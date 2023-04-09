 Skip to main content
Rocky Mountain highs and lows

Scarsdale faces top Colorado lax teams coached by former Raiders

The Scarsdale boys lacrosse team spent four action-packed days in Colorado taking in the sights and playing a pair of one-goal games.

A jam-packed, whirlwind, four-day trip to Colorado will have a lasting impact for the Scarsdale boys lacrosse program past, present and future.

Whether it was 1987 graduates Matt Plitnick and Paul Kim coaching against their alma mater, 2009 grad John Felix coaching for his alma mater against older alums, 2016 grad Elliott Graham who lives locally checking out the action, the five SHS graduate moms and dads who currently have sons on the team and went to school with Plitnick and Kim or the 24 members of the 2023 squad, this was a trip for the ages.

1987 SHS graduate Matt Plitnick led Mountain Vista to the Colorado state title in 2021 and the finals last year.
1987 SHS graduate Paul Kim, with current Scarsdale varsity coach James Synowiez, is a JV coach for Cherry Creek.
The Raiders live from Red Rocks.

