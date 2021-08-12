Concluding a nationwide 15-week search to fill Scarsdale’s village manager position following Steve Pappalardo’s retirement in July, GovHR, an Illinois-based recruitment firm, found that the most qualified candidate was already working in village hall.
Rob Cole, 57, deputy village manager since 2015, was sworn in as Scarsdale’s sixth village manager at the board of trustees’ business meeting Aug. 10.
In March, after Pappalardo announced his plan to retire, the board of trustees voted unanimously to enter into an agreement with GovHR to provide a six-phased three-to-five-month effort to find a replacement for Pappalardo. The village paid GovHR $21,000 for the search.
According to GovHR’s chief executive officer Joellen Cardematori, the search took multiple employees 400 hours and resulted in 56 applications across 16 states and one application from Mexico.
By the end of June, the candidate pool was narrowed down to seven applicants. Interviews eventually led the board to select two final candidates who were interviewed again in July, with Cole being the final pick.
“Through this extensive, exhaustive and incredibly complete process, there is no doubt that Rob Cole absolutely stood out,” said Mayor Jane Veron. “Having searched far and wide, we found our new leader right in our midst. And how lucky we are for that.”
Cole said no decisions had been made about filling his now vacant deputy manager position, though an internal conversation about that would be forthcoming.
Growing up straddling the Chicago suburbs with his mother and the inner city with his father, Cole had a diverse childhood experience that played a role in his decision to pursue a career in public service. Summer trips to his grandparent’s farm in south central Kentucky piqued his interest in a career in wildlife biology and he continues to be an avid outdoorsman, as well as a hiker and fisherman.
Cole wanted to research grizzly bears in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex in the Flathead National Forest in Montana. When that career choice didn’t quite pan out, he thought about what else he’d be able to do in the field of public service, eventually setting his sights on city management.
“It really dovetailed nicely with my ability to help improve people’s lives,” said Cole.
After working a few jobs in the private sector as a quality assurance analyst, Cole decided to apply to Chicago’s DePaul University to study liberal arts with a concentration in writing and ethics. While studying for his undergraduate degree, he got an entry level job in the village of Oak Park, Illinois, and slowly moved his way up the ladder in the municipality over 20 years to become the village’s assistant manager. While working in Oak Park, Cole returned to DePaul University to obtain a master’s degree in public service management with a concentration in metropolitan planning and urban affairs.
During his time as assistant village manager in Illinois, Cole oversaw the development of a multihazard mitigation plan, managed and coordinated more than $12 million in transportation-focused grants and was appointed the lead on a controversial $2.6 billion highway expansion project, which he said showed his approach to analyzing and solving problems.
“I try to figure out different solutions that maybe aren’t quite as evident to other people who are really focused in a sometimes myopic way of getting their particular agenda advanced or their particular needs met,” said Cole, who currently lives in New Castle, New York. “Sometimes it can be such a struggle within the government framework and the framework of communities that people get a little bit too focused on things to [the extent] where they don’t really look outside of their wheelhouse.”
Cole also worked on multiple committees during his tenure in Oak Park, including the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning’s land use board, the Collaboration for Early Childhood Care and Education strategic plan steering committee, the O’Hare [Airport] Noise Compatibility Commission and the West Central Municipal Conference legislative committee and intergovernmental committee.
Being interested in moving up to deputy manager and eventually a manager position, Cole jumped at the chance to serve as deputy manager in Scarsdale.
In his six years in the position, he has been a point person for the press and the public throughout the pandemic, in addition to his usual responsibilities. He also has played a major role in preparing and presenting the village’s annual capital budget and has been a guiding voice in refining and implementing Mayor Jane Veron’s strategic and financial planning framework.
Looking ahead, Cole said he wants “out of the box” solutions to improve the village’s internal operations. He said he wants to continue the effort to make the village paperless, which was first initiated in April when village treasurer Ann Scaglione announced plans to streamline budgetary processes and increase workflow by digitizing internal documents; she also has set up systems to allow residents to opt in to receive tax bills, receipts and reminder notices via email.
Using a surfing analogy to illustrate his point, Cole explained that you run the risk of falling behind if change isn’t happening.
“You’ll see a set coming in and it looks like a good wave and so you’re planning, you’re watching, you’re maintaining, you’re adjusting when necessary and then you have to start paddling hard to catch the wave. You have to work hard to achieve your goals,” said Cole. “If you paddle hard enough and you time it just right, you catch that wave and you ride all the way into the shoreline … the problem being if you start paddling too late or you’re not strategic enough, you can miss the wave and you’ll become irrelevant. Start paddling too early, you’ll get out ahead of the wave and the wave will crush you.”
Cole said the village is going to be more agile and strategic in how it approaches community issues and concerns by increasing communication, vetting ideas and thinking outside the box by challenging the status quo.
He will also oversee many of the upcoming projects on the village’s radar including the municipal pool complex RFP, the “complete streets” traffic studies and the potential reevaluation of Freightway garage, though that isn’t yet an identified priority.
“Let’s keep it maintained, not let it deteriorate further, address any issues that we encounter and then at the … appropriate time I’m sure we’re going to have a public conversation that really fleshes out what the best options are for that location,” said Cole.
Sharing his excitement for his new role, Cole said he believed the transition to village manger would be seamless since he’s well integrated in the Scarsdale community and people know him and how he operates. He accepts that there will be significant challenges, though he said the change needs to be deliberate and cooperative.
“I’m going to strive to make public service rewarding for our staff, and place organizational emphasis on transparency, accountability and responsiveness,” said Cole. “When I say responsive, I’m saying being responsive to the needs of our residents, to the community and striving in general for service excellence.”
