Finding out in college that her mother had been raped prior to having kids led Miriam E. “Mimi” Rocah to become a prosecuting attorney, practicing at the federal level from 2001-17. In 2010, a violent break-in in her childhood home prompted her to run for Westchester County district attorney in 2019. She took office in January 2020.
After graduating from Harvard University with a degree in American history in 1992, Rocah solidified her decision to become a prosecutor by working in the Manhattan district attorney’s office and with the New York Police Department, soon heading to New York University Law School. She clerked for two judges and worked as a litigation associate at a law firm before landing her “dream job” in 2001 as assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) that covered Manhattan, Bronx, Westchester, Rockland, Orange and Putnam counties.
Rocah, 51, who lives in Scarsdale, called the break-in at her parents’ house “violent and horrible.” It “reinforced” the important role prosecutors play and “spurred even more of an interest in working in the state system” as she watched the state prosecutor and local law enforcement in Chicago build a case that led to an arrest — after six months as they waited for DNA results — and a guilty plea after about 18 months.
“I really saw how much all of that can impact victims and how much the prosecutor and the victim aides and detectives were the heroes who saved us, [and allowed] my parents to feel secure again in their own home and to get over the trauma of it,” Rocah said. “There was nothing else that could have done that.”
Rocah said there is a “significant difference” between the types of cases a federal and state/county prosecutor handles. With SDNY, Rocah’s cases had a “federal nexus,” such as organized crime, sex trafficking, corruption and white-collar fraud. “Federal cases are fascinating and I did a lot of them and in a lot of different areas,” she said.
Being a state prosecutor involves more “day-to-day impact in the community” dealing with rapes, murders, home invasions, robberies, drunk driving crashes, gun crimes, small misdemeanor cases, shoplifting, narcotics, harassment, domestic violence and hate crimes. She likened them more to “Law & Order” types of crimes.
“Especially now as someone who is living in Westchester, raising kids here you really feel the impact of the work of a state prosecutor’s office much more immediately,” Rocah said, adding, “We can set policies about how those cases are handled, look for creative and innovative ways to address some of the more chronic problems like repetitive low-level misdemeanors, doing pilot programs to address some of those in different ways. It’s about the impact on the community.”
While a federal prosecutor, Rocah was named chief of the Westchester Division of the Department of Justice under President Barack Obama in 2012 by U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, heading up SDNY’s White Plains office. There she got a real glimpse into the county’s system of courts and law enforcement while often working with the Westchester DA’s office, collaborating on the Westchester Anti-Trafficking Task Force and the soon to be revived overdose response initiative.
“I really got to see the great work of this office before I even got here,” Rocah said. “Also I got to work with law enforcement throughout this county, because in Westchester there’s a little bit less of a line between federal and state and local law enforcement. Everybody works with everybody.”
The 42 local police departments, the county police, the state police and the FBI and DEA task forces all work together with state and federal prosecutors. “It’s much more coordinated and collaborative here,” Rocah said, adding she has worked “on ways to foster that collaboration even more than before.”
As a DA, Rocah does not appear in court — “That would probably cause a ruckus,” she said — but instead she oversees policy, strategic decisions, forms relationships with law enforcement and legislators who control the budget, makes policy recommendations and, very importantly, focuses on “community interactions and outreach with groups.”
Fourteen months into the job, Rocah said she believes she’s helped give Westchester County a better balance as far as supporting law enforcement and victims of crimes, while also trying to better serve first-time offenders found guilty of nonviolent, low-level crimes to give them a better opportunity not to get caught up in a cycle of crime. She believes strong support for law enforcement along with appropriate criminal justice reforms “co-exist” well in the county.
“That’s what I see as being one of the great things about Westchester — this balance that these two ideas can really coexist,” Rocah said. “I am a career prosecutor and believe strongly, and also as someone whose family was victim of horrific crime, that we need that criminal justice system, we need that accountability, we need consequences. We also need compassion and innovation and we need to put in place everything we can to make sure the system is operating as smoothly as possible for everyone.”
