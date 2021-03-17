A Meadow Road resident told police March 13 a check she mailed to her financial institution was altered and cashed by someone. The amount on the check was changed to an amount over $13,000. Police are investigating.
A Black Walnut Road resident March 9 reported becoming the victim of identity theft and grand larceny. An unknown party requested personal information from her regarding one of her credit cards; she provided the information and one week later learned she was defrauded of nearly $3,000. She has since been in contact with her credit card company and was given a case reference number.
A Sage Terrace resident called police March 8 to report a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits made in her name and a credit card for the benefits that was sent to her. She received two letters from the Department of Labor; the first one made note of the file for the claim, and the second said the claim was denied. She was advised to contact the bank that issued the card.
Several others notified police March 8 of fraudulent unemployment claims made in their names, including a resident from Penn Road, Cooper Road, Circle Road, Brookline Road, Clarence Road and others on March 9.
On March 11, A Barry Road resident told police nine letters from the Department of Labor arrived at his house addressed to his wife. The letters said she had money waiting to be released for unemployment benefits, but she had never filed for unemployment. The caller said this was the second time fraudulent claims were filed in his name or hers.
A Dunham Road resident reported March 12 nearly $1,000 for unemployment claims he never filed for was wired into an account at a bank with which he has no connection. He told police he notified the bank and the Department of Labor.
A Brown Road resident March 12 reported receiving a letter in January regarding unemployment benefits fraudulently applied for in her name. She said she never filed, and no money was paid. The caller said her husband’s employer notified him of a claim made in his name, but he’s still working and never made the claim.
A second Brown Road resident told police March 12 she learned of credit cards sent to an unknown address using her identity. She said the accounts were opened fraudulently. She plans to notify the companies that issued the cards of the fraudulent activity.
Lost property
A Popham Road resident called police March 9 to report the loss of a permanent resident card, a driver’s license and a Social Security card. The caller said the documents might have been missing since mid-February when she lost her wallet.
Key won’t work
Police responded to Sprague Road March 8 to assist a woman who said her key wouldn’t open her front door. Officers were able to get the key to work and no further assistance was required.
Followed
A female caller told police March 10 she believed she and her sister were followed home by a man with short black hair driving a white Honda Passport on Popham Road near School Lane. She said he parked close to their home and she was concerned. Police looked for the man and the car with negative results.
No hair cut, thank you
A resident of a group home on Post Road called police March 10 to say she didn’t want a haircut. The caller told police another resident of the house was going to cut her hair against her wishes. Police advised the house counselors of the matter.
Cellphone returned
A man turned in to police for safekeeping a phone he found in Chase Park. Police located the owner of the phone who went to the station to collect it.
Broken water main
A water main break was reported March 10 at the intersection of School Lane and Popham Road. The water department was notified. Police taped off the roadway on School Lane.
Issue with the neighbor
Police responded to Meadow Road March 12 on a report of a disagreement with a neighbor. Upon arrival, police spoke with the caller who claimed her neighbor leaves notes on her cars telling her not to park in the street. Police spoke to the neighbor who said the neighbor’s cars might impede village snowplows, and also complained that a Department of Public Works truck drove onto her grass. She was advised to stop leaving notes on her neighbor’s cars and contact police if there is a parking hazard.
Noise complaints
Police responded to Sherbrooke Road March 12 on a noise complaint. They saw a small gathering with music playing on outdoor speakers. The resident was advised of the complaint and lowered the volume.
On the same date police responded to Hathaway Road on a report of kids partying. They saw a small gathering and advised the homeowner to turn down the volume of the music.
Loud voices and music were reported coming from a house on White Birch Lane March 12. On police arrival, the homeowner agreed to turn off the music.
Noise was reported March 13 around Seneca Road and Leatherstocking Lane. Police saw a small gathering. After being advised of the noise complaint, the homeowner said he would turn down the music.
Neighbors’ argument
A Montrose Road resident March 14 told police he argued with his neighbor who is a contractor. He said for weeks he’s been finding garbage on his lawn, which he attributes to a house under construction across the street from his residence. He told police his attempt to talk with the owner of that property, a contractor, didn’t go well and the neighbor became irate and denied any problem. Police spoke with the contractor and asked him to be more mindful of his workers while the house is under construction.
Fire
Firefighters responded to a Brite Avenue house March 8 on a report of an odor of gas. On arrival, a light odor was detected and low readings of gas coming from the back of the kitchen stove. The valve was located and shut off. Con Edison was notified; they released firefighters from the scene.
A hazardous gas odor condition stemming from an unlit stove burner at a house on Mamaroneck Road March 9 resulted in firefighters arriving to turn the gas off. The house was vented and Con Edison was contacted. A Con Edison gas tech released firefighters from the scene.
A 2-year-old accidentally locked inside the house on Brewster Road was rescued March 11 by fire personnel who entered the house through an unlocked window. No property was damaged and the toddler was fine.
A Saxon Woods Road resident reported a hissing sound March 14 coming from a gas meter on the property. Firefighters smelled nothing and their meter reported no issue. Con Edison investigated and said there were no leaks.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from March 8 to March 15, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.