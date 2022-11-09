In her opening remarks at the Nov. 7 meeting of the board of trustees, Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron extolled democracy, noting that Election Day would begin the next morning and urging everyone to visit the polls. “At all levels of government, hearing from those we represent is of paramount importance, and our process guarantees that opportunity,” she said.
In Scarsdale, even those younger than 18 can rest assured their opinions count, Veron added. “You don’t need to be of voting age to share your input,” she said. The remark was apparently geared toward the unusually large number of children standing by on Zoom, set to speak during public hearings that evening.
Two proposals had drawn the attention of the pint-sized political activists: one to reduce the town’s speed limit from 30 to 25 mph, and the other to make it unlawful to use pesticides on Scarsdale’s public grounds. A group of sixth graders had already written letters to the trustees regarding the latter issue as part of a school project. “Thank you to the Scarsdale Schools for teaching persuasive writing and speaking — advocacy matters,” Veron said.
As the trustees turned their attention to the potential pesticide ban, midway through the evening, Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone began the public discussion. “This hearing is to consider the creation of Chapter 236 of the Scarsdale Village Code, entitled ‘Pesticide Use on Village Property,’” he said, adding that the law would merely codify the pesticide-free practices Scarsdale already adheres to on all public property. “We have been doing our best to eliminate the use of pesticides,” said Veron. Whitestone added that creating a formal pesticides ban for village green spaces would hopefully make businesses and residents willing to forgo them as well.
Evie Schiff, a young Scarsdale student, was the first to speak. “I’m definitely in favor of this,” she told the trustees. “[Pesticides] are toxic chemicals, and no matter what form you try and apply them on they end up seeping into the earth, which is not healthy for the earth and it’s definitely not healthy for us. In general, a lot of plants over time become more immune to pesticides, which means you end up needing more and more, which is more and more toxic and harmful.” She added that pesticides can also affect the health of Scarsdale’s youngest patrons at the municipal pool, since children often run around on the grass barefoot.
Michelle Sterling, chair of the Scarsdale Conservation Advisory Council, thanked the trustees for their willingness to consider turning the ban into a law. “It’s not always easy to be a leader, but we’ve been doing this for many years now,” she said. “I want to thank you all for taking this next step, and helping us be a leader in this area.”
Adam Rublin, 15, noted that forbidding pesticide use would boost residents’ health not only immediately, but in the long run too. “Youth today need to get outdoors for their wellness,” he observed. A ban on pesticides, he said, would mean “people would be more inclined to go outside and get outdoors.”
Resident Anne Hintermeister, a member of the Scarsdale Forum, shared an adult perspective. “The human and environmental hazards [of pesticides] are well supported even by the increasing amounts of scientific evidence that’s been presented by the Scarsdale Forum committees and the [village] Conservation Advisory Council,” she said. She also warned that the chemicals are particularly dangerous for children and pets. “They are smaller and lower to the ground. And in the case of children who have developing nervous systems and organs, there's simply no justification for treating playgrounds or playing fields and recreational facilities with these products,” she stated. Her opinions were echoed by Susan Douglass, president of the Scarsdale Forum.
Scarsdale’s children took the floor once again, including Devon Green. “Many of us have pets such as dogs that we walk in the street every day. My dog licks her paws and licks me, and it’s really crazy how fast a pesticide that was started on the grass can then go to leaves and into the street, and then on pets’ paws, and then on you, and that could cause many illnesses,” he said.
He further opined that lawn chemicals make athletic activities risky. “I play many sports, like football, and on the football field you're falling a lot and you're hitting the ground. If there are pesticides in that grass, they’re definitely getting onto your skin and into you. And the teens that come from far to playoffs don't deserve to have sicknesses just because they came to play,” he said. He concluded with a cheeky quip: “It's unfair for them to lose to Scarsdale and get sick.” Green’s concern for dogs was echoed by Abby Finger, a sixth grader at Scarsdale Middle School.
Another middle schooler, Daniel Seife, called attention to pesticides’ effect on the public waterworks. “When rain falls, pesticides often fall into sewers, and the water can get transferred into dams such as the Kensico Dam. This can be transported to numerous heavily populated cities such as New York City,” he said.
Resident Darlene LeFrancois Haber, a physician, offered a medical perspective, stating that pesticides are carcinogenic and endocrine disruptors. In addition, she said, “unintended consequences of human overuse of pesticides and fertilizers include the mass collapse of pollinator communities, of insects, the emerging resistance of microbials, including super fungi … that are highly pathologic to human health — and a myriad of irreversible human pet and wildlife toxicities.”
Speaking for the older population was Carol Silverman, chairperson of the Advisory Council on Scarsdale Senior Citizens. “I can't really add any facts to what's already been said because it’s been said so well,” she commented. “I do want to thank the board for taking care of codifying the ban, and the seniors and I personally are all in support of banning the pesticides on public land.”
Like Silverman, resident Susan Portes agreed there was no need to repeat all the arguments already put forward. Yet she did want to commend the many children who had spoken: “I think the support from the youth on this call has been really impressive, and that's reason enough to codify this. Their participation is really inspirational,” she said.
Deputy Mayor Whitestone concluded the discussion with similar praise for all the residents, young and old, who had shared their views. “It is really heartening … [to realize] the level of interest in this issue, and the level of thoughts that’s gone into the comments,” he said. “It’s really the way this should work.”
