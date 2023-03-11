There is more bad news for the $54 million bond propositions approved by Edgemont School District voters in May 2021. Nearly two years later, rising costs for labor and supplies and delays in approval by the New York State Education Department (SED) have all but derailed the district’s plans.
Assistant superintendent for administration and business Bryan Paul gave his third bond presentation of the school year, calling the March 7 update “probably the most important and impactful one of the series of three that we’ve looked at.”
The district had to delay upcoming projects that were approved as part of the bond (http://bit.ly/3kYzH0E) by a year and, after getting SED approval for phase 1 at Seely Place Elementary School for HVAC and cafeteria upgrades and the phase 1 Greenville Elementary School cafeteria, sought bids that were due Feb. 7.
Based on the bids and using current market conditions, the district determined the overall $54 million bond could eventually cost upward of $70 million.
Paul presented the board of education with four options.
1) Award the bids and attempt to use “value engineering efforts” to stay within the initial expected cost with an attempt at “substantial completion” with “reduced scope” and potential reduction of the spaces. This would not meet “critical components of the project.”
2) Award the bids and go back to the community for a “completion” bond of approximately $20 million.
3) The district could reject the bids and “vacate” its position on the bond and “seek additional and new authorization for the community on a mission project.”
4) Reject the bids and not do any work. Paul said that’s not a viable option “based on the state of our facilities and the work that needs to be done.”
Paul called the first option “not achievable with a deficit this large.” He said HVAC and kitchen equipment are currently among the highest cost increases. Removing the HVAC system from the project would not meet “substantial completion.”
The second choice is “not fiscally prudent,” Paul said. He noted that when the bond was developed enrollment had “grown drastically” by 8% over a six-year period. Initial projections were that enrollment would remain flat, but new projections see a potential 10-15% decrease over the next decade. “Proceeding as planned without considering the impact of these projections is not something that we could recommend at this time,” Paul said.
Paul said the administrative team is giving a “strong recommendation” for option 3.
“Although we believe we must pivot, the change of course should not be to complete no capital work at all,” Paul said. “In December, Ray Renda, our director of facilities, presented his five-year facilities plan, which included over $96 million in identified capital work. We must continue to address these needs and doing so in the operating budget is just not feasible. Included in this figure was the planned bond work, but much of this work is still essential and unchanged in terms of our need, including the cafeteria expansion and kitchen renovation at EHS and the [food service] additions at the elementary schools.”
The junior-senior high school is currently using the San Marco Gymnasium and attached wrestling room for food service and dining to accommodate the new schedule that includes two “community” lunch periods.
“This is something that we can do for a short time and has worked well, but it’s not a long-term or sustainable option for us,” Paul said. “Additionally, improvements to our access roads and parking lots at all three campuses are needed. Lastly, we’ve made an initial investment of approximately $2 million at this point in time and soft costs. That’s the design fees that come up front in this process [and] the environmental testing that was done. There’s a considerable amount of work that goes into the initial phases, and to vacate our position on that without any reward is not something that we could recommend.”
The road ahead would include a school board resolution and vote to terminate the original bond and create a new bond scope that would take into consideration what is already approved by the SED and what is already in the queue with the SED, consider the enrollment projections, and prioritize the previous and new elements of work. A new vote could be held as early as next fall.
Since they wouldn’t be starting from scratch, Paul said the district “would be in a great position” to “start as soon as practical.” In response to board of education member questions he said the “concern” is that “every month that passes this costs more,” so moving swiftly is crucial.
The board of education told the administration to proceed with the recommendation as presented.