In the Democratic primary in July 2020, Roach unseated incumbent Anthony Scarpino, who had been elected in 2017, with nearly 72% of the vote. Republican challenger Bruce Bendish dropped out of the race more than a month before the election as it became apparent Rocah was a clear favorite to win.
Rocah was proud to run a “grassroots campaign” with an “aggressive platform” that called for reform and modernization within the county DA’s office.
Between prosecuting jobs Rocah was a legal analyst for MSNBC and NBC News and a distinguished fellow in criminal justice at Pace University’s School of Law.
Rocah said she has lofty goals of revamping and adding to programs and departments within the DA’s office and she is proud of all she and her team have achieved already, though she knows there’s more work to be done.
“It’s been challenging because you’re always working in a government office with limited resources and … bringing new ideas to things that have been done a certain way [for] a long time,” she said.
Among the upgrades so far:
- · Diversion programs to offer incarceration alternatives such as rehabilitation for low-level, nonviolent, first-time offenders, including one called Fresh Start, which has been implemented in some towns in the county and continues to expand. “I think that’s going to be successful,” said Rocah, who supported Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Less is More Act to “reduce unnecessary incarceration.”
- · A more proactive approach against violence with a Gun and Gang Initiative, which uses “a precision police and precision prosecution model to target repeat violent offenders, who commit the majority of violent crimes,” in conjunction with an FBI task force, county police and police departments in Yonkers, Mount Vernon and New Rochelle.
“That’s been very successful, and we’re also doing more in general with law enforcement strategic partnerships,” Rocah said. “For example, we participate in a gun violence strategic partnership with all the various law enforcement groups from around the state, the city. That’s in the city and we send an analyst to that now, which didn’t used to happen. There’s just far more coordination amongst law enforcement.”
- · Partnering with Moms Demand Action and schools throughout the county to launch the Safe Storage Program aimed at curbing gun violence among youth, in addition to focused training on red flag law to identify those who should not be permitted to have firearms, supporting background check legislation, and holding community gun buyback programs.
- · Rocah is working on a Mental Health Misdemeanor Court for the same types of offenders who can benefit from social services.
- · Improved diversity in hiring, which was a major campaign focus, in addition to adding an executive level Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer and forming a DEI Committee. “We’re always striving to make sure the office reflects more of the community as a whole and in particular the leadership positions,” Rocah said. “I think we’ve been very successful in making sure the leadership of the office has more women and people of color, all of whom are incredibly deserving of those promotions.”
- · Another campaign focus had been “conviction integrity.” One of the first things Rocah did was create a Conviction Review Unit “dedicated to the examination of credible claims of actual innocence and wrongful conviction,” hiring three independent, experienced attorneys in that area who work from outside the office. Rocah called it “a really important addition for the county overall.”
- · Adding an ethics officer and a chief data officer to help “build the infrastructure” that has allowed the DA’s office to be “transparent within the community” to see where improvements need to be made “in terms of possible racial or gender bias” and more overall accountability.
Rocah oversees about 240 employees, with staff, investigators and attorneys comprising about half the total number.
- · An emphasis on integrity and corruption investigations, which included establishing a Law Enforcement Integrity Bureau and putting more resources toward the Public Integrity Bureau, both of which report directly to Rocah.
- · Rocah hired a new hate and bias crime coordinator to work with law enforcement on “finding new ways to combat these crimes.” This includes a hotline, 914-995-TIPS.
- · Creating new positions to combat wage theft, protect worker safety and help “vulnerable populations,” including immigrants.
- · Revamped and renamed the Westchester Intelligence Center as the Prime Strategy Center, making it a “more integral part of that office,” Rocah said.
- · Setting up a cold-case bureau was another priority, and the DA’s office recently reviewed the 40-year-old murder of Kathleen Durst. The bureau has “already had a lot of successes in terms of being able to actually both charge cases that had been laying dormant, and we’ve been doing that very much in partnership with the police departments and our investigators, and it’s really fulfilling that promise of never forgetting about victims and families,” Rocah said.
“Day-to-day I do really try to keep my pulse on the cases going on here and the work of the office, because that informs me on being able to do all those other things I mentioned [above],” said Rocah, who vowed to continue focusing on “safety, accountability, integrity and justice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.