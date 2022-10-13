Loud parties at Fenway Golf Club, trick-or-treating venues, SVAC fundraising, outdoor/indoor pools and the environment were on the minds of Scarsdale residents this week, making for a diverse set of topics during public comment at the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Jeffrey Singer of Hazelton Drive said since late summer 2021 he started noticing “a lot of noise” coming from Fenway Golf Club on Saturday nights, with the bass and volume of the DJ at such a level it was shaking the windows of his house. He said the disturbance went on every Saturday night from about 8 to 11 p.m. until the winter weather came and the parties moved indoors. Then late winter/early spring of this year the parties were back outside, taking a break for the summer months and then resuming around or after Labor Day.
Singer and other neighbors have been calling the police to report the noise disturbance this whole time. Singer said the “music didn’t stop” and “no one ever got back to us.” He said he reached out to Village Manager Rob Cole and “never heard back,” but eventually got Deputy Village Manager Alex Marshall on the phone. He also exchanged emails with Mayor Jane Veron and “at one point” Cole did respond, saying he and Chief of Police Andrew Matturro were talking to Fenway management “about seeing what they can do.”
Singer’s latest call to police came this past weekend. “I am sure they are exasperated by this,” he said.
Singer is “upset and disappointed” with the village for not handling the situation by now. He said the parties “should pivot back into the indoor space where they belong, quite frankly.” Singer understands the initial pivot to outdoors during the height of COVID-19, but that time has passed, he said.
“We have the right to enjoy our yards and our homes in peace,” Singer said. “My wife and I are empty-nesters for four years. We love it here and continue to stay and pay the price of admission, which is steep. But the lack of attention and the lack of follow-up to this matter is embarrassing. The lip service needs to stop and action needs to be taken.”
Veron said new town counsel Nick Ward-Willis was asked to look at the noise code and “multiple conversations” have taken place between the village, police and Fenway.
Cole said the parties have been ordered to shut down “on occasion.”
“The noise ordinance as we’re proposing to amend it should give them better tools to determine at a quantitative basis what constitutes a violation and they can avoid some of this going back and forth,” Cole said. “There are some other levers that we are seeking to employ in trying to control their behavior. We regret that it has taken so long to resolve. Noise codes are somewhat difficult to craft properly so you capture the right balance…”
Cole said he wished the village had done a better job communicating with concerned residents about what was happening behind the scenes.
Ward-Willis said he appreciates Singer’s “insight” and will also look at the zoning code.
Later in the meeting, John Schwarz of Norma Place, a resident of Scarsdale for more than 40 years, said Fenway has never been an issue until the pandemic “drove parties outside,” which he understood. “However, I also agree with Mr. Singer that the residents shouldn’t have to suffer this kind of problem,” Schwarz said.
Schwarz suggested that permits for Fenway’s tent and its usage “should be reviewed,” and also noted the village has had “enough time to come forward with a draft” of a new noise ordinance.
“The other thing is it’s not very pleasant for the people throwing a party that’s one of the more important days of their lives to have the police show up one, two, three times during the party,” Schwarz said. “It’s pretty disruptive and not great for them either. A little more urgency in the solution to this given where it started and where we are today would really be appreciated.”
Veron told Schwarz, “We hear you loud and clear.”
Much like a party at Fenway.
Halloween in Fox Meadow
Catherine Souther of Hampton Road in Fox Meadow told the trustees she received an email from the Fox Meadow Neighborhood Association about street closures for trick-or-treating in her area on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31. She said it’s the third or fourth time it has happened.
“Why do you need to close our streets for Halloween? Most of us have had a very good time watching our children enjoy Halloween in our neighborhoods, maybe our friends’ neighborhoods,” the empty-nester said. “But what it’s done is created a completely artificial explosion of people in our neighborhood and no other neighborhood in Fox Meadow.” She added, “This idea of structuring it so it’s imposed on a couple of streets in the village is just not at all OK.”
Souther said the “fun activity” has gone from “dozens” to “literally hundreds” due to the road closures, which create a burden on the impacted streets of Hampton, Cohawney, Chesterfield, Brewster and Brighton. Souther suggested the closures could be moved somewhere else this time around.
