Election Day is now just a formality for Mimi Rocah.
The Scarsdale resident, former 16-year federal prosecutor and Democratic nominee for Westchester County district attorney, found out Monday that Republican candidate Bruce Bendish dropped out of the race.
“Things have changed since I was put on the ballot and all of those things factored into my decision to withdraw,” said Bendish, who will still appear on the ballot on Nov. 3.
Those things were COVID-19 impacting campaigning and fundraising, and incumbent Anthony Scarpino being unseated by Rocah in the Democratic primary, with vote counting lasting from June to July due to a large number of mail-in ballots cast amid the pandemic.
“There is a significant Democratic majority in Westchester County and it requires a lot of funds and a lot of ability to go and meet people face-to-face, and because of COVID you really can’t go door to door to meet people,” Bendish said. “People really don’t want people knocking on the door to discuss politics and the inability to hold any major fundraising events was a problem. Without significant funding to campaign against a well-funded Democratic candidate it’s just not feasible.”
From 1973 to 1987, Bendish was chief of the homicide bureau for the Westchester County district attorney’s office. Since he left, he has been a partner in Goodrich & Bendish in Elmsford. He was prepared to challenge the incumbent once again, he said, because he believed that even after four years there was still a lack of experience in the way cases were handled and delayed under Scarpino’s leadership.
“One of the disappointments that I have seen is the district attorney’s policy — they have a policy and there’s no deviation from the policy,” Bendish said. “I’ve always believed that there should be guidelines, but each case should be handled individually. There are factors that could be unique to each case, and you can’t rely on a policy, ‘We can’t do this because that’s our policy.’ I don’t think that’s fair to the individual and I don’t think it’s fair to the justice system.”
Rocah’s credentials in a Democratic county also contributed to the insurmountable odds for Bendish, who ran against and lost to Scarpino in 2016.
“I do think that the new district attorney, Mimi Rocah, brings to the office experience, which is one of the things I was campaigning on back in 2016,” Bendish said. “I believed you needed an experienced head person. Now that argument has been eliminated because that position is going to be held by a person who brings 16 years of federal prosecution experience. There remains to be seen where the office will go, but certainly you can’t say inexperience is going to be an issue.”
Rocah knew there were no certainties in the upcoming general election but, like Bendish, she saw signs of a Democratic victory. While Bendish dropping out was not expected, it wasn’t surprising either.
“I can’t say I fell off my chair kind of reaction,” Rocah said. “I guess I didn’t expect it to be so official and definitive this early and that’s great because I can put more time into the real work that needs to be done.”
That means continuing to talk to citizens and groups and beginning to look at how she will run and staff her office in January 2021.
Rocah will also focus personally on the Trump-Biden presidential race and the Pete Harckham-Rob Astorino 40th district New York State senate race locally. The presidential election is “the most important election ever” and the state senate race is “high stakes,” said Roach, who would like to see Democrats Biden and Harckham win.
Rocah announced her candidacy Dec. 4, 2019, on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” In late June of this year after all 949 districts reported their in-person results, Rocah led Scarpino 27,759 (68%) to 13,082 (32%), with nearly 60,000 absentee ballots to be counted. On Thursday, July 16, Scarpino conceded the race. At that point, Rocah led the absentee ballot count at 38,530 (76%) to 12,279 with fewer than 20,000 left to be counted. Added to the initial tally, that put Rocah at 66,289 (72%) to 25,361.
In approaching her race against Bendish, Rocah said at the time, “I’m going to stick to the message that I’ve had from Day 1 because I really do think that this is the message of the time. It’s about accountability; it’s about ethics reform. Think about what we’ve been missing in this country for the past three years. This isn’t just Democrats — there are many Republicans who agree we haven’t had ethics, we haven’t had accountability, we haven’t had vision, we haven’t had plans to help the most vulnerable. I’ve talked about environmental justice, working with labor groups in new ways, preventing gun violence. These are pretty universal themes and I’m going to stick largely with those.”
Once she takes office, she doesn’t expect any of that to change.
The passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last week made Rocah reflective, and her victory is tied into the incredible life Ginsburg lived.
“As a Jewish woman lawyer I would not be here right now, I would not be doing what I am doing were it not for her,” Rocah said. “That’s just a fact. There aren’t many people in the world you can say that about, but here’s this one person [whom] I’ve never even met and she had such an impact. It really has caused me and a lot of women I’ve spent time talking to over the past few days to stop and think how far we’ve come in a large part because of her and certainly other women, but look at how far we still have to go.”
Rocah knows how hard the pandemic is on working parents, most notably working moms and she can certainly relate, just as Ginsburg could with two children of her own.
“What if she had given up in the beginning when they turned her down for a job at a law firm or a clerkship because she was a woman despite her brilliance, her qualifications and her hard work?” she said. “Things would be so different. It really is inspiring. She really did not give up and she did it all in this graceful, incremental way that allowed her to bring so many others along with her. That’s all really inspiring.”
With her overwhelming win over Scarpino, and Bendish’s dropping out a month and a half before the election, Rocah believes she has the mandate she needs to do her new job effectively.
“I’m very grateful to the people of Westchester and Scarsdale, my hometown,” Rocah said. “People really cared about this race and showed up. I couldn’t have done this without grassroots support. That was the whole campaign. If you’re running against a political machine, which I kind of was, I think people can feel empowered by it.”
