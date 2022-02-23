A homeowner on Brookline Road Feb. 16 told police a dark-colored four-door sedan pulled up in front of her house and a man in a green baseball cap and a face mask got out of the passenger side door and tried to open the door of a Porsche parked in her driveway. She said he tried twice but her car was locked. He got back in the sedan and drove away. Police searched the neighborhood but couldn’t find him.
Suspicious activity
On Feb. 14, a Mayflower Road caller reported a white van was circling the area. Another resident also called in a report the same day. Police responded but couldn’t find a van in the area.
Heard people screaming
A Popham Road resident Feb. 15 said she heard people screaming in a neighboring apartment. She said the screaming lasted at least 15 minutes. On arrival, police said they heard a little bit of noise coming from one of the nearby apartments but heard nothing of concern.
Dog tales
A person went to police headquarters Feb. 15 with a small white dog she said she found while walking on Brewster Road. The dog was placed in an indoor impound due to the cold weather. Police contacted the dog’s owner, who picked it up after paying an impound fee and receiving a summons for a dog at large.
Two dogs were reported barking for two hours Feb. 16 by a Tunstall Road resident. Police arrived and heard no dogs barking.
A loose dog was reported Feb. 20 on Brewster Road. The dog was described as a friendly golden retriever wearing a brown harness. A neighbor who knows the dog called police soon after the first caller reported it, and said they had the dog on a leash and were walking it home.
Fender bender
A teacher at Fox Meadow School on Brewster Road Feb. 16 said her car was hit by another car in the school parking lot. Police arrived and facilitated an information exchange between the drivers of the two cars.
Coyotes?
A coyote was reported in the area of Heathcote and Duck Pond roads Feb. 16. Police looked for it but couldn’t find it.
Three or four coyotes were reported Feb. 17 in the area of Dobbs Terrace. The caller thought they might be sick because they did not run away when he made noise or got closer. Police looked for the coyotes but none were found.
Strange car
Police received a report Feb. 15 about a 2006 Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania plates for disabled persons illegally parked in front of a house on Ogden Road. The vehicle identification number indicated the car belonged to a Connecticut owner. Police towed it to the auto impound and issued summonses for illegal parking and improper display of license plates not assigned to the car.
Why the flashing lights?
A Kelwynne Road caller Feb. 16 reported a van with flashing lights parked in front of her home for an extended period of time. Police arrived and spoke with the driver who said she was stopped and waiting for Scarsdale Middle School dismissal.
Who’s that knocking?
An Ogden Road resident Feb. 16 said a man she didn’t know was knocking at the door and wouldn’t leave. She said she thought it was the same man whose car was towed from that location the night before. He left before police arrived. After speaking to the resident, police told her to call again if the man returned.
Missing bracelet
A business owner on Heathcote Road told police Feb. 17 a gold bracelet brought into her shop for repair was missing. She said the loss was first noticed Feb. 11. She has no idea if the bracelet was stolen or merely misplaced. She did not request investigative follow-up at the time of her call to police, but said she might file a more formal report when she returns to the area.
Can’t turn off generator
Police responded to a Crossway address on Feb. 18 after a resident reported a loud noise coming from a neighbor’s property. Police saw a generator operating on Hillview Drive. The homeowner said he couldn’t turn it off and he had called a generator emergency service line for assistance.
Noxious substance
A Chateaux Circle resident Feb. 18 reported what she described as a noxious substance sprayed on her hallway entrance door. Two residents of that unit said they experienced a strong burning sensation that affected their eyes and lips. Medical attention was offered and declined. The caller said she saw an amber colored sticky substance outside their door, which she presumed was the source of the eye and lip irritation. Other doors were checked and no such substance was found. Police did not see any amber colored sticky substance. No further action was taken at the time.
Who’s in the driveway?
A Taunton Road resident Feb. 19 reported a suspicious car parked in the driveway. Before police arrived, the person called again to report receiving an email from an exterminator saying he was in the driveway for a scheduled appointment.
Collisions
A two-car collision occurred Feb. 14 on Weaver Street. One person was injured. A Florida driver in a Subaru was stopped in traffic just south of Stratton Road when she was rear-ended by a Scarsdale driver in an Audi. The Scarsdale driver was taken to White Plains Hospital by Scarsdale ambulance. The owner of the Audi, also a Scarsdale resident, was notified about the accident.
No one was injured in a one-car collision Feb. 19 when a man from Flushing driving a 2010 Toyota was making a right turn from Catherine Road west onto Mamaroneck Road. He swerved to avoid hitting another car also traveling west on Mamaroneck Road and hit a utility pole. The utility company was notified. The driver called AAA service to tow his car.
Fire
Emergency personnel responded Feb. 14 on a report of a collision with injuries on Stratton Road and Weaver Street. One person was taken to the hospital via Scarsdale ambulance. Fire personnel stabilized the scene and Speedy Dry was spread to absorb spilled fluids.
An alarm malfunction brought firefighters to a house on School Lane Feb. 14. No cause for alarm was found.
On Feb. 15, a smoke detector was set off by workers soldering in the basement of a house on Nelson Road. Firefighters said contractors had dislodged the smoke detector.
Firefighters responded to Huntington Avenue Feb. 18 on a report of wires arcing. They didn’t find any arcing wires but did find a primary wire fuse had popped on a pole. Con Edison was notified.
Smoke from a fireplace set off an alarm at a house on Post Road Feb. 19. On arrival, firefighters determined it was just smoke, not fire.
Firefighters aided the Hartsdale Fire District with a structure fire reported Feb. 19 on Tallwood Drive at an apartment complex.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, was made from official reports.
