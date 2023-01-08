Greenburgh Police blotter logo

On Dec. 14 a woman reported she was doing business in the Chase Bank on N. Central Avenue in Hartsdale when she was approached by another woman who alerted her to some nails by her car tires; she concluded her banking business and went outside where she saw the nails. She brought them back into the bank, which is when she noticed $12,000 in cash missing from her purse. She told police this is not her usual bank and she was only there to exchange large bills for smaller bills for her employer. The stolen money, she said, belongs to them, not her. Photos of the nails were attached to the report. Police are investigating. 

Rite Aid raided of merchandise 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.