Nathalie de Gouberville, a descendant of Marshal Jean-Baptiste Donaien de Vimeur, comte de Rochambeau, visited the Odell House in Hartsdale on May 5, where her ancestor, a general in the French army, was encamped in the summer of 1781.
The French were the colonists’ allies in the American Revolution, and Gen. George Washington, whose troops were camped in Ardsley, met with Rochambeau at the house, the earliest part of which dates to 1732. The house is being restored for use as a museum, with the help of the nonprofit Friends of Odell House Rochambeau Headquarters (OHRH).
De Gouberville and her husband, Philippe, who live in the 16th century Château de Rochambeau at Thoré-a-Rochette, in the Loire Valley, were given a tour of the house in its current stage of rehabilitation, a project spearheaded by architect Stephen Tilly of Dobbs Ferry. She was later honored with a luncheon at the Scarsdale Country Club, hosted by Susan and David Seal, president and treasurer, respectively, of the OHRH.
“I appreciate the visit very much,” de Gouberville wrote in an email on May 10. “It was fun to meet my ancestor at this place where he spent six weeks in 1781.”
De Gouberville related the history of the interaction between Rochambeau and Washington, who initially didn’t agree on how to confront the British.
“Washington wanted to attack the British army at New York,” she wrote, “and Rochambeau thought the British army was too well protected, plus the French army was amassing its navy and wanted to attack the British more south in the Chesapeake Bay, but the King of France asked Rochambeau to obey Washington’s orders ...”
“In August, a message coming from the French admiral Comte de Grasse arrived and it changed everything,” she continued. “He said he was arriving from the West Indies to help, but could not go to New York and had to stop in Chesapeake Bay. Sharing the message with Washington, Rochambeau heard the plans have to be changed and we are all going to walk to Chesapeake Bay. General Washington really changed his plans to win the war.”
Luncheon attendees were shown a video, posted on the OHRH website, that highlighted the significance of the Odell House during the Revolution, noting that Rochambeau, stationed in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1780, received money and troops from Louis XVI and then marched his men 220 miles south to Greenburgh, joining up with the Continental Army.
In mid-August 1781, after Admiral de Grasse said he would sail to Chesapeake Bay, not New York City, the French and Continental armies marched 400 miles south to Yorktown, arriving in September.
“This site is one of the only physical places that holds the history of our alliance,” Susan Seal told guests at the luncheon. “There are monuments and statues in Newport and Yorktown, but in this house you will be able to walk where Rochambeau and Washington walked, see where they read that fateful letter from de Grasse and where they made the decision to move their combined troops across the Hudson River over the course of four nights without the British realizing they had left.”
“Creating this museum will allow everyone to experience history in the same way,” Seal added. “It will help us educate all visitors about the centuries of our alliance, of how our democracy was won at its darkest hour because of French help.”
Seal explained that the house was named for John Odell, a guide in Washington’s Continental Army. Odell purchased it in 1785, and the house remained in the Odell family into the 20th century.
Thanks to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner and the town board (the town took ownership of the property in 2020), with funding from New York State, the house has been stabilized.
Later this year, a new roof will be installed, and windows and some doors restored. As the house was emptied of its contents, documents and artifacts were rescued for preservation. Many documents, including letters written by Odell family members, are now at the Westchester Historical Society; some artifacts will be on display in the future museum. De Gouberville was gifted with a fragment of an 18th-century wine bottle found in the house.
The OHRH museum is slated to open by 2026, when the U.S. celebrates the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.
De Gouberville had wanted to see the Odell House since her father visited it. “I always heard about Odell House, as we have at home a piece of wood and a nail which were given to my family about 100 years ago ... with a picture too,” she reported. “But [today] was the first time I could see it — a great day for me.”
