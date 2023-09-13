Felony theft was reported Sept. 4 at a Drake Road residence; the victim is a White Plains man who said two checks, one written out for $619,000 and another check for $59,000 he left on the back porch of his former house in an envelope were taken by an unknown party. He contacted his attorney and his bank and he’s not out any money.
Finders, keepers?
A significant amount of money in paper currency was reportedly found at the intersection of Boulevard and Johnson Road Sept. 7. The person who found the money said they’d found the money the day before and did not wish to turn it in to police, but wanted to report finding it in case someone was looking for it.
Identity theft, attempted fraud
An Evon Court resident went to police headquarters Sept. 6 to report someone opened fraudulent accounts using her identity. She also reported her address had been changed on DMV records and attempts were made to withdraw money from her bank account but she is not out any money. She also reported attempts made in her name to open fraudulent T-Mobile accounts. Police advised her of other agencies she should contact to protect her identity.
Lost and found
A man told police he lost his wallet while at a location on Popham Road on Sept. 7. He said he had it with him when he was leaving and described it as well-worn black leather, containing a credit card, a debit card, his driver’s license, his Medicare card, his retired police badge and identification, and about $60 cash. Paperwork was issued to facilitate his getting new identification but he called back a few hours later to say he’d found the wallet.
Broke in, took nothing
Criminal mischief and burglary were reported Sept. 10 at a house on Post Road. The victims, a couple who live in Thornwood, told police a house they own on Post Road was forcibly entered through a rear glass panel door the intruder broke. The door itself is valued at $500. The wife said she thought the perpetrator was likely her 45-year-old son, whom she said might be on drugs. She didn’t think he was still inside the house but was unsure. Police arrived and met with the property owners while the interior was searched. Nothing was reported stolen at the time.
Blocked driveway
On Sept. 5, a woman called police to report she’d argued with someone on Roosevelt Place, and while the other party had already left the scene the caller wanted to tell police about it. She said during school drop-off that morning the other person had blocked her driveway, preventing her from leaving. A report was made of the incident for documentation.
Watching children?
A man in his 20s was reported watching children playing in a playground Sept. 5 at a school on Brewster Road. The person who contacted police said when he tried to speak to the man, he ran off toward Chesterfield Road and Brite Avenue. The reporting party described the man as having medium-length dark hair, wearing a light blue golf polo, khaki shorts and sneakers. Administrators at the school nearby asked police for extra drive-bys during recess and dismissal hours.
A game of ‘manhunt’
Kids were reported making noise Sept. 8 in a wooded area near Edgewood School on Roosevelt Road. Police saw teens standing in a semicircle and talking in normal voices. They told police they were regrouping after a game of “manhunt.” After police advised them there’d been a complaint, they left the area.
Questioning bus driver
A Woods Lane resident Sept. 5 said she wanted to report and document an incident between herself and her son’s school bus driver. She said on Sept. 1 the driver rang her doorbell to introduce himself. He asked personal questions and requested her phone number. This made her uncomfortable and she reported it to the bus company who said they would change her driver. The incident was documented and no further action was requested.
Driving while intoxicated
A White Plains woman, 35, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and unsafe lane change. When police arrived at the scene of a collision on Richbell and Bethel roads, they saw the woman standing outside a white Infiniti. Field sobriety tests were conducted and it was determined she was intoxicated. She was taken to police headquarters to be processed and released on her own recognizance. The keys to her car were held for safekeeping. She told police she fell asleep at the wheel, causing her to drive off the road and into a utility pole. Her car was towed from the scene. She wasn’t injured.
Bad driving
On Sept. 5 at the intersection of Chase and Popham roads, police pulled over a man who was seen driving westbound on Post Road at 45 mph in a marked 25 mph zone. A records search showed he was driving with a suspended license. The man, 45, from New Rochelle was issued tickets for speeding and unlicensed operation.
A 35-year-old Mount Vernon man was ticketed Sept. 8 for driving with improperly functioning lights and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Police stopped the driver at Popham and Tisdale roads and issued him two summonses.
A Bronx man, 21, was stopped Sept. 9 at Post and Olmsted roads and issued summonses for speeding, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and not having a driver’s license due to his being suspended.
To the bus stop
On Sept. 4, a caller reported two men were hanging out and arguing under the Dine the ’Dale tent in Scarsdale village center. The caller wasn’t sure police assistance was needed. Police arrived and the two said they were discussing a money matter and were upset, but they were going to separate and discuss things later. Police gave one of them a courtesy ride to a bus stop on Central Avenue.
Just a little shuteye
In the late afternoon Sept. 7, a man was reported sleeping on a bench at Post and Edgewood roads. A police officer woke him up and asked if he needed assistance. He left moments later without incident.
