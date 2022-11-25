Thomas Adamo Jane Veron photo
Thomas Adamo with Mayor Jane Veron at Veterans Day ceremony in Scarsdale Nov. 11.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/File Photo

Mayor Jane Veron presented Scarsdale American Legion Post 52 Cmdr. Thomas Adamo with a proclamation Nov. 22 for his more than two decades of service as he is retiring. According to the proclamation, the post, which was chartered June 23, 1919, is a “beacon of light for area veterans while also enriching the Scarsdale community through ceremonies, memorials and education to encourage and support respect and honor of our nation’s veterans, both living and deceased, including those having made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our community.”

Adamo has been the face of the organization and upheld its mission.

