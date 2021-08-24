New data released Aug. 12 by the U.S. Census Bureau from its 2020 census count shows population growth across the board at the state, county and local levels in the last decade. The data collected by the bureau is used to allocate funding for schools and infrastructure and as a framework to redraw the state’s electoral maps.
In line with the United States’ nationwide 8.6% decline in Caucasian representation, Westchester County’s white population decreased by 17.5%. In contrast, the county’s Black population grew by 2.2% and Asian population by 27.1% in the county. The county’s Hispanic population grew 30.1%. Those in the county who identify as two or more races increased exponentially in the last decade by 266.5% or 79,837 people, making up approximately 11% of the county’s population. Scarsdale’s population grew 6.3%, adding 1,087 people, for a total of 18,253; Edgemont added 2,278 people, for a toatl of 9,394. The Inquirer will report demographic information for Scarsdale and Edgemont as it becomes available.
In 2014, New York State passed an amendment to the state constitution to establish a 10-member bipartisan independent redistricting commission to redraw legislative and congressional districts every 10 years. The commission held multiple virtual meetings throughout July and August to hear public comment on the redistricting efforts. The commission heard virtual public comment from the Mid-Hudson region, which includes Westchester County, on Aug. 2 and held a statewide forum Aug. 15.
Members must submit their redistricting plan to the state legislature on or before Jan. 1, 2022.
— Reporting by Nicholas Perrone