Woman assisted
Police responded to a report of an elderly woman wearing a red sweater trying to flag down drivers around Secor Road and Heathcote ByPass Sept. 8. A concerned motorist picked her up and contacted police. The woman told officers she lives in White Plains; police gave her a courtesy ride home and spoke with her son who explained his mom is in the early stages of dementia.
Just snacking
On Sept. 8, a caller reported a homeless man dressed in red, who was carrying a stick and threatening people at Depot Place. Police found a disheveled man dressed in white, who said he was just getting a doughnut and would be on his way. He was not observed threatening anyone and was not aggressive. Police left him alone with his snack.
Employer won’t pay
A man told police Sept. 8 his former employer on Scarsdale Avenue was refusing to pay him. He said he is owed $300. Police informed him this is a civil matter and he needed to contact a lawyer.
Employer, employee argue
Police received a 911 call Sept. 8 from a man who said he’d verbally argued with his employer. Yelling could be heard in the background. Police went to Broadmoor Road where the call came from and de-escalated the situation between the arguing parties. The issue was payment and working conditions, which police explained to both men was a civil matter. The employee left the scene.
Check on my mom
On Sept. 8, a woman called police and requested that officers check on her mother who lives on Popham Road. The caller said earlier in the day her mother reported feeling unwell and subsequently was not answering her phone. Contact was made with mom who was OK and told police she’d call her daughter.
Unfamiliar wildlife behavior
A caller Sept. 8 reported a hawk hanging out for some time on a lawn on Chesterfield Road, as though something might be wrong with it. Police arrived and saw a hawk eating. This information was relayed to the housekeeper who said she would tell her employer this was normal hawk behavior.
Skunk ramp
A Park Road resident Sept. 6 called police about a skunk stuck in the window well of the basement. On arrival, police saw a healthy, stuck skunk. The officer placed a 2-foot by 6-inch plank in the well at a shallow angle to give the skunk a chance to climb out. The homeowner was advised to purchase a wider plank and place it at the same shallow angle in the well if the animal hadn’t freed itself by the morning.
Raccoon under the shed
An injured raccoon was reported Sept. 7 in a backyard on Hamilton Road. Police saw the injured animal in the driveway but it ran and hid under a shed behind the house. Police gave the homeowner contact information for a trapper and no further assistance was provided.
More wildlife
A caller on Harvest Drive and Franklin Road Sept. 9 said they thought they saw a bobcat. Police looked for an animal but didn’t see one.
A caller Sept. 9 reported a sick raccoon wandering on the sidewalk on Garth and Popham roads. Police responded to the call, and saw a sick raccoon, which was then humanely dispatched in a safe area.
Injured during collision
Three people were reported injured in a two-car collision Sept. 9 on Mamaroneck Road and the Hutchinson River Parkway. Both drivers and two passengers from one car were taken to White Plains Hospital. R&D Towing removed both cars from the roadway.
Fire
Smoke from cooking activated an alarm at a house on Cornell Street Sept. 4. The alarm was reset and the resident said they didn’t need further help.
A stovetop gas burner was clicking uncontrollably at a house on Brewster Road Sept. 4. The resident said they accidentally spilled coffee on the gas-fired cooktop and the electric igniter wouldn’t quit sparking. Firefighters checked the appliance but found no gas leak; they said the igniter was malfunctioning and unplugged the appliance. The resident was advised not to plug it in again until the stove was serviced.
Some people on Sheldrake Road Sept. 4 who put their very smoky barbecue grill too close to the house, activating a smoke alarm inside the house, allowed firefighters inside to check the residence. A firefighter reset the alarm for them and no further action was taken. No mention was made about repositioning the grill.
A 20 pound LPG tank was reported on fire Sept. 5 at a residence on Franklin Road. The propane tank, attached to a gas grill, was set a mere 10 feet away from the two and a half story wood house. Firefighters knocked down the fire and closed the gas valve. The tank itself was moved further away from the house. Firefighters investigating said the hose end connection’s brass fitting engaged the internal valve while not fully attaching to the valve’s rubber seal. Ignited grill burners provided ignition to the release of gas resulting in flames. The resident was advised to have a technician replace the grill’s hose and get the propane tank inspected and possibly replaced.
A smoking clothes iron activated an alarm at a Meadow Road residence on Sept. 7. Firefighters said someone left the iron on unattended for hours. There was no damage to the iron or anything else. The alarm was reset for the resident.
Firefighters responded to a Wildwood Road residence Sept. 8 on a report of a problem with a microwave set in “child mode” while a resident was heating dinner. She was found slumped over and unresponsive to voice or touch. A minute or two later she came to and didn’t recall what had happened. Her son was contacted from information found on her refrigerator. She declined medical transport, although Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps medics were on scene to evaluate her. Firefighters adjusted the controls on her microwave.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, was compiled from official reports.
