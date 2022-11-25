Mayor Jane Veron presented Scarsdale American Legion Post 52 Cmdr. Thomas Adamo with a proclamation Nov. 22 for his more than two decades of service as he is retiring. According to the proclamation, the post, which was chartered June 23, 1919, is a “beacon of light for area veterans while also enriching the Scarsdale community through ceremonies, memorials and education to encourage and support respect and honor of our nation’s veterans, both living and deceased, including those having made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our community.”
Adamo has been the face of the organization and upheld its mission.
“Commander Adamo’s influence on our community is evident throughout Scarsdale in subtle forms such as in the hearts and minds of our local Girl and Boy Scouts to more observable legacies including the many Veterans Day and Memorial Day observances he diligently planned and implemented, and our treasured memorial garden, which Tom helped bring to fruition in May 2002 [to] forever commemorate America’s fallen heroes and serve as a reminder for the sacrifices made for freedom,” the proclamation says.
Adamo said he owed his service with the post to his mentor, Gene Rogliano, and most enjoyed working with young people, including Scouts of all ages and students in the schools.
Adamo called the proclamation “An honor I really don’t deserve because it was something I loved to do” and noted, “I loved doing what I did and loved the men that did it with me.”
