Scarsdale residents and village trustees weighed in on a proposal to strengthen the village’s wireless facilities ordinances at a public work session Oct. 12, with some village residents raising concerns that the development of 5G and other wireless infrastructure could pose serious threats to public health and property values.
Prior to the meeting, the board of trustees retained the law firm Best Best & Krieger “to ensure we have the strongest code possible,” said Mayor Jane Veron. “Our goal is to provide the maximum amount of local regulatory control that is afforded to us by law,” Veron said.
Scarsdale Village Attorney Daniel Pozin and attorney Gerard Lederer of Best Best & Krieger presented a set of recommendations to the village board, including a set of proposed amendments, which, among other things, would empower the village engineer to prevent the establishment of any wireless facility that could “endanger the public health, safety, or welfare.”
But some members of the Scarsdale community are concerned that these proposals don’t go far enough. Speaking during the meeting’s public comments period, some residents called on the board of trustees to implement further restrictions — including significant “setback” policies, which would prevent the construction of wireless antennas within a certain distance of residences, schools and other sensitive locations.
“We need to move very swiftly with this process, given that the telecoms [telecommunications companies] — they’re coming. They’re coming quickly,” said Zoe Berg, who graduated from Scarsdale High School in 2014 and is now the director of Americans for Responsible Technology (ART), a nonprofit organization that lobbies for local control over the deployment of wireless infrastructure.
“My greatest concern with this ordinance is the fact that it still allows for a 5G facility to be installed 30 feet from someone’s bedroom window,” Berg said. Speaking later to The Scarsdale Inquirer, she recommended a setback policy mandating no less than 250 feet, and ideally 500-1,000 feet, between 5G facilities and residences, emphasizing that distance from the emitting source is “an essential indicator” of exposure.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) maintains that exposure to the radiofrequency radiation emitted by wireless facilities does not present heightened health risks when those facilities comply with existing guidelines. But the agency has faced criticism in recent years from advocates, judges and lawmakers who claim it has failed to properly investigate the implications of long-term exposure.
In 2019, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) called joint research efforts by the FCC and the federal Food and Drug Administration “pretty unsatisfactory,” saying “We’re kind of flying blind here, as far as health and safety is concerned.” And in August 2021, the U.S Circuit Court for Washington, D.C., determined that the FCC could not demonstrate that its guidelines “adequately protect against the harmful effects of exposure to radiofrequency radiation unrelated to cancer.”
The court found that the FCC had failed to properly investigate the health implications of new wireless technologies implemented after 1996, including “the emergence of ‘5G’ technology.” As a result, the court further determined, the FCC was not in a position to dispute independent studies which seem to suggest a connection between radiofrequency radiation and “adverse effects on sleep, memory, learning, perception, motor abilities, prenatal and reproductive health, and children’s health.”
“The FCC is a completely controlled agency,” said Robert Berg, father to Zoe Berg and an attorney with experience litigating cases related to wireless telecommunications infrastructure. “It is not playing the role of protecting the public, but instead acting as an agent for the telecoms to facilitate the proliferation of this technology.”
Jess Lerner, a former Scarsdale resident who now lives in Fairfax, California, called upon the village board to develop a plan for independently testing radiation output levels at all wireless facilities. “If you’re dependent on the telecommunications industry to do the testing, it won’t be reliable,” she said, citing those companies’ conflicts of interest.
“Monitoring emissions is critical,” Zoe Berg said. “Telecom companies operate in a competitive environment. They have an incentive to go over FCC limits, because the more powerfully their signal is propagating in a given area, the higher the speeds.”
Scarsdale Deputy Mayor Justin Arest also raised concerns about the monitoring of wireless facilities, requesting clarity from Best Best & Krieger about the extent to which the village could enforce emissions limits. “We want to do everything we can for the community to ensure that this is done properly and safely and that we’re applying all the relevant standards,” he said.
