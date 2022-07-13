Guillermo Mercadopolanco, 19, from Ridgewood, New York, was arrested July 6 on Fenimore Road and Walworth Avenue, charged with possession of a forged document, speeding, no seatbelt and failure to use his turn signal. He also had two driver’s licenses, one of which was counterfeit or forged. Two officers were conducting a speed enforcement detail in the vicinity of Post Road at Huntington when they saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver was stopped and showed two licenses. He was arrested on scene and brought to police headquarters for processing and given a ticket to appear in court the next morning.
Stolen car sighted
Police were advised of a stolen BMW July 7 last seen heading south on Post Road. It was seen traveling east on Murray Hill Road. A second car appeared to be following it, staying close behind. Secondary units responded to the area but when both cars reached Mamaroneck Road, they sped up and went through a red light. Police continued to monitor the cars until both got on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound. A check of the BMW’s registration showed it belongs to a Murray Hill Road man who said the car had been stolen overnight from his driveway. It was later recovered in New Rochelle and the owner was notified.
Temporary plates stolen
A Clarence Road caller July 8 said temporary plates were stolen from his garbage and were used in New York City. He said he purchased a new car on June 1 from an Audi dealership in Englewood, New Jersey. He said the dealership had put temporary plates on the car so he could drive it to Westchester. He received his new plates on June 16 and put them on the car, discarding the temporary plates in his trash. He received a statement in the mail from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority citing tolls made on June 14, 15, 16 and 17 linked to the temporary plate, which was affixed to a four-door sedan. He said that wasn’t his car and he never gave anyone permission to use the temporary plates. He requested a report to argue the toll charges with E-ZPass toll service.
Annoyed by neighbors
On July 4 police responded to Fox Meadow Road on a complaint from a resident about his neighbor’s lacrosse balls going onto his property. This is an ongoing complaint. The man also objected to the sound the balls make when they hit a backstop. Upon arrival, police listened and said they didn’t find the noise excessive. The lacrosse-playing neighbor was contacted and said he would make every effort to not let the balls leave his property.
Not so threatening letter
A Garth Road caller July 4 reported a threatening letter was left on the windshield of their car while parked in the garage on Freightway. The letter writer objected to the length of time the car was parked in the EV charging area. Police read the letter and said it wasn’t threatening.
Purse left behind
On July 4 a Bronx woman reported $1,200 cash and Apple Airpods valued at $239 were stolen from her handbag after she left it unattended in an outdoor patio area of Chat restaurant on Christie Place. She left the restaurant after dining and didn’t realize she’d left her bag. She told police she contacted the restaurant and they said they had her purse. She returned to get it and took it home, but then realized things were taken. She completed a deposition with police who say they are investigating.
Identity theft
A Rural Drive resident July 5 reported identity theft after her bank told her someone used her personal information to open a credit card account. The card that person requested was denied and the caller is not out any money.
A Shawnee Road resident July 5 called police about a letter received in the mail with an address change that he never requested. He said he’s already been in contact with the post office and just wanted the incident documented.
Don’t walk in the roadway
A man who appeared disoriented and possibly needed help was walking in the roadway July 5 on Post Road. The man told police he was trying to get to White Plains and was walking to the bus stop. He said he would get out of the road and walk on the sidewalk but didn’t want any help.
Oh, that’s why they’re here
Police responded to Harcourt Road July 5 on a report from a resident who said two unknown men were on her property. No one was home but she said she saw the men on footage from her security camera. On arrival, police spoke to the men who were in a red landscaping truck. They said they’d been hired to do a job and that’s why they were there. The caller was contacted and agreed she had hired them.
Package delivered
An Amazon package that fell off a delivery truck July 5 was found by police on patrol at the intersection of Post and Fenimore roads. The officer delivered the package to the correct address.
Napping son
On July 5 a Sherbrooke Road resident requested that police check on his son who was alone at the residence and not responding to phone texts. He said his son has a medical condition. Police went to the house and spoke to the son who said he was napping and didn’t see the notifications. He was told to call his father and no further action was taken.
Please check my house
A Gaylor Road resident went to police headquarters July 6 to say she got a text message from her neighbor saying teens entered her house when she wasn’t home the night before. She wanted police to check the house before she entered. Police went to the residence and said nothing appeared out of order; the resident checked also and said everything was just as she had left it.
