Scarsdale police logo blotter NEW

Felony theft was reported Sept. 4 at a Drake Road residence; the victim is a White Plains man who said two checks, one written out for $619,000 and another check for $59,000 he left on the back porch of his former house in an envelope were taken by an unknown party. He contacted his attorney and his bank and he’s not out any money. 

Finders, keepers? 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.