“We love Halloween, but we don’t want to keep hosting the big party,” she said.
Frances Tussing of Cohawney Road said last time this happened, more than 200 children came to her house and her doorbell broke. She called it “craziness.”
“The thing about blocking off the street allows parents to dump their kids in a really safe environment [to] have a great time, but it’s time for other people to explore how fun this is, to have 200 kids come to their yard,” Tussing said. “It’s a blast. These kids look so cute. I love it, but it’s time for somebody else to do it.”
Tussing wondered if other neighborhoods close off streets in this way.
Veron said she was aware of Fox Meadow’s “pilot” program of trying this several years ago, but “didn’t know what happened thereafter.” Cole said he was aware this happened twice and would follow up on the status of the current event application for this year.
Raizen makes his annual plea
Like clockwork, Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps president David Raizen spoke to the village board in advance of nonprofit SVAC’s annual fund drive, which is being mailed out to residents this week.
SVAC, based at Heathcote Five Corners, has four ambulances and approximately 90 volunteers and 20 career employees.
“We have done things in the community that nobody else in the county has done during COVID from vaccinations to testing to visiting homebounds to being one of two volunteer ambulances in the county to come out with a community paramedicine program and [we] saw people at home,” Raizen said. “We operate strictly on donations and soft billing for services.”
Raizen called last year’s fundraising drive “our worst in our history.” Raizen said he suspects that when people went to SVAC for COVID-19 testing and paid a fee, they thought they were making a donation, but SVAC made “nil on testing.”
SVAC’s goal is to raise $300,000. “We need to recoup this year,” he said. We’re hoping for people’s generosity.” He added, “We are very lucky that we have some very generous residents who kept us afloat last year.”
Raizen said the village covers the cost of fuel for SVAC vehicles and the electricity at headquarters.
“What you provide to the community is impossible to even quantify the value,” Veron said. “You are extraordinarily capable. Your team is phenomenal … I don’t know if taxpayers understand that taxpaying dollars do not pay the cost of ambulance service provision, and if not for you, it would be that much more costly for all residents.”
Raizen said SVAC is “unbelievably unique” in that it has the lowest request for inbound mutual aid in Westchester County, while its outbound help for other municipalities is the highest in the county, despite call volume being up by 25% last year.
“We’re able to staff our four ambulances with advanced life support, meaning there’s a paramedic in the ambulance 99% of the time, and we’re very rare and unique to have seven volunteer paramedics within the organization and you don’t find that anywhere else in the county,” Raizen said.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis reminded the community the “important role” Raizen and SVAC play in the village’s safety pillar, coordinating with the other local first responders, the police and the fire departments. Lewis said Raizen’s collaborative nature and “comments and wisdom play an important role in making the village safer.”
The pool
Veron opened the meeting with some comments about the municipal pool, noting more community engagement is coming, and once a “better understanding” of design options and costs are solidified a timeline can be put in place.
“One thing we know for sure, we will rebuild our beloved community asset,” Veron said. “While we don’t yet know what type of facility can be supported by our community, there is consistent and undeniable desire to make this important investment.”
Three residents spoke about the pool during public comment, beginning with Myra Saul, who said she was unable to attend the last pool meeting on Sept. 28. She had spoken in the spring and supported a bond to repair the pool. Since then she has seen the community respond “forcefully” that it wants the repairs to be made and noted a “significant minority” of about 40% has interest in a year-round facility with an indoor pool, which she supports.
Saul called for a “full comprehensive conversation” to figure out the “specifics” that were mentioned in the consultant’s report. She urged the community to be “forward thinking” like the residents who brought the pool into existence in 1969 and continue to make Scarsdale “a leader.”
“Today, just repairing the pool is saying the status quo is fine,” she said.
Fox Meadow Road resident Bob Harrison said 20 years ago he lobbied to get the Scarsdale School Board to put a pool underneath the high school’s new gym for $3 million. He called it a “lost opportunity” and blamed a “blind” school board and a lack of leadership from then-superintendent Dr. Michael McGill and the school board as a whole.
Harrison, who in the past has said he favors repairing and rebuilding the pool complex as is, said indoor community pools belong at schools, as they are in Ardsley and Mamaroneck.