Speaking via remote access during the work session, Lerner, whose mother resides in Scarsdale, called upon the village board to establish robust procedures for notifying residents of proposed wireless facilities prior to their approval. Because of FCC rules, she said, a proactive and diligent prior notification system is required to ensure that there is time for community input before decisions are made.
An FCC rule establishes periods as short as 60 days during which municipalities must make a final decision regarding wireless facilities permit applications — or lose the right to deny the permit. “Because those shot clocks are so quick, elected officials have to move fast. Notification is critical because it's the only way the public can have any opportunity to provide feedback,” Lerner said. In their recommendations to the village board, attorneys Pozin and Lederer suggest that these “shot clock” policies prevent the village from establishing an appeals process for wireless facilities permits, leaving disputes to be settled in court.
In addition to health concerns, some Scarsdale community members also expressed concern that wireless development could have a negative effect on community character, which could result in a drop in property values. “This is not just about health, it’s also about preserving the aesthetic integrity of our community,” Zoe Berg said.
Lerner pointed out that Scarsdale, as a high-income community with high rates of civic engagement, is in a unique position compared to other municipalities across the country, many of which are also confronting questions about the safety and desirability of wireless technologies. “There’s a lot of empowerment through privilege in Scarsdale. Not every community is going to have that level of empowerment,” she said, adding that by establishing a more restrictive wireless ordinance Scarsdale could become a model for other localities.
Most community members who participated in the Oct. 12 work session spoke in favor of more restrictive wireless ordinances. But Dana Staggs, a five-year resident of Scarsdale, advocated a different position. He cautioned the village board against implementing restrictions that could result in the loss of local wireless coverage, warning that some restrictions “could be so prohibitive as to prevent any kind of future deployment of 5G and other wireless communication technology.”
Staggs noted that existing forms of coverage, such as 3G and LTE, might be phased out by the major telecommunications companies in the coming years. “If we don’t have a sensible policy, we may find ourselves in 10 or 15 years with no replacement for technologies that are decommissioned,” Staggs said, adding that this would result “in worse coverage than we already have.”
During a meeting held Oct. 18 between village officials and the Scarsdale Board of Education, Mayor Veron acknowledged widespread dissatisfaction about spotty wireless coverage, specifically citing concerns about cellphone service around the high school.
At the same meeting, Village Manager Robert Cole said the village intended to pursue a solution to this problem by consulting with wireless carriers about extending coverage, but that the village was attempting to “tighten up its legislative framework,” including by implementing new design standards for wireless facilities, before investigating further.
Smart Matt - Maybe I can help you become a little smarter. The big new push from the telecoms will be to install hundreds of 5G poles along the Village right of way throughout the residential streets of the Village. 5G is not needed for cell calls. It primarily serves to transmit large amounts of data wirelessly. The higher frequency spectrum it uses doesn’t travel very far and does t penetrate walls and foliage well. Hence, the telecoms need to deploy these poles every 300 to 500 feet. They are often installed 30 feet from people’s houses with the antenna at the second story level. So you and your family will be zapped with wireless radiation 24/7 in your bedrooms and you’ll have no say in the matter unless we pass legislation controlling the deployment. Several thousand independent peer-reviewed scientific studies have demonstrated serious health and environmental effects from exposure to this type of wireless radiation, including numerous cancers, neurological issues, vertigo, anxiety, electromagnetic hypersensitivity, and sleeplessness, as well as exacerbation of heart disease, diabetes, and a host of others. In my view, wireless radiation is the next asbestos. Do you want one of these poles next to your kid’s bedroom window? For cell service, macro cell towers provide the signals. These have much greater range and can be located in safer areas away from residences, schools, playing fields, and houses of worship.
Just wondering how these suggested changes will impact cell service in the village as many areas throughout the area have poor coverage. By making a further push away from homes in the village where there are more homes than empty lots of space out how bad will cell service become if we don’t upgrade technology as times change. I would think cell service requirements are more of a safety concern.
