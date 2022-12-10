Carlos Rodriguez wants what his teammates have. But he wants it for the basketball team.
Seniors Noah Chappell and Asher Krohn started on the two-time Section 1 champion and New York State semifinalist boys lacrosse team as juniors last spring. Junior Oscar Langford started for the Section 1 champion boys volleyball team — he was also on the 2020-21 title team as a freshman — and senior Henry Rifkin was the 12th man for the New York State Champion boys soccer team this past fall.
Scarsdale basketball hasn’t seen a Section 1 title since 1992 and has only made the finals twice since that time, in 1997 and most recently in 2017, when the team overcame a 44-18 deficit to force overtime, where they fell 67-61 in overtime against Mount Vernon.
Rodriguez, a junior captain, wants to bring a fourth Gold Ball to Scarsdale (1979, 1988, 1992), to bring that winning culture other sports are seeing to the basketball program.
“Obviously that’s the goal,” Rodriguez said. “Every year we’re trying to win. Everybody believes wholeheartedly we can win the entire thing. Some of these guys have won section chips. We have championship players from all those teams and I think we’ve kind of realized what we need to do to win as a whole group. Offensively and defensively we know athletically we’ll be fine, but it’s just playing as a team.”
Rodriguez had a glory moment in the Section 1 opening round last winter, draining a long off-balance, three-point, game-winning buzzer-beater at Ossining, but remembers the team getting blown out in the next round by Fox Lane.
“Carlos is coming in here with a chip on his shoulder after not receiving any of those specific special awards last year and he’s out to just prove himself not necessarily individually, but that he’s a winner,” coach Joe Amelio said. “He wants to go out there and be able to represent us well and lead the team to victory.”
The Raiders got off to a hot 2-0 start by winning their home Maroon & White Kari Pizzitola Holiday Basketball Tournament with a 66-63 win over New Rochelle on Dec. 1 and 68-40 over Spring Valley on Dec. 3.
The Raiders relied on key veterans with starting experience like senior captain Krohn, juniors Rodriguez and A.J. Booth, also a captain, and sophomore Jake Sussberg, along with seniors Jody Alter and Chappell and sophomore Daniel Hoey.
“I think having Jake, A.J., Carlos and Asher all having played 25-plus minutes last year coming back really set the tone with our group as a whole,” Amelio said. “We knew coming in we were strong, but we had to put it together defensively and that’s what we looked to do early on in the first half of New Rochelle and we kind of set the tone there.”
The Raiders led 35-23 at halftime over league rival New Rochelle, but New Ro stormed back in the second half, winning the third and fourth quarters 21-14 and 19-17, respectively. The Raiders held their ground to come out with the narrow win, even after Krohn fouled out.
“I love those type of games,” Amelio said. “I wanted a really early test for this group. This is the second or third time we’ve done it in my tenure and it’s really important for us to set the tone early for our team to know what we need to work on and to know we’re facing a really tough opponent. It was essential to have a league game early because we don’t have any until January. That’s typical, but I like to be battle-tested for the rest of the season.”
Rodriguez scored 18 points and had five assists; Booth scored 15 with three three-pointers, seven rebounds and two steals; Krohn scored 14 and had five rebounds and two blocks; Sussberg scored 10 with two threes, seven rebounds and two steals; Hoey scored seven and had four steals in his debut; and Rifkin scored two points. Chappell and Alter also had solid minutes off the bench.
Amelio was impressed with Hoey’s debut.
“He set the whole tone defensively,” Amelio said. “He had four steals in his debut, played great defensively, resulted in layups. He already has the trust of the upperclassmen, which is really important, and it’s not easy to gain that belief so early in the season. We’re starting two sophomores, two juniors and one senior, so despite what we feel about this year we have a bright future moving forward as well.”
Chappell and Langford both stepped in when Krohn was in foul trouble and after his fifth foul. “They were on offense, defense and were really physical against New Rochelle down low,” Amelio said. “They really set the tone when they came in that they weren’t going to make anything easy.”
Last year the Raiders lost to New Rochelle by one point — twice — and came close to another similar defeat.
“I think it was very big because last year we would have lost, would have folded, everybody getting mad at each other,” Rodriguez said. “I think everyone came in and we really fought hard at the end. Asher fouling out was unfortunate, but even though we lost a major piece we all knew what we needed to do, how we needed to do it. Last year I think we would have been more selfish, including myself, but I think this year we’re trusting each other more with that chemistry. I told the team, ‘We just got punched in the teeth, now let’s knock them out.’”
Despite being without Booth, who suffered minor injuries in a car accident, the Raiders dominated Spring Valley, leading 47-17 at halftime after a 10-0 run.
The starters played limited minutes to give other players a chance to show off their skills. Rodriguez scored 27 points with four threes in just 19 minutes; Krohn scored 11 in 17 minutes with three threes; and Sussberg scored 10 in 12 minutes.
Chappell and senior Mason Ruzumna each scored six points, Ruzumna on two threes, while junior Noah Grossberg scored three, Hoey and Alter two each. Chappell and Hoey each had seven rebounds, Sussberg six, Krohn five, Langford four. Rodriguez had four steals.
Alter got the start in Booth’s absence. “He’s been playing well,” Amelio said. “He just got over an injury and this is probably his seventh or eighth day back from it. He’s still going through getting conditioned and feeling fresh out there. But we look forward to him being a huge contributor.”
Seeing the rest of the lineup against Spring Valley was a good chance for Amelio to assess his depth.
“That’s what we want now because we don’t have a game for 10 days,” he said. “We have a lot of preparation to do because we go Rye, White Plains in the Harrison Tournament, then another two games and we’re off to Florida for Christmas break. We’re really gearing up with like seven games in December in a 13-day stretch. It should be fun.”
In addition to a challenging Section 1 schedule, the three games at the KSA Tournament in Florida will be crucial for the Raiders. They will play the third ranked public school in Pennsylvania in their opening game.
“It’s a legit tournament,” Amelio said. “We’re not just there to have fun — it’s a business trip for us. We have a good group. They get along well and when they don’t it’s a quick nip in the bud.”
The advantage the Raiders have this year is playing more together in the offseason. Rodriguez transferred back to Scarsdale right before the season last year, so it was a transition for everyone.
“I was really new and people were adjusting to play with me and I was adjusting to them,” Rodriguez said. “It was very chaotic, but now I think we have a lot better chemistry. Asher and I or anybody on the team will argue, but we’ll figure it out on the spot. Last year it was going back and forth. I think the chemistry really sets us apart this year and makes us so much better.”
Rodriguez won tournament MVP, Krohn and Sussberg were All-Tournament, and Rifkin took home the Miska Alanka Memorial Award for leadership and hustle.
“It’s nice and I appreciate Coach giving it to me,” Rifkin said. “I’m a senior on the team and I try to be a leader. I know I’m not the leading scorer or whatever, but I try to bring energy every day to practice, try to be a leader and help out the team.”
Every player knowing and accepting their role at any given time — in addition to being ready to step up at a moment’s notice — is key.
“That’s important that everybody understand their role,” Rifkin said. “Noah Chappell coming in is athletic and big and he knows he’s not going to score a lot. He knows he’s there to rebound and play defense, do the hard work, and he accepts that. That’s going to help us a lot. Carlos knows his role is to score and be a leader. Asher the same. If everyone else does their part it’s gonna work.”
