After years of robots and designs going kerplunk and kerplooey, the Scarsdale High School robotics team — the aptly named RoboRaiders — made their dreams a reality in their first competition of the 2022-23 school year.
At the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Tech Challenge earlier this month, the RoboRaiders were the ones exploding and busting at the seams when it was announced that they had won the tournament by going undefeated and came within five points of the highest scoring team in the state.
“When you put a lot of time into something, naturally you have a heavy attachment to it, so the moment at the competition when we won that final match, knowing that we had all put hundreds of hours in this year getting to that one single moment,” senior assistant captain Zachary Feldman said, “it was very rewarding. Everyone was completely ballistic. We were shouting. Screaming. Hugging. All that.”
They also won the Inspire Award, which is described as “an inspiration to other teams, acting with Gracious Professionalism both on and off the playing field. This team shares their experiences, enthusiasm, and knowledge with other teams, sponsors, their community, and the judges. Working as a unit, this team will have shown success in performing the task of designing and building a robot.”
“I can tell you the energy in that room was so rich,” coach Brian McDonald said. “That energy that they felt once they got that first win, then the second, then third, it was like riding a rollercoaster but you just keep on going up the entire day.
“In previous tournaments where I’ve gone with these kids we try our best, but sometimes we have our robot barely working the night before and then, the day of, we’re scrambling just to get something working on the court and unfortunately in previous years we would start and it would just fall apart in the middle of the competition.”
This year’s team was able to meet deadlines and do all of its problem-solving well enough in advance of the competition that failing wasn’t an option.
“When things go wrong at the competition it’s always frustrating,” senior captain Ephram Cukier said. “We can be in the middle of the match doing very well and then a wheel falls off the robot. That happened last year. It’s never fun. What happened this year is we had a more aggressive schedule going into the year, which allowed us to basically finish the robot earlier, which gave us plenty of testing time where all those random faults, we were able to find them and work through that before the competition day.”
Scarsdale will compete in another competition in February, at states in March and has its sight set to compete in the world competition thereafter.
McDonald started teaching STEAM at SHS in 2016 and took over the robotics team. They were originally a small team of about 10 working out of a physics lab. Now they have a home in the state-of-the-art Design Lab at SHS, which they call home three days a week after school from September through the end of the season.
The Design Lab space became key to the team’s growth both in numbers and in scope. They have plenty of workspace for the three units of the team — engineering, programming and outreach — to not only work independently, but collaboratively as well, in addition to having a half-sized game competition court set up to test their designs and functionality in real time.
“Space and environment are two large things,” McDonald said. “We have well over 30 people now. We started off humbly with just 10 kids who were really energetic about robotics. As a club we try to include everybody and bring everybody on board. Once it started to get momentum and people started finding out we existed it grew and grew.”
McDonald introduced FIRST Tech Challenge to the team. The “game” is released each September and teams have four months to build their robots in preparation for the competition, which features two main game components, the 30-second autonomous challenge where the robot is preprogrammed to complete a task and the two-minute tele-operated (remote control) portion.
When McDonald first started with the team in 2016, he was “heavily involved” in helping the team get its system running, motivating them and trying to show them the “full potential of what’s possible.” Once the team was able to run with that, the kids have been running the show.
“At this point I have to give a lot of credit to what the kids are doing and their ability to do what they did this past season,” McDonald said. “They have run so autonomously and independently that I just check in with them. They are seeking the answers and finding them. They’re exploring this all on their own. They preset up all their deadlines, they are communicating with each other to get everything they need done and they are meeting deadlines. They are really on top of their stuff and they’re dedicated to this.”
The students join the club with varying levels of experience, but everyone gets up to speed through student-to-student mentorship.
This year’s team is led by seniors Cukier, Utku Melemetci, Brooke Diamond, Feldman, Peter He, Isabella Frank, Grant Ishibashi, John Apessos and Olivia Sun.
The RoboRaiders are now taking their robot and working to enhance it to make it smoother and faster to shave time off its task completion to gain more points in future competitions.
This year’s robot was stronger in the tele-operated phase so much of the focus will be on improving the autonomous portion. “We were blown away by what some teams managed to do in the autonomous phase, so our goal over the next couple of weeks is to try to match them or surpass them in that category,” Cukier said.
Feldman said the season starts off with the basics, which includes teaching new members the Fusion 360 CAD 3D modeling software on the programming side and about the new goBILDA system in engineering.
“We put several weeks into teaching them and giving a tutorial to get them proficient in doing that on their own,” Feldman said. “It makes me really proud to see that everything we tried ended up working, and that our process was good for us this year. Since all the officers on the team are seniors, we want to give them the knowledge they need to be successful next year.”
Diamond and Ishibashi are the engineering directors who are responsible for overseeing and the building of the chassis and intake and lift system.
“Everything starts off with pen and paper,” Ishibashi said. “Our entire department decides how to make it feasible, how to implement it into the game scenario. I feel like it gives everyone a sense of being with each other. There’s a sensibility in the fact that everyone works together. I like that aspect. It’s not just hands on. Everyone has to cooperate. If you don’t cooperate, the whole team kind of collapses. It’s not just based on your skills in building, but can you communicate well? I like to give everyone a chance to speak in the club and that helps build a community.”
Diamond said there is a large focus on strategy based on that year’s game, so the robot is different each year. This year’s chassis was a “smaller build,” “more compact,” she said.
“That was helpful because we have to navigate through an obstacle course and that does come at a sacrifice for some stability, which is why there are very different ways and mechanisms we implement to make sure that we are stabilized,” Diamond said. “That to me is a fantastic part about it, but it’s also really fun to work with my teammates and to teach others how to learn these skills and how to build a chassis, how to think about all the working parts, how they come together and how they can all be part of that process that integrates and come together.”
Programming director Melemetci is ready to help the team take even more steps forward with his coding team.
“Programmingwise our main focus right now is to make our autonomous better because at competition it was reliable, but it wasn’t necessarily the one that scored the most points there,” he said. “We’re trying to make a reliable autonomous that can score a lot of points that will be competitive at the state competition. We’re also working on some of our driver automations so we can score more points there as well.”
McDonald doesn’t want to see the ride end this year.
“We were jumping up and down the day of that competition and then we had the conversation afterward — and now they’re not just kicking their feet up,” McDonald said. “They want to do better and better and make it more efficient. They’re going for the gold.”
The team is full steam ahead.
