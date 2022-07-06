A Murray Hill Road man July 2 said his brother-in-law’s 2020 Mercedes valued at $150,000 was stolen overnight where it was parked at the family home; inside the car was the man’s Botega Veneta wallet valued at $600 and two children’s car seats valued at $500.
A Richbell Close caller July 2 reported a 2021 Mercedes valued at $80,000 was stolen overnight from their residence.
Checks altered
A Sage Terrace resident June 30 reported identity theft involving a check she wrote to one person, but the check had been altered to be payable to another person. She’d placed the check in a stamped envelope in a postal box in the village. The altered check was made out for $7,000. Her bank will reimburse her after she provides a police report.
A Greenacres Avenue man went to police headquarters June 30 to report that a check he wrote and placed in an envelope and a USPS box in the village was cashed by an unknown individual. He’s been in touch with his bank; the bank requested a police report prior to reimbursement.
Grand larceny, forgery and identity theft were reported June 30 by a Claremont Road resident who told police cash, checks and other personal identification were stolen, forged, or counterfeited by an unknown party. She said her bank is aware of the situation and her account has been flagged as under investigation. A report was made for documentation.
Attempted fraud
On June 27, a Franklin Road resident reported someone used her husband’s name and personal information to obtain car insurance for a car the couple doesn’t own. Geico detected the activity as fake and did not open the account. The reporting party isn’t out any money.
An Ogden Road resident June 30 reported she was a victim of a fraudulent wire transfer. She said she recently purchased a new house and had been in contact with her lawyer. She received emails from someone she thought was her lawyer requesting she wire a large sum of money to a different account. That alarmed her. She successfully completed her transaction with her actual lawyer and is not out any money.
Fake profile
On June 27, a Ridgedale Road resident told police some of her former acquaintances used her personal information to create a fake persona of her on social media, and they used it to communicate with other people. No threats were involved. She told police she confronted her former friends, who said it was a prank and said they would stop. Police advised her of ways to safeguard her information and a report was made.
Dog bites
A Rodney Road resident June 27 said she was working in some bushes in her yard when she was bitten on the thigh by a German shepherd being walked on a leash. The owner pulled the dog away and said the dog got confused because it thought the woman rustling in the bushes was wildlife. The bitten woman declined medical attention and the dog’s owner provided police with the dog’s license information and vaccination record. The dog’s owner was advised per Westchester County Department of Health rules that the dog would have to be quarantined for 10 days. A dog bite report was completed.
On June 30, a person went to police headquarters to report being bitten on the hand by a dog on Ridgecrest East three days prior. The person provided police with information regarding where the dog lives and who owns it. The dog’s owner was contacted to provide vaccination information and a dog bite form was completed. Photos were taken of the wrapped hand to attach to the report. The animal control officer will follow up.
Dog days
Police responded to a report June 30 that a dog possibly in distress was lying in a yard on Palmer Avenue. The dog’s owner said the dog enjoys sunbathing and wasn’t distressed.
On June 28, police responded to a report of a dog that wouldn’t stop barking on School Lane. The person who called police said the dog barks at all moving objects. Police spoke to the dog’s owner who said the dog sometimes barks at other dogs crossing in front of his residence. Police observed the dog barking at a few dogs passing by, but it did not bark at police or cars. The homeowner said they would try to prevent future unwanted barking by the dog.
Three-car collision
Two people were reported injured in a three-car crash June 27 on Grand Park and Griffen avenues. One car was traveling east on Griffen; another car was traveling north on Grand Park. The car traveling north failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection, making a right hand turn onto Griffen. After striking the eastbound car, the northbound car then struck another car traveling west on Griffen. One person was transported by SeniorCare EMS to Montefiore Hospital. Another person was transported by ambulance to another hospital.
Trailer causes traffic backup
Police received multiple calls about backed up traffic June 28 near Murray Hill Road, Morris Lane and Birchall Drive due to a tractor-trailer that detached from its cab on Murray Hill Road and Morris Lane. Police conducted traffic on Murray Hill Road while the operator of the tractor re-attached the trailer. The driver of the truck was led to his final destination on Heathcote Road without incident.
Car backed into gate
Police responded to Morris Lane June 28 on a report that a red Honda backed into a gate and damaged it. On arrival, police confirmed a fence was damaged and a bottom hinge to the gate had been broken off. Surveillance footage showed a car backing into the driveway and striking the fence, but the license plate was not legible. A report was made for the homeowner’s insurance company.
Argument settled
Police responded to Hampton Road June 28 on a report of a dispute between two people. The caller said he argued with his neighbor’s carpenter and said he was pushed by the man. The neighbor was a 75-year-old Scarsdale woman; the carpenter, 43, was from New Rochelle. There were a couple of witnesses. Police spoke to the people involved to get their perspective. An officer mediated and everyone agreed to settle their differences.
Who left the bags?
On June 28, a Palmer Avenue resident reported some bags containing unknown items were left in front of her house. The homeowner said someone left garden/mulch bags on her property. Police were able to determine where the bags came from and advised the homeowner.
