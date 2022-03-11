At a second school budget study session March 7, Scarsdale’s draft 2022-23 budget shifted down to $173,291,393, reflecting a budget-to-budget increase of 3.85%. The projected increase in tax levy is estimated at 3.45%, which is below the projected state-imposed tax levy limit by $74,842.
If a property tax levy exceeds the allowable limit, which is set at 3.5% this year, school districts must get approval from 60% of voters at the budget vote in May. Scarsdale has exceeded the cap just once in the last 10 years. Staying within the cap encourages school districts to make cuts, get tougher in contract negotiations or shift their spending priorities.
In this latest version of the budget, the projected property tax rate increase is 2.43% for Scarsdale residents and 3.68% for town of Mamaroneck residents, a difference that is affected by an equalization rate as determined by New York State.
Facilities budget projections
During the budget session March 7, Stuart Mattey projected facilities expenditures would go up about 4% from year to year, driven largely by utility costs. “Just like in our homes, we are seeing our pricing for heating and electric really going up,” he said.
Aside from rate increases, Mattey said the district’s ventilation mitigation strategies are impacting expenses, including the use of window air conditioners and newly installed mechanical ventilation systems that require more electricity. He also said the increase in utility costs reflect the square footage added at Greenacres School, which was recently renovated and expanded through the 2018 bond.
Mattey said the district has cut some costs by outfitting fixtures with LED lighting and replacing all of its aging boilers as part of the 2018 bond, which helped to realize savings for heating fuel. But those savings diminished by running its heating systems more as windows were kept open during the pandemic, and now energy prices are going up.
While the budget for Safety Security Emergency Management is projected to decrease by $159,000, the budget for additional custodial staffing and four and a half positions in the facilities office will boost facilities costs overall.
Plant improvements and capital projects for the next school year are expected to remain nearly flat year to year at $630,000, including a transfer to the capital fund of $485,000 for next year’s projects, including a ramp to be rebuilt at Edgewood School and renovations slated for the office at Heathcote School.
SHS auditorium upgrades
The high school auditorium remains on the list of prospective capital projects, but might possibly be delayed to the 2023-24 fiscal year or beyond. Renovations and upgrades for the auditorium were included in the district’s 2014 bond, but the project bids came in significantly above original estimates, so the project was put on hold.
Mattey said the district included part of the work in the operating budget each year. In the 2021 they completed $700,000 of work to improve safety conditions in the auditorium. The district also identified and completed some additional work in the space, including stage railings and sound system improvements. He said the only part not completed at this point is the seating.
Mattey said water from the courtyard seeping into the auditorium has been an ongoing problem. “We’ve been able to mitigate some of this, but it still exists and it’s going to take more concentrated focus and more dollars to fix,” he said. “So there’s a bigger price tag associated with that work,” which he estimated would cost about $300,000.
He said the next phase of the project, which could be included in the 2022-23 budget, is to update the lighting systems, including the mechanical stage lighting and a dimmer module that needs to be replaced, as well as some of the theatrical cabling and power wiring. He said bids have come in for that work, which he expects to present for board approval on March 21, with the work to begin this summer.
Mattey said a team including David Graybill, the high school’s new theater technical director, and Laura Gelblum, president of the Friends of Music and the Arts, has reviewed the remaining parts of the original scope of work, which included the replacement of seating, carpeting, additional lighting improvements and new stage flooring. In addition, Graybill has completed an audit of the “form and function” of the auditorium, said Mattey, and his acoustical study found many flaws. Mattey said the district would seek stakeholders’ input on the scope of additional work.
He said the all-in price tag for work on the auditorium was about $1.9 million. “We’ve done some of that work … but now we’re going to be adding additional work. My guess is it would be part of the 2023-24 budget,” he said, adding the district may have “dollars left over” once the 2018 bond work is completed this summer, which could help offset or cover any proposed work.
Each year the district has a new list of work items that need attention, based on its building conditions survey. Depending on priorities, he said, the high school auditorium could be carried over the next budget cycle.
Laura Gelblum and Diane Greenwald, representing Friends of Music and the Arts (FMA), the nonprofit parent booster group supporting visual and performing arts in Scarsdale schools, spoke during public comment March 7 to urge the district to reconsider any recommendation to delay auditorium improvements.
Emphasizing the importance of the district’s commitment to invest in arts as “central to any Scarsdale education program, especially one focused on the whole child,” Gelblum said the board should approve the remaining scope of auditorium work with “a heightened sense of process and urgency” and keep funds for next phase improvements in the 2022-23 school budget.
Gelblum said, “The auditorium work was originally approved by a townwide referendum for a million dollars as a community mandate to prioritize the work, but has been delayed for nearly a decade. While the auditorium project has waited, millions of dollars of district capital improvements for other projects have been prioritized, funded and completed. Last year, the board considered funding the remaining auditorium work but ultimately approved a second phase of work Phase 2a, leaving the remainder to be scoped out this year.
“The acoustic study this year was a helpful step. But the process still has not included input from key faculty and other stakeholders and importantly there’s been no timeline for developing and pricing the scope of remaining work. Dr. Graybill, the new theater tech director, has been a terrific addition to the team and has brought some exciting ideas” that could improve sightlines for performers and band ensembles, address student requests for maintenance and update video monitors on stage in the orchestra pit.
Greenwald said the group would like to see those ideas “explored and rough priced” to determine if they can be included in the next scope of work covered by the performing arts department budget; she also mentioned FMA might help fundraise for those upgrades. She noted that the most recent work came in about $100,000 under budget, so the hope is those savings will be returned to performing arts students’ needs.
She noted any delays in the auditorium renovation also delays improvements needed for other performing arts facilities, such as the Little Theater in the high school, which also needs renovations to become a multipurpose space for smaller performances that could also be used to expand programming for students.
The school board will review the fully updated 2022-23 budget plan on March 21, with a budget forum on March 28, and the board is scheduled to adopt the proposed budget on April 4 leading up to the vote on May 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.