Edgemont bond update
Courtesy Edgemont Schools

There is more bad news for the $54 million bond propositions approved by Edgemont School District voters in May 2021. Nearly two years later, rising costs for labor and supplies and delays in approval by the New York State Education Department (SED) have all but derailed the district’s plans.

Assistant superintendent for administration and business Bryan Paul gave his third bond presentation of the school year, calling the March 7 update “probably the most important and impactful one of the series of three that we’ve looked at.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.