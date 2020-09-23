Kitchen supplies valued at $650 and $200 in cash were reported missing by a Graham Road resident Sept. 14. She said on July 9 a moving company moved her from Massachusetts to Scarsdale; after the move, she noticed things missing. She told police she contacted the moving company, which requested a police report before continuing an investigation.
Two tan decorative wreaths valued at $400 were reported stolen from a flower shop on Harcourt Road Sept. 19. The shop owner, an Eastchester resident, said the wreaths were taken between midnight and 3:30 a.m.
A Roosevelt Place resident Sept. 20 said a box of surgical masks and 50 cents in change were stolen from her car parked unlocked in her driveway overnight.
A Barry Road resident called police Sept. 20 to report $5 and his car’s registration and insurance cards were stolen from his car, which was unlocked and parked overnight in his driveway.
Man turns himself in to police
Duncan Anukwue, 25, of Brooklyn turned himself into police Sept. 9 after being charged with criminal impersonation and leaving the scene of a property damage car accident. The accident happened in Scarsdale on Dec. 3, 2019. At the time, Anukwue portrayed himself as an Avenel, New Jersey, man, using that man’s personal information in order to avoid being given a summons for a traffic misdemeanor and infraction. Anukwue was placed under arrest, charged and processed. He was released with a court appearance set for Sept. 30.
Car accidents
A two-car accident with injuries occurred Sept. 20 on Church Lane as one car was traveling north, the other south. When first responders arrived, one driver with head lacerations was able to get out of the car; a second driver was trapped with her lower half pinned between the pedal area and the dashboard with both legs fractured. Fire personnel determined a dash lift and roll was needed to release her and Hurst tools were used on the driver’s side. Two men were taken to White Plains Hospital by Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps (SVAC); the woman and a 13-year-old girl were taken to Westchester Medical Center by SVAC and a mutual aid ambulance. The cars — a Porsche convertible and a Mercury Sable — were towed to the police impound.
A woman who thought her car was in “park” started getting out of the car but it rolled forward, crashing into her garage door and continuing to hit the rear wall of the garage at her Mercer Court home Sept. 17. She told police she thought she was stepping on the brake when she stepped on the gas instead. She complained of knee pain and went to the hospital via ambulance. Firefighters on scene meanwhile stood by until her car was towed. Police said she also struck a refrigerator in the garage.
A one-car accident occurred Sept. 17 on East Parkway near Popham Road when a woman drove over a curb and struck the wall in front of the Chase Bank, causing minor damage to the wall. The car was removed and fluids were cleaned up. The driver told police she was distracted by the hand gestures of another motorist as she attempted to pull into a parking spot.
Two SUVs crashed Sept. 19 at the intersection of Mamaroneck and Secor roads. One ended up on the curb and grass. No damage to the curb was reported. Both drivers said the light was green.
A two-car accident happened Sept. 18 on Brite Avenue and Cohawney Road resulting in both cars being towed from the scene. Airbags were deployed and one driver received medical attention at the scene by SVAC, but declined further assistance. Both parties will follow up with their insurance companies.
Screw loose
A Hamilton Road resident called police Sept. 14 to report his license plate was missing from his car. He said the plate was only attached to the front bumper with two screws and he said he thought the plastic around the screws had become stripped and the plate became loose. He filled out the forms for lost or stolen license plates.
Harassing phone call
A Meadow Road resident Sept. 14 told police someone had been calling him and using profanities. He was upset because he had been receiving such calls for three days. He was advised to block the number and patrol said they’d do some drive-by patrols to keep an eye on his residence.
Dropped squash
A Brambach Road resident Sept. 14 called police about a neighbor who often went on to the property, apparently to retrieve things. The neighbor said his nanny might have knocked a squash off a vine and the squash fell into the neighbor’s yard. He said it was possible the nanny went on the complainant’s property to fetch the squash. He was advised if the nanny needed to go into the neighbor’s yard for any reason, she should first ask permission.
