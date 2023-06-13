Scarsdale Music Festival 2023 photo

Alex Cano flies through chords on his bass guitar.

 Mark Jessamy Photo

Every corner of the village during the 2023 Scarsdale Music Festival could be mistaken for scenes from a Norman Rockwell painting. Iridescent bubbles floated from the Family Fun Zone into the street where Scarsdalians and out-of-towners wandered around the various booths and food trucks. Children with tiger face paint bounced around an inflatable Gaga pit, while the older festivalgoers tasted wine at the VIP Grand Tasting Tent. A man in a popcorn truck brushed kernels from the floor into the road, delighting the dogs brought by attendees. At the heart of the festival, people of all ages crowded around two stages to hear live bands, as they danced and sang along to familiar and new music.

Hosted by the Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA), the Scarsdale Music Festival had its inaugural run in 2019. The occasional person wearing a face mask among the crowd served as a reminder that the festival took a two-year hiatus during COVID-19, then returned last year to much acclaim from attendees. According to Fox Meadow resident Marcy Berman-Goldstein, co-president of the SBA, this year’s festival drew more than 5,000 people.

