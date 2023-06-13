Every corner of the village during the 2023 Scarsdale Music Festival could be mistaken for scenes from a Norman Rockwell painting. Iridescent bubbles floated from the Family Fun Zone into the street where Scarsdalians and out-of-towners wandered around the various booths and food trucks. Children with tiger face paint bounced around an inflatable Gaga pit, while the older festivalgoers tasted wine at the VIP Grand Tasting Tent. A man in a popcorn truck brushed kernels from the floor into the road, delighting the dogs brought by attendees. At the heart of the festival, people of all ages crowded around two stages to hear live bands, as they danced and sang along to familiar and new music.
Hosted by the Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA), the Scarsdale Music Festival had its inaugural run in 2019. The occasional person wearing a face mask among the crowd served as a reminder that the festival took a two-year hiatus during COVID-19, then returned last year to much acclaim from attendees. According to Fox Meadow resident Marcy Berman-Goldstein, co-president of the SBA, this year’s festival drew more than 5,000 people.
“Each year the Scarsdale Music Festival has grown bigger and better — more bands performing on two live stages, more sponsors and participating vendors with an expanded Family Fun Zone,” she said. “This year attendees were able to purchase wine and beer by the glass and consume their beverages throughout the venue. In addition, the 2023 Grand Tasting Tent was located between the two live stages, with prime viewing.”
The musical lineup included 10 bands: The Gentlemen of Soul, Conversing With Oceans, The Del Bocas, The Velcrows, Rennie Pincus & Friends with Lovelight, Skyfactor, Bombzr, Rachel Bochner, Alex Cano, and Mainline. The bands varied from classic rock to pop to soul, drawing in a diverse crowd of listeners dancing or nodding their heads to the music. Four of the bands included at least one member local to Scarsdale: The Del Bocas, Rennie Pincus & Friends with Lovelight, Rachel Bochner, and the Velcrows. Although these performers share a hometown, their stories are as varied as the genres they play, offering them different insight into their experiences with the festival and music as a whole.
The Del Bocas
Eager listeners crowded around the North Stage as the Del Bocas marked their third year performing for the Scarsdale Music Festival. A local favorite, the classic rock cover band’s current lineup came about as a result of a fundraiser for the Scarsdale Teen Center in 2010.
Dave Cannon, SHS Class of 1979, was prompted to form the Del Bocas after The New York Times featured him in an article called “Dad’s who rock.”
“A woman in the neighborhood saw [the article] and said, ‘Would you like to put together a band to play for the Scarsdale Teen Center?’ And then I said, ‘Sure, why not?,’” Cannon explained.
One of the people Cannon recruited was Daniel Bernstein, who also graduated from Scarsdale in 1979. While at their sons’ soccer game, Cannon asked Bernstein about joining the band for the teen center benefit. Bernstein recalled how this led to the formation of the Del Bocas we know today:
“It was sort of a one off, and then we played for something else. We said, ‘We should do this.’ So we started to put together a set list and chose our direction. That grew out of [a] single opportunity for this benefit,” Cannon said.
The Del Bocas consists of Bernstein, Adam Accetta, Dan Groner, Erika Radin, Eric Wayne and Dave Cannon. Four members — Bernstein, Groner, Radin and Cannon — are Scarsdale residents, while Wayne is from Edgemont. For the past 13 years, the Del Bocas have performed at corporate events, holiday parties, fundraisers and, of course, the Scarsdale Music Festival.
The Del Bocas have performed at each iteration of the Scarsdale Music Festival since its initial run in 2019, allowing the members to witness firsthand how the festival has evolved.
This year, “They had two stages and more bands, more music. They were really very talented musicians and talented bands,” Wayne said. “What was nice about it is they have things for both young kids and people of all ages including the wine tasting, so it’s a nice draw for a lot of different target audiences.”
Their set included “American Girl” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, “I Melt With You” by Modern English, and “Who Knew” by P!nk. Radin, SHS Class of 1987, described the band’s process for choosing which songs they perform.
“We all have different taste, so we just throw into a pile the songs that we want to try that are interesting. It’s very democratic,” she said. “We’re a cover band exclusively, so we really try to pick songs that we’re pretty sure 90% of the audience will know. That’s important to us, that people are familiar with the music we’re playing, because it makes people feel good to hear a song that they know and love and remember.”
Although the band has performed together for 13 years, each member also has a career outside of music, as Wayne noted.
“The thing that’s interesting … we have day jobs, right? I’m a chief financial officer at my organization. One of the guys is an attorney. We have another as a financial planner. I mean, we have a diverse set of people. Erika, who was our lead singer, she teaches improv and acting and communication skills training. So I think the key is this [music] is a passion for all of us.”
Cannon echoed that sentiment: “It’s amazing how much talent there is around Scarsdale. You know people have regular jobs — lawyers, business people, doctors — whoever it might be, but they’re really talented.”
Rennie Pincus & Friends with Lovelight
Willie Nelson’s classic song “On the Road Again” found a new voice in Rennie Pincus as he sang with his band at the Scarsdale Music Festival.