Door open, no one home
An Autenrieth Road resident Sept. 14 called police to report a neighbor’s door was propped open but it didn’t look like anyone was home. Patrol went to the home and spoke to the homeowner who said she had propped the door open.
Bike stolen from rack
A Greenacres Avenue resident Sept. 15 said her bike was stolen from the northbound side bike rack at the Hartsdale train station. Police determined the theft actually took place in the Greenburgh jurisdiction and told her to report the incident to the Greenburgh Police Department.
Coyote, squirrel sightings
A coyote was reported walking the streets in the vicinity of Whig and Overlook roads around 9 p.m. the evening of Sept. 15. Police looked for the animal with negative results.
A Garth Road store employee told police Sept. 20 a squirrel was inside the shop, tearing things up and causing damage. Police said they didn’t see any squirrels but they did see a trap. There did not appear to be any major damage inside the store. Notification was made to the shop owner.
No shortcuts
A Meadow Road resident Sept. 16 said workers were parking near her house and using her property as a short cut to get to another property where they were working. Police advised the homeowner who was having the work completed to ask her workers not to use the neighbor’s property.
Son missing, found
An Overhill Road resident reported his son was missing Sept. 16. He said his eldest son left the house on Sept. 15. He told police his son later that day reported to his family that he was in Philadelphia. A third party called the family very late at night to say the son was staying in Philadelphia overnight. The family did not hear from the son at all the next day. While a police officer was talking to the family, the son made contact. He said he needed help getting home. The family said they would take care of him and thanked police for their time.
Barefoot man on the phone
A Harvest Drive resident Sept. 16 reported a man with no shoes in front of his house. The man told police he likes to walk barefoot and talk on the phone. As he appears to live in the neighborhood, police left him alone.
Repossessed
A man notified police Sept. 17 that he would be repossessing a car from a Wildwood Road address. On the same date, police received notification of a repossession on Rock Creek Lane.
Cock-a-doodle-do
On Sept. 18 a Brewster Road resident reported hearing roosters making loud noise at a neighbor’s house. Police arrived at the house, but did not hear any particularly loud noise. The roosters’ owner said the roosters would be herded inside their enclosure if they made noise.
Why taking pictures?
A Southwoods Lane resident called police Sept. 18 to report a neighbor walked on both her and her neighbor’s property and was taking pictures. When she tried to speak to him, he left. She said she never interacted with the man, but knows he lives in the area. She wanted the incident documented.
Dog won’t stop barking
A Westview Lane resident Sept. 18 complained about a dog barking all day. The dog’s owner was contacted. He said he would bring the dog inside.
On Sept. 19 a Fox Meadow Road resident reported seeing two men with flashlights on her property. She also saw a gathering of grownups on Kent Road. Police found the group near Butler Woods. People in the group told police they were looking for a puppy that ran off. While they were talking, a small black dog came running toward them from the woods. Their lost pup was found.
Fire
Firefighters went to the southbound lane of the Hutchinson River Parkway at Pinebrook Boulevard Sept. 15 for a car accident with injuries. On arrival, one person was being evaluated by EMS. Eight cars were involved in the accident. The first car was removed by tow at the time of the fire department’s arrival; the other seven had minor front and rear-end damage due to rear-ending. Two people were evaluated by EMS for injuries; one person was transported by ambulance to the hospital. The other seven cars were drivable.
A cooking fire on Brookline Road Sept. 19 was confined to the oven, firefighters said. The homeowner put out the fire prior to firefighters’ arrival. They checked the house. Burnt food was found and removed from the oven and the house was vented.
Firefighters were dispatched to assist Greenburgh fire units Sept. 19 at a home on Stoneleigh Close on a report of an active fire in the chimney. Scarsdale units assisted in stretching lines.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Sept. 14 through Sept. 21, was compiled from official information.