Going through trash?
A Tunstall Road caller July 6 reported a woman was going through his garbage. On arrival, police didn’t see anyone.
Car rummaged
A Windmill Lane caller July 6 told police he saw three men enter his open garage and then run off. He said his car was rummaged and the registration was missing but nothing else was taken.
Reported driving unsafely
A caller July 6 reported two women, one blonde, one brunette, speeding on Weaver Street in a white Mazda. Police saw the car at the Quaker Ridge School and advised the driver and the passenger a complaint had been made about their driving. They were warned of the dangers of speeding. No violations were noted.
Collisions
One car was backing out of a driveway on Oak Lane July 7 when it struck another car that was parked in the driveway. No one was injured.
One person was injured July 8 on Post Road when a driver poorly executed a left lane turn. One car was traveling south in the right lane when another driver made a left hand turn from the left lane onto Huntington Avenue. One driver was taken to the hospital.
Animals
A Garden Road caller July 4 reported a limping, possibly injured coyote they saw in the wooded area behind their house. Police looked for the coyote without result.
A sick raccoon was reported July 8 in a backyard on Ardmore Road. The caller was concerned as children were playing in the area. Police arrived and saw the animal was sick; it was dispatched after the officer got permission from a superior officer.
A Colonial Road caller just before midnight July 8 reported he had a dog in his backyard he found roaming in the vicinity of Mamaroneck Avenue and the Hutchinson River Parkway. Police on arrival saw a malnourished boxer-mix; it had no collar or ID. Police brought it to headquarters and put it in a pen. The Humane Society in New Rochelle was contacted and said they would come and get it.
Caught
An Oneida Road caller July 9 reported someone using a gas-powered leaf blower. Police on arrival met with the homeowner, a business owner and the operator of the leaf blower, and advised them of the village ordinance prohibiting the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in the summer. They were all given tickets to appear in village court July 27.
Graffiti
Police are investigating graffiti reported July 10 in the vicinity of the pump house of the water tower on Garden Road. The incident is believed to have occurred between June 26 and July 10. While conducting a premise check, police saw lettering on the wooden gate entrance. The police report did not mention what the graffiti said.
Kids making noise
Teens were reported making too much noise July 10 while playing basketball at a house on the corner of Oxford and Greendale roads. After being advised of the complaint, they said the game was over and they’d go inside the house.
Fire
Firefighters responded to Forest Lane July 4 on a report of a fire in an outdoor air conditioning unit. The fire was extinguished and the interior of the home checked. An exterior fuse was disconnected and circuit breakers to all air conditioning units inside the house were turned off.
A basement carbon monoxide detector was activated at a home on Reimer Road July 5. The alarm was set off by workers on the property using a propane-powered demolition saw to make cuts in the foundation wall for expansion. High readings were detected and the house was ventilated. Firefighters advised the homeowner and the contractor to seal off the residence while gas-powered equipment was being used on the exterior.
Dust created by contractors working at a house on Brookby Road July 6 set off a smoke alarm. Workers were advised to cover the smoke alarm heads while working.
A tree was reported on fire July 6 on Post Road. The fire was caused by arcing wires after a limb fell on them. Con Edison was on scene and firefighters removed the limb. Post Road was closed at Popham and Crane roads.
A Stratton Road resident July 7 was advised to call for service after his countertop range electric igniter was discovered malfunctioning. He originally called about a possible gas leak. A Con Edison gas representative checked his stove and found no gas leak.
Cooking smoke activated an alarm on Highpoint Drive July 7. The caller said there was smoke inside the house.
A Bethel Road homeowner building a pool on their property reported July 7 their contractor damaged a natural gas line while excavating. The incident occurred early in the day but was not reported to the resident, the fire department, or Con Edison Gas until that evening. Firefighters arrived and said there was no gas leak as the contractor shut down the gas supplying a generator. Con Edison Gas arrived and locked off gas to the residence. The homeowner was advised that to get service restored the shutoff valves have to be replaced with ones that can be locked.
Workers sanding a floor on Stonehouse Road July 9 set off a bedroom smoke detector. The workers had covered the detectors with blue painter’s tape. There was a language barrier that prohibited further discussion. The homeowner was contacted.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from July 4 to July 10, was compiled from official reports.
