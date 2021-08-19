Residents oppose new attempts to develop Garden Road

Barry Abramson sat in the living room of his Garden Road residence, sifting through a mountain of paperwork that comprises many years of site plans, emails, maps and newspaper clippings.
Fifteen years in the making, it's the largest resident-led physical record of the proposed development at 80 Garden Road in Scarsdale. The materials document neighbors’ concerns that a potential development would disturb wetlands and increase flooding in the surrounding area and into the Sheldrake River. Residents banded together, meeting at each other’s houses to discuss the proposed development of the 7.6-acre plot — going as far as hiring lawyers and engineers to help combat it.
“This big piece of land back there was never developed and maybe there were good reasons why,” said Abramson, whose backyard abuts the Garden Road property.
Though plans had been kicking around to build on the land since 2006, none had panned out. In 2013, the planning board voted in favor of a resolution to demap Woodland Road to allow four houses to be built fronting Cushman Road on the eastern side of the Garden Road property. In the resolved clause, the planning board recommended the village board approve the demapping of Woodland Road to “help prevent future development of the more environmentally sensitive interior portion of the property by eliminating road access.”
As people moved out of the neighborhood, the large stack of papers was passed down at least twice before coming into Abramson’s care. He wasn’t sure why he kept the papers. Maybe it was because he wasn’t so great at cleaning or because it was easy to put the bag of documents in the back of his closet and forget about them.
In May 2018, an attorney representing 80 Garden Road and an engineer had a pre-submission conference with the planning board to discuss a proposed subdivision with eight new houses.
Three months later, a site plan application was submitted to construct the houses and an engineer was hired by the village to review the applicant’s plans. Though the 2018 proposal fizzled out after a December meeting, interest in developing the property emerged again in February 2021, when a site plan application was submitted to demolish two existing houses and build eight new single-family houses on the 7.6-acre property.
In a letter to the board dated Feb. 1, engineer Eliot Senor requested that the December 2018 submission be placed on the board’s next agenda.
With the new submission now moving through the planning board process, a little more than 30 residents in the area are organizing to express their dissatisfaction with the potential development. Not only are they concerned about the area’s high water table and incessant flooding, but they’re also wary of a preliminary plan to install an underground water detention system on the property. The system would be made up of a series of subsurface storage pipes to capture runoff from the development’s eight houses and convey it over time into the area’s wetlands.
“There’s no guarantees for any of this and it’s concerning because we all live with soggy yards and we all now have sump pumps going all the time and any further disruption in this site … makes you nervous,” said Helen Maccarino, a resident on Cushman Road who is organizing the residents’ effort. “If it fails, it fails on the grandest scale ever because you can’t go back.”
Since February, preliminary conceptual plans have been trickling in on how the development will service the site’s eight houses.
At a planning board meeting in April, Senor said that although the property was right next to the Boniface water tower, there was not enough water pressure in the area to use the municipal water service. Senor proposed that each of the individual houses be serviced by private wells. In a letter to the board dated May 14, Lucia Chiocchio, a lawyer representing the applicant, wrote that the Westchester County Department of Health advised that the installation of individual wells for each lot would be acceptable. Senor said there would still be hydrants on the property for fire protection, which would be fed by the municipal water system and the houses would still be connected to the village’s sewer system.
Citing advice from counsel, Senor didn’t provide comment to the Inquirer on the Garden Road application.
Referencing a previous engineer’s study of the area, Senor had said there were concerns about ground water, which the study showed was up to 5 feet deep. Senor proposed raising the grade level of the entire property, which would mean all the trees on the site would have to be cut down. Senor said a planting plan would be put in place. Because of the grade level change, an approximately 4-foot-high retaining wall would also abut adjacent properties approximately 6 feet into the site and plantings would be put in front of the wall to help mask it.
A preliminary conceptual site plain submitted to the planning board in April showed site grading and drainage with 4.5 feet of fill over the site and several bioretention areas made up of 48-inch corrugated metal subsurface runoff storage pipes.
“Those would essentially be built on top of existing grade. So we’re not digging down into the soil, we’re not digging into the water table,” said Senor at the meeting, adding that rain would collect in 6-inch-deep bioretention swales and be treated before flowing into the underground detention system.
According to the plan, the water runoff in the underground detention system would drain into the 6,623 square feet of wetlands at the southeast corner of the property.
Senor said the underground system would be designed to withstand a 100-year storm and there would be a net-zero increase in flow overall.
Mott MacDonald, an engineering consulting firm for the village who was also involved in the 2018 application, reviewed the preliminary site plan, and raised multiple questions and suggestions for the plan.
