Rocky Mountain highs and lows

A jam-packed, whirlwind, four-day trip to Colorado will have a lasting impact for the Scarsdale boys lacrosse program past, present and future.
Whether it was 1987 graduates Matt Plitnick and Paul Kim coaching against their alma mater, 2009 grad John Felix coaching for his alma mater against older alums, 2016 grad Elliott Graham who lives locally checking out the action, the five SHS graduate moms and dads who currently have sons on the team and went to school with Plitnick and Kim or the 24 members of the 2023 squad, this was a trip for the ages.
“Even though we didn’t win I felt good about the trip,” senior Andrew Lehrman said. “I thought we learned a lot. We all got a lot closer. It’s the beginning of the season and not all of us were friends, but we definitely got a lot closer with some of the new kids.”
Plitnick, head coach of Mountain Vista, and Kim, a junior varsity coach with Cherry Creek — both Colorado powerhouses — hosted Scarsdale April 1 and 3, respectively, defeating their former team 7-6 and 8-7.
The Raiders started their Section 1 schedule with three wins, highlighted by a one-goal victory over Bronxville. Testing themselves in Colorado the team may have walked away with a pair of losses, but the Raiders were still able to show how good they are against programs with more established long-term success.
“It was the first time for this and we hope to learn from it,” Felix said. “As a coach and as a team you can find more learning opportunities from a loss. You can look at why and fortunately we feel the reason we lost the games were moreso mistakes that are correctable things on our side than things the opponent was doing that we couldn’t handle. To have this early in the season and try to learn from it and grow from it and see areas that still need a lot of improvement and identify that we can continue to work on it.
“Ultimately hopefully it’s still a positive even if we didn’t feel it in the moment. Losing two one-goal games is tough, but if that will help us down the road it will be beyond worth it.”
Coaches James Synowiez and Felix had a bevvy of off-field activities lined up for the Raiders. They visited a state park upon arrival to stretch their legs and go for a jog, played offense vs. defense Jeopardy, jumped in a 35-degree creek created by the runoff from a snowy mountain, attended an NHL game, had In