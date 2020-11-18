A Duck Pond Road caller Nov. 12 said he saw what was either a wolf or a coyote headed toward the woods. Police searched Duck Pond, Sherbrooke and Heathcote roads from Post Road to Brookby Road to no avail. Another resident who read multiple reports of sightings on social media called police to ask whether there was a coyote in the area.
A sick coyote was reported by a caller on Secor Road Nov. 14. She said it was in the vicinity of Sheldrake Road. Police looked for the animal but could not find it.
A coyote was reported Nov. 15 in backyards on Harvest Drive. Although the animal was not acting in a threatening manner, the caller was concerned as children were nearby. Police arrived on scene and spoke to the caller who said the coyote appeared healthy. Police offered to search her backyard but she declined.
Roosters crowing
Roosters were reported crowing on Brewster Road Nov. 9. Police canvassing the area said all was in good order. No further action was taken.
The roosters were again reported crowing Nov. 11 on Brewster Road. Patrol parked outside the reported area for about 10 minutes and said they heard one rooster crow but it wasn’t particularly loud.
Wandering auntie
A Tompkins Road resident called police Nov. 9 to report his aunt left his parents’ home in White Plains and was thought to be wandering in his direction. He described a 4-foot-9 female with dark hair worn in a bun, wearing jeans; he said she has dementia. He was advised to notify White Plains police. Meanwhile Scarsdale patrol searched for the woman without success and confirmed with White Plains police they received information from the caller and were following up. Happy ending: Auntie was safe when found by a Scarsdale officer on patrol; she was turned over to a family member by Scarsdale ambulance.
Garbage dumped
A Harvest Drive resident called Nov. 9 to report he had received a notice from the highway department about refuse that was left in front of his house. He said he confirmed with his landscaper the debris was not his and apparently it belonged to a neighbor who dumped it there. Police spoke with the neighbor who said the debris was not his, but he would ask his landscaper to remove it. Police said the refuse wasn’t causing a hazard.
Patrol saw a commercial style washing machine dumped on Fountain Terrace and Greenacres Avenue Nov. 11. This was the second time in two weeks police have noticed items dumped in this location. The highway department was notified.
Possible code violations
A Bradford Road resident reported Nov. 9 an ongoing dispute with a neighbor. The argument was over work being done at that person’s house. According to the caller, the neighbor’s workmen start too early. Police advised the caller to notify code enforcement personnel the next time they feel a code has been violated.
A Meadow Road resident called police Nov. 11 to report an argument with her neighbor about a contractor doing working on the caller’s property. She said the neighbor keeps bothering the contractor about when the work is being done and alleges it’s in violation of village code. The workers were not available to tell police what happened. The homeowner asked that the situation be documented.
Unmasked
Police were alerted Nov. 9 to multiple youth soccer teams using the fields on Mamaroneck Road but not following the mandated mask order. Police spoke to the coach who said he was aware of the recreation department’s rule but stated it also excludes individuals who cannot tolerate playing in a mask.
Another caller complained Nov. 10 about a large group of people and cars parked behind the fields on Mamaroneck Road during a soccer clinic. On scene, police spoke with the complainant who said people were exchanging food items out of the back of their cars. Police didn’t see any food exchange and were unable to determine if it was food being sold or being consumed by the parents of the children participating in the clinic.
Moving out
An Overhill Road resident Nov. 10 reported arguing with his parents about where he would sleep that night. Police spoke with the caller’s father who said the son appeared on the doorstep wanting to come in, but his son doesn’t live at the house and he wants his son to leave. The son said he would stay that night with a friend in the city. Police gave him a courtesy ride to the train station.
Alarming
A caller Nov. 11 alerted police about an alarm going off inside a home on Penn Boulevard. Responding patrol could hear the alarm. A check of the exterior revealed the house was secure. The caller said the house was sold and the sellers moved out but didn’t know the name of the new owner. Police contacted the real estate agent who handled the sale; the realtor contacted the new owners who said they lived nearby and would go to the house to turn off the alarm.
Mysterious vehicle
Police were alerted Nov. 11 to the presence of a gray Jeep with Connecticut license plates parked behind a building not in use on Heathcote Road. Police said the interior of the locked Jeep was very clean and from what they could see contained a pair of glasses, hand sanitizer, face masks and pet gear. The car is registered to a company. Police left a message on the company phone that the Jeep was parked and unoccupied in a private lot. Personnel from the medical center that owns the lot said they are unsure what to do about the Jeep if no one claims it.
Identity theft, fraud
An Archer Lane caller Nov. 10 said her bank informed her of a check presented in her name for $3,000. The victim said three checks belonging to her were removed and, on one, her signature was forged and the check cashed. She was given paperwork confirming she is a fraud victim and is working with the bank.
A Fox Meadow Road resident Nov. 10 reported he was a victim of identity theft. He said FedEx delivered two packages to him containing a Samsung phone and a security camera. He said he didn’t order those items. He said he also found out that an unknown person opened a line of credit in his name using his Social Security number. He has since notified Samsung and his bank. Samsung said they would reverse the charges pending return of the items.
A Heathcote Road resident Nov. 12 said his bank advised him of a new account opened using his information. He said he received two letters from two different banks about accounts opened on Nov. 3 and then closed Nov. 11. He said he hasn’t experienced any financial loss and only wanted the incidents documented.