In July, a similar preliminary site plan was sent to the board, which had the same underground water detention system, though it included a rearrangement of the pipes, their sizes and the material they were made of. Though the applicant submitted a stormwater pollution prevention plan and was scheduled to present during a planning board meeting on Aug. 11, Village Planner Greg Cutler told the Inquirer the applicant requested the project be adjourned to the Sept. 22 meeting. Cutler said the applicant asked for adjournment on Aug. 10 after being advised that Mott MacDonald hadn’t completed a review of the applicant’s grading and stormwater plans.
“There is no proper drainage system on the site [currently],” said Eilon Amidor, the developer for the project. “We are actually making it better and we are basically making the site more absorbent for water.”
Amidor said they were trying to lessen the impact of water runoff to neighbors compared to current conditions. “It’s just an improvement,” he said.
During a site visit June 14, Amidor told neighbors they would deal with less water in the first 24 hours of a storm with the underground detention system, since it would collect runoff and slowly release it into the wetlands.
“We are actually making the site better for you,” he said.
Though the applicant has tried to reassure the residents, many remain unconvinced. Maccarino said she is concerned about the lack of a guarantee and a fallback plan. Though the developer and engineer said they had installed underwater detention systems in individual houses, the sheer scale of a system to service eight houses makes her skeptical.
“My big concern is that as fewer and fewer places of suitable land are available for development in Scarsdale, these really odd sites and unsuitable sites are [being] targeted and if they get developed, houses go up and nobody thinks about what [the] cumulative effect of this development [is],” said Maccarino, who is seeking a lawyer to represent the neighbors. The group may also be hiring its own engineering firm.
Other residents have also written to the board, expressing concerns about what seems like a piecemeal plan for a large-scale imposing development.
Robert Falk, who’s lived on Willow Lane for more than 50 years, has been questioning the Garden Road development since its inception, hiring his own lawyers and an engineering firm to combat the claims of the applicant. With a tributary to the Sheldrake River running through his backyard, Falk says his property would bear the downstream effects of the development. He said he and his lawyers have pinpointed specific issues surrounding the development’s plans and the engineering data.
He also shares a concern that the applicant’s proposed underground water detention system could fail and cause a large swell of water to rush onto his and the surrounding properties.
During the site visit, Senor said the only way the system would malfunction is if it got clogged, which would mean all the water would be held back and there wouldn’t be any runoff. In the case of a malfunction, Senor said a homeowner’s association would be responsible to fund the repairs.
“One of the reasons I care is because I like my house and the damage that would be done if we have a flood would be enormous and very costly,” said Falk. He described the plans to raise the grade of the Garden Road property to add the underground water detention system as “utter craziness.”
Leonard Jackson Associates, an engineering firm, has also reached out to the board on behalf of the Fenway Golf Course, which deals with periodic flooding and erosion from the Sheldrake River. A tributary of the Sheldrake River originates at the Garden Road property and travels south approximately 1,300 feet through Falk’s property, then flows through the golf club’s property.
In early August, Leonard Jackson Associates requested that the applicant prepare analyses to determine how the Garden Road development would alter peak rate of flow, volume of flow and the duration of flow of the Sheldrake River during extreme storm events, and how that would affect flooding in the course.
Further downstream from the property, Robert Reiffel, who lives on Cayuga Road with the Sheldrake River in his backyard, dealt with a major flood in 2007 and is fearful of what the long-term implications will be downstream if the Garden Road property gets developed. Reiffel said he wasn’t convinced that a subterranean water detention cavity would be able to handle the amount of water that the current land holds.
“The situation now is untenable. You can’t do anything to make it worse because the situation now is already … dangerous and life threatening to the citizens of our neighborhood,” said Reiffel, who grew up in Fox Meadow and moved to Cayuga Road in 1985. “We need the village to be our surrogates. They need to take care of us.”
Walking through his backyard, Abramson’s feet squished into the ground as water swelled through the grass. The area of his backyard abutting the 80 Garden Road property takes in water during most of the spring and summer. Although you can’t always see puddles forming, the water is underground and envelops your feet as you walk through it. If the preliminary site plan moves forward and it’s eventually accepted, Abramson may see a retaining wall a few feet away from his backyard.
“Just knowing there’s a wall there that could fail will give us stress. It will make us worry whenever there’s … a significant amount of precipitation,” said Abramson. “If we get one of these periods where it rains every other day for a week and it’s building up, we’re just going to start worrying, well what happens? When is it going to cra