Pincus praised his experience at the festival.
“The audience was very receptive. All of the people working the festival were just very kind and open. All the engineers made the band sound great,” he said. “People were just having a great time. It was a lot of fun to play for a much wider range of ages of people than I’m used to playing for.”
Although Pincus is from Philadelphia, three of his band members originate from Scarsdale — Bob Wolper, Alissa Hirschheimer and Evan Molho.
Wolper is originally from New Rochelle, but moved to Scarsdale as an adult, where he lived for 16 years. A self-taught guitarist, Wolper put his music career on hold after graduating from law school.
“When I started working as a lawyer, the guitar went in the closet where it proceeded to remain for the most part 25 years. Then, I met Rennie and we got to talking. He said, ‘Well, I’m doing a gig …’ and I said, ‘All right, well, I’m gonna come and check it out,’” Wolper recalled. “I brought one of my guitars and we did some stuff together. And then we started doing a thing as a duo called R and B — stands for Rennie and Bob.”
Like Pincus, Wolper spoke positively of the Scarsdale Music Festival, especially in regard to the people behind the scenes.
“It was beautifully organized. Really high marks to all the people that were involved in organizing the event,” he said. “We got everything and everyone on stage, got all the mics laid out, and soundcheck and everything all within a half an hour, and it was seamless.”
Vocalist Hirschheimer, SHS Class of 1985, got involved in music four years ago, when she began participating in jam sessions that would lead her to Rennie Pincus & Friends with Lovelight.
“[A jam session] is where everybody brings their instruments and sings,” she explained. “It’s those friends that I ended up singing with in [the] band.”
Tying the group together is a love for one band in particular: the Grateful Dead. Rennie Pincus & Friends with Lovelight have released two Grateful Dead cover albums. This love for the Grateful Dead is what brought Evan Molho, SHS Class of 1980, into the mix.
“Rennie and I met each other about four years ago. We used to be part of a monthly Grateful Dead jam in Manhattan,” Molho said. “We stayed in touch over the years, even through the pandemic. The first time I performed with Rennie was this past December.”
For Molho, performing at the Scarsdale Music Festival felt like a sort of homecoming.
“I grew up in Scarsdale, and having a stage set up right in front of the post office on Chase Road looking into the village … You know, that’s an intersection that I’ve driven through 1,000 times,” he said. “I saw people that I was looking forward to seeing and I saw people that I was delighted to be surprised by.”
Rachel Bochner
Rachel Bochner, a 26-year-old singer-songwriter, returned to her hometown of Scarsdale to perform original music of her past and upcoming EPs. Bochner [sister of Inquirer reporter Amy Bochner] began releasing music in 2020, and has since garnered over 55,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Her set included her song “ghosted my therapist,” which currently sits at 1.6 million streams.
While this was Bochner’s first performance at the Scarsdale Music Festival, she is no stranger to the Scarsdale music scene. In seventh and eighth grades, she sang at the Middle School Talent Show, which she recalls with a laugh.
“My dad has joked about going to that first talent show and being really, really nervous because he only ever really heard me just scream-singing and being loud in the house,” she said. “He was expecting it to potentially be a little bit of a disaster, and he was impressed that I actually was sounding good.”
At Scarsdale High School, Bochner, who graduated in 2015, joined the a capella group, For Good Measure.
“I found a lot of really good friends through participating in that,” she said. “It was also a way for me to dip my toes into performing for people.”
Sam Kaplan, one of the friends Bochner made through For Good Measure, performed with her at the festival, playing guitar to accompany Bochner’s vocals. Kaplan, class of 2014, also has his own artistic project called Leifer.
Bochner, who began writing and creating original music in her senior year of college, describes her music as pop. Her songs often explore the highs and lows of being in your 20s. She appreciated the opportunity to introduce her music to new listeners at the Scarsdale Music Festival.
“As a new artist, getting exposure is always beneficial because you never know who’s going to be in the crowd and who’s gonna resonate with your music,” she said. “Obviously, I have an idea of what my target demographic is when it comes to my music, but that doesn’t mean that people who aren’t necessarily within that age range wouldn’t love the music too.”
The festival allowed Bochner to perform for a wider audience, including some familiar faces.
“I was nannying for a family last year and I got really close with the kids. I told them that I make music and they were like, super into it. I joked with the mom that they needed to come to one of my shows,” she said. “Usually the shows are 18 and over or 21 and over and they’ve got quite a few years to go before they can meet that age requirement, [but for the festival] they came from the city to see me and it was so cute watching them.”
After the set, Bochner described having, “a full circle Scarsdale moment.”
“There were two girls that were particularly energetic and seemed like they were having a lot of fun during my set,” she said. “Afterwards, they came up to me and I connected the dots and we figured out that one of the girls was actually my camper when I was a [Scarsdale] rec camp counselor in 2014.”
Bochner is set to release her next EP, “It’s Not Me, It’s You,” later this summer.
