house on Harvest Drive Sept. 5. Police suggested the homeowner lower the volume, and the homeowner complied.
Fire
Scarsdale’s fire report was not released in time for this week’s edition, but Scarsdale Fire Chief Jim Seymour told the Inquirer the department responded to more than 200 emergencies in 24 to 36 hours. He said most were calls about water in the basement, but the department was not immediately pumping the water out because the water table was so high; if water were pumped out, it had nowhere to go and would have gone right back in, he said. Instead, the responders were trying to secure utilities — if flood water had reached a homeowner’s gas furnace or hot water heater or was above the electric outlets, fire personnel turned off power or gas service or both.
Seymour said the fire department also responded to and successfully completed rescues of people from three or four cars. Those rescued were sheltered at the police or fire station, then transported to SVAC for overnight sheltering.
Seymour said Scarsdale fire headquaters on Post Road and Station 3 on Crossway had significant flooding — headquarters had at least 2 feet of water and Station 3 had 4 feet of water.
Kitchen fire
A smoke condition was reported at a residence on Olmsted Road during the torrential storm Sept. 3. Three family members were outside the home on police arrival and two men were inside trying to put out a kitchen fire. Police entered and saw the fire was out. They ordered the men outside due to the heavy smoke condition. They learned a woman was still in the basement. She was advised to leave. The fire department arrived to access the situation and ventilate the house. No further action was required.
This report, covering Scarsdale police activity from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, was compiled from official information, with additional reporting by Valerie Abrahams.