“That’s where indoor pools should be built so that students can have access to the pool and the community can have access after school, evenings, weekends,” he said. “That’s where an indoor pool should be built, but not at the outdoor pool site for an upwards of $50 million, which [is the amount] the consultants stated at this microphone a couple of weeks ago.”
In addition, Harrison said the pool repairs can be done for much less than “$20 to $30 million” as stated in the report, which initially had an expected $13 million for the repairs. He vowed to bring in other consultants and estimates.
Harrison said a recession is coming, interest rates are not favorable and many residents have had their portfolios impacted by the economy and stock market. “I hope this board understands what’s going on in the economy,” he said. “This is not the time to spend $50 million to borrow money at a number that would be much higher than it was previously. I hope you will examine this thoroughly.”
The municipal pool should remain self-supporting through membership fees as it has for 54 years, according to Harrison, who said its “not right” for taxpayers to foot the bill. He said the tax increase of 3.7% from last year was “too much” and it should have been 2% as Trustee Jonathan Lewis had proposed. Harrison also said he would be “happy” to get a pool at Scarsdale High School for “maybe” $5 million.
Schwarz also said the pricing for the potential work on the pool should be narrowed down so residents can see what the cost for each potential repair or upgrade would be, calling a range of $20 to $50 million “too broad.” He also suggested checking with other consultants to see how accurate the numbers are.
Budget bond bill on ballot
Scarsdale resident Henry Neale is the chair of the Westchester County Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Board, which was created by state law in 1961, and also a member of the Taconic Region Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Board covering Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Columbia counties. “We’re advisory and I’m here to give you some advice if you don’t mind,” Neale said.
In April, the New York State Assembly passed the Clean Water, Clean Air, Clean Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022, which will be on the back of ballots for voters to consider in the upcoming election on Nov. 8 (early voting begins Oct. 29). The proposal is the first of its kind in 25 years and, if passed, it would authorize the state to issue bonds for $4.2 billion dollars to borrow “over many years,” Neale said. Among the uses of the funds would be climate mitigation, land acquisition, water quality improvement and flood mitigation.
The Westchester County Board of Legislators, by a 17-0 vote, and several municipalities have passed or will pass resolutions supporting and promoting the passing of the act. The New York State Association of Counties has developed a model resolution to support the act, and Neale would like to help Scarsdale go through the proper steps to draft and pass a resolution of its own.
“There is definite need for it based upon the kind of damage that we all suffered in the state through recent hurricanes,” Neale said. “One of the things that’s interesting about this bond act, which is unusual, is between 35 and 40% has to be spent in what’s called basically environmentally stressed communities … essentially low income people who have suffered over the years because of lack of mitigation of mainly flooding.”
Neal called it an “issue of public concern and interest,” and urged the village to “take a position.”
Veron said it’s already on her list of things to discuss with Cole.
Pickleball is coming
Among the major business conducted at the board meeting, the trustees voted unanimously to sign a professional services agreement for design services for pickleball courts at Crossway Field with Yorktown-based Site Design Consultants for a cost of $45,610.
The village allocated $410,000 from the Parkland Trust Funds in the 2022-23 capital budget for design, engineering and construction of eight pretensioned concrete courts on the bowling green site at Crossway with perimeter fencing, landscaping and drainage.
Veron said that at the recent car show “multiple” residents asked her when the courts were coming. “I know that so many residents are eagerly awaiting the arrival of these new courts next year,” she said.
Trustee Sameer Ahuja said there has been a “national tipping point” for the sport with installations continuing to pop up around the country. He said Lebron James invested in a major league pickleball team.
“We’re on trend here …” Ahuja said. “Kudos to everyone, [recreation superintendent Brian Gray] and others for listening to their customers, i.e. the residents. I don’t play, but I feel I have to learn.”
Public hearing
No public comment was made during a public hearing on the number of taxicab licenses — usually 25 — the village will issue this year. Lewis, who led the hearing, tried to hold a vote on sticking with 25, but was told it would now go on the agenda for the next meeting.
In one of the great moments in village board history, Lewis said, “Let this be a cliffhanger for all of us process junkies in the room. What will the board do? Approve 25 licenses or not? Everyone wants to know. See you in two weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.