An Olmsted Road resident called police Nov. 12 to report someone tried to collect unemployment benefits using his name. He said he works full time and never asked for the benefit. He notified the Department of Labor. A report was made.
Former employee grabs email list
An Overhill Road caller Nov. 11 said an employee she was terminating had accessed the company email list for personal use. She said she believes the person intends to open a similar business and steal her clients and contacts. Police advised her to call an attorney.
Working on the sprinklers?
A Brambach Road resident called police Nov. 13 to report men on his property who said they were there to work on the sprinkler system. He never requested the service. Police spoke to the workers and determined they were at the wrong address. It was explained to the homeowner it was just a misunderstanding and his property was not damaged.
School traffic problems
A caller Nov. 13 reported cars lined up on Catherine and Kelwynne roads causing a hazard during the time of school dismissal. Police spoke with the middle school principal and assistant principal who were not aware of a problem. No plan is in place to remedy the situation although a traffic study is slated to be discussed to try to solve the constant traffic issues caused by parents picking up their children. Police will continue to monitor the area and assist where possible.
Threatening contractor
A Circle Road resident Nov. 14 said he’s been receiving threatening messages from his contractor regarding renovations. Police attempted to contact the contractor with no success.
Car accidents
A motorist called police Nov. 9 to report his car was hit by a truck with a trailer on Boulevard and Post Road, and the truck left the scene of the accident. He said no one was injured and it was a sideswipe incident. The caller said he had a possible license plate number to aid police.
No damage was reported following an accident Nov. 9 in the parking lot behind the gymnasium near Butler Field at Scarsdale High School. It happened after one car reversed out of a parking spot and struck another car. Both parties agreed neither car was damaged.
A rollover accident was reported Nov. 10 with injuries on Ogden and Hampton roads. The driver of one car said she was blinded by sun glare and struck the other car, which landed on its roof. Both drivers went to the hospital. The curb, owned by the city, was damaged.
A two-car accident happened on Morris Lane and Heathcote Road Nov. 10. The operator of one car complained of pain to her face and left hand. Both cars were towed from the scene and both drivers went to the hospital by ambulance.
A caller reported a hit-and-run Nov. 12 after an unknown driver struck the caller’s unoccupied car that was parked on East Parkway and Christie Place. The rear bumper was damaged. A report was made.
Parking complaints
A caller Nov. 9 said construction work being done in the area of Park and Oxford roads was creating a hazardous situation due to how trucks were parked. Police saw 15 trucks blocking one lane of traffic. Police contacted all the operators to move their trucks.
Two landscaping trucks were reported partially blocking a driveway on Cooper Road Nov. 9. Patrol was able to have the trucks moved without incident.
Eight to 10 cars were observed illegally parked on Park and Mamaroneck roads Nov. 10, partially blocking one lane. Police contacted the cars’ drivers to move the cars.
A caller reported Nov. 11 trucks blocking the intersection of Park and Mamaroneck roads. Police saw construction vehicles and a dump truck blocking the southbound lane of Park Road. The dump truck had its bed up and had delivered a load of asphalt. Patrol spoke to the operator who stated he would be leaving shortly. The paving company had a worker on scene assisting with traffic control at the intersection. No one was observed to be in violation of any posted parking restrictions.
A Montrose Road resident reported a silver Acura parked in front of her house Nov. 13, which she thought might be abandoned. The car was partially blocking her driveway and had been there for weeks after being dumped by a tow truck Oct. 17, she said. New Jersey State police said the car isn’t stolen but all its paperwork has expired. Three old parking summonses were stuck on the windshield. The owner was contacted; she said she was not able to tow the car due to financial issues. Police advised her the car was in violation of local laws and could be impounded. She asked if it could be towed to a repair shop in Yonkers. R&D Towing arrived and towed it.
Fire
Fire and medical personnel responded Nov. 9 to a car accident with injuries on the Hutchinson River Parkway, southbound. Two cars were involved. Two patients, one pregnant, were in the care of ambulance workers. Police assisted county police with traffic.
An odor of gas and a water condition were reported Nov. 10 at a Lyons Road residence. On arrival, firefighters detected a defective water heater leaking water, but no gas odor. Gas and water were shut off to the heater and the tank drained. The homeowner was advised to call a plumber.
Firefighters went to a home on Circle Road Nov. 11 for a report of smoke in the basement. The cause was a burned up sump pump that overheated and was malfunctioning. The home was cleared and checked for carbon monoxide and the homeowner advised to contact their electrician and plumber and not use the facilities serviced by the sewer ejector pump until the problem was corrected.
A malfunctioning dryer in the basement of a home on Fox Meadow Road Nov. 11 resulted in a peculiar mechanical odor that caused the homeowner to call for help. She said she used her dryer 15 minutes earlier. Firefighters said there was no power to the dryer and there was an odd odor. Con Edison arrived and said there was no gas leak. The homeowner was advised to call an electrician.
An elderly man got himself out of the car after a rollover accident Nov. 11 on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound by exit 23. Ambulance and county police were on scene. A tow truck removed the car and the man, who had lacerations, was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Nov. 9 through Nov. 14, was compiled from official information.
