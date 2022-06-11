A young boy pointed to an image of a pool climbing wall and exclaimed: “Whoa, whoa, look at that!” The image was on a poster near the entrance to Scarsdale Municipal Pool on June 3 at a station set up by Lothrop Associates LLP Architects, the firm collecting residents’ opinions about the pool on behalf of the village of Scarsdale.
The next day, Saturday, June 4, the consultants manned a similar station at the Scarsdale Music Festival in the village center to engage in conversations with people about the pool complex, and potential upgrades or amenities that could be added in the future.
In addition to sharing their thoughts with the consultants, residents had a chance to put stickers of various colors on pictures of different amenities — such as waterslides, a lazy river, climbing walls, an upgraded dining area, water polo, pool basketball, a spray pad, outdoor fitness equipment, cabanas, a pool party room and a sauna — ranking them to reflect the respondent’s view of what might boost memberships at the pool.
An online survey for people to voice their opinions about the pool went live at the end of May, and 2,000 randomly selected households — enough to ensure statistically valid results — received a survey in the mail earlier in the month. About 600 survey responses have been collected as of June 8, according to Deputy Village Manager Alexandra Marshall. The consultants have followed up by email and text, using commercially available data, to encourage residents to respond and return the surveys.
The in-person community engagement at the pool and in the village center “is essential for people to have their voice heard and provide valuable input that may not fit into the survey or other forms,” said Patrick Bates, the project manager of Aquatectonic Architects, the in-house aquatic design department of Lothrop Associates.
In recent years, the Scarsdale pool has faced escalating maintenance and repair costs to fix issues such as scaling inside pool water return lines, leaks in the locker room and the filter building’s roof, as well as multiple concrete repair projects that must be completed annually. During the 2021 pool season, the complex had to use approximately $372,000 in fund balance to fix broken pipes and a pump valve malfunction. The complex’s fund balance in the adopted 2021-22 budget was $169,000, down from $1 million in 2015-16.
A 134-page Scarsdale Municipal Pool Complex Existing Conditions Survey released last year includes photos of damaged pools — inside and out — in addition to rusty, old equipment, much of which is no longer up to health code standards. The estimated price tag to work out these issues was $13 million. The largest expense listed was $5.2 million for the pools themselves and $3.4 million for pool equipment and piping.
A variety of opinions have surfaced about how the pool should be financed and operated, and what changes, if any, should be made beyond the necessary safety updates and codes requirements. However, “one of the trends that we’re seeing is that the facility as it is now is a huge asset to the community and the community wants to see a pool in Scarsdale … It’s often referred to as a gem of the community,” said Darin Barr, principal of Ballard King and Associates, the partnering firm that conducted a market assessment for the pool project.
Some residents who participated in the consultants’ sticker exercise responded positively to suggestions for upgrades to the pool, despite the likelihood of a hefty price tag. “These [amenities] are standard in other communities … [the pool is] such a highlight … it’s an investment in the community,” said Joshua Mitts, a father who frequents the pool with his two young children.
Even some who do not currently use the pool said they thought upgrades would be necessary and positive. Luis Galeano, a father to two teenagers, said he had a pool membership years ago, but as his children began to play sports and go to summer camp, they no longer use the pool. He also said the family gave up a country club membership for the same reason. “[The pool complex] does need an investment,” he said, then added, “Now that our kids are growing up, I can see myself and my wife going back [to the pool] in a year or two.” If he were to get a membership again, he said, he would like to see more separation between young kids at the pool and adults who are there without children.
Amenities such as the pool draw people to move to Scarsdale. Joel Steinhause, a recent newcomer, said, “The idea that there would be incredible municipal amenities is unique … to have this social infrastructure to bring people together and serve its purpose is compelling.”
But some residents said they prefer to keep the pool as is: “I feel like we don’t need all the fancy features,” said Margaret Kantor, a lifeguard at the pool and a Scarsdale resident. She explained that the 7.6 acres of greenery and variety of pools is something not commonly found at other community pools.
Some residents explained to the consultants that people have simply found other options for pools, such as country clubs. Building private pools in their own backyards has become increasingly popular among Scarsdale residents. One resident suggested opening up pool membership to people from other communities to fill the subscription goals, similar to what the village is already doing on a smaller scale. In 2021, Scarsdale Board of Trustees approved the rec department’s plan to offer a limited number of nonresident memberships at twice the price of a resident membership — a full-week family pool membership this summer is $640 for residents and $1,280 for nonresidents. The number of nonresident permits is capped at 200 this year.
Scarsdale resident Susan Levine voiced concern about diminished privileges for older adults at the pool, specifically the fact that seniors can no longer leave their chairs in a locked room at the pool as they have been doing for the past few years. Levine explained that coming to the pool is much more difficult to navigate now that she has to lug her chair. “I think seniors should have keys to the chair room and be able to use it without staff needed … since carrying our pool chairs there and back each time is a hardship for us,” she said.
Levine was also worried about the breadth of information being collected during the engagements, because at the pool feedback came mostly from pool members and active users. She also said she thought people at the music festival might be too distracted by other booths and attractions to speak with the consultants and provide their views.
However, the input gleaned at the festival was significant. Overall, from the three public engagement sessions, the consultants made well over 300 direct engagements, around 80% with Scarsdale residents, according to Marshall. “These engagements typically consisted of a quick summary of the pool study, promotion of the online survey, and instruction or guidance through the dot-voting activity. In many cases, the conversations went further into Q&A, drivers of trends, suitability of various amenities, financial implications, and so forth,” she wrote in an email to the Inquirer.
The results from the surveys will be released in a report during the first week of July. Meanwhile, “the response so far has been very, very strong … We were expecting very robust community input and we are seeing that already,” Bates said.
The public can continue to participate in the pool survey through June 17 at https://bit.ly/3x1NLZg.