Unwanted signs
A Lockwood Road caller June 28 told police someone left advertising signs on their property without permission. Police responded to the address and spoke with the homeowner, but that person had not called the police about signs and did not need assistance.
Woman wandering
White Plains police contacted Scarsdale police June 29 about an elderly woman with dementia reported missing after leaving her residence on foot that morning wearing a blue sweater. A woman known to walk on Post Road south of Quinby Avenue in White Plains had been seen in that area in the past. Police looked for her but didn’t find her. A few hours later, the woman reportedly had been located and was safe.
Caught speeding
During a traffic detail on Post Road June 29 at the intersection of Olmsted Road, police stopped a speeding car and ran a computer check, which showed the driver of the car had a suspended license. Multiple summonses were issued to the driver, a 22-year-old Eastchester man. A person with a valid license arrived on scene to drive the young man and the car back to his house.
Branch falls on parked car
A tree branch fell on a car June 29 parked at the library on Olmsted Road. The owner of the car, a Carman Road man, reported what happened and asked that the incident be documented. No one was injured.
Noise complaints
A caller on Hampton Road June 30 reported loud music in the area. The resident was contacted and agreed to turn the volume down.
Kids were reported talking loudly June 30 and bouncing a basketball. Police looked for them to no avail.
Check on my mom, will you?
A woman called police June 30 to report that she was unable to contact her mother at her residence on Popham Road and she asked police to check on her mother. Patrol went to the house and spoke with a home health aide who said the mother is currently in terminal hospice care and the daughter had been contacted the day before and said she would come to the house. The daughter was advised of the aide’s response.
Low hanging wires
Police responded to Cohawney Road June 30 on a report of low-hanging wires. Wires were seen broken and entwined in some trees. The wires weren’t causing a traffic problem. Verizon was notified.
Abandoned building
Someone reported a truck had backed into a gate June 30 at a location on Mamaroneck Road. On arrival, police saw a call box at the driveway entrance appeared to have been knocked over and an alarm could be heard coming from somewhere on the property. The building, which appeared to be a private recreation facility, appeared abandoned; there was a broken window and excessive mold on the first floor, potentially compromising the structure. Due to the condition of the building, police did not attempt to enter.
Old mail found on the premises provided information that the police used to contact the owner, but all attempts were unsuccessful. Police thought the call box was knocked off not as a result of any vehicle but because of issues to the structure. The building department was notified about the mold as a potential health concern for anyone working on the property or entering the building.
Found
A keyfob found at Depot Plaza June 30 was brought to the police department for safekeeping.
Damaged tires
Criminal mischief was reported June 30 at a property on Popham Road. A Taunton Road man told police two tires were damaged on his 2007 BMW; the damage seemed intentional. He said his daughter had parked the car in a lot on Popham Road at 2 p.m., and when she returned to the car 10 minutes later and drove out of the lot, she heard a peculiar sound coming from the tires. A report was made.
Arrested
A 24-year-old man from the Bronx was arrested late in the afternoon July 1 on Boulevard, charged with trespass. He had allegedly tried to enter a private residence. A woman had called police and said a man with braids in black cut-off pants and a white T-shirt had tried to enter her house through a back door. Upon arrival, police at first couldn’t find anyone of that description, but were waved down by two people who saw a man walking southbound on Bell Road. Police found the suspect and spoke to him. He reportedly was uncooperative when asked to provide identification and refused to give his name. The suspect was placed under arrest, brought to headquarters for processing and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Scarsdale Village Court on July 20.
Who took Mom’s stuff?
Police responded to Popham Road July 1 on a report of a possible theft that took place previously. The caller, a North Carolina resident, said she arrived at her deceased mother’s residence and was unable to locate specific items. A report was made.
Fire
Firefighters responded to a house on Fairview Road June 27 when smoke from cooking triggered an alarm. No hazards were observed and the resident said no help or further attention was necessary.
A gas main rupture on Heathcote Road June 28 appeared to have occurred while a Verizon auger was digging a hole near the street. Firefighters stood by as Con Edison gas workers shut gas down to the main line. First responders entered five houses on Heathcote and Birchall roads to check gas readings. In all the houses, negative readings were found.
Firefighters responded to a collision June 30 on Hutchinson River Parkway northbound near Mamaroneck Road. All occupants got themselves out of the two cars involved in the crash. EMS arrived, the scene was stabilized, and the cars were towed. One person who reported chest pain remained in the care of EMS personnel.
Water was reported July 1 on Carstensen Road, flowing from the base of a retaining wall into the roadway. Firefighters responded and saw at least 10 inches of water in the basement of the house, which had a working water pump. The homeowner said she’d been dealing with the problem for two weeks; she said the water department told her the problem was ground water accumulating. She said she’d lived in the house more than 25 years and never had this issue.
Firefighters set up a portable dewatering pump with a shut-off float to prevent more water accumulating on the roadway. The water department arrived and evaluated the water with a field test kit and determined it was a leak in a municipal water line, and said they would send a crew to make repairs. An update came in later from the water department, which reported the leak had been repaired. When firefighters returned to the residence on July 2 to collect the pump, they confirmed the basement was dry.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from June 27 to July 3, was made from official reports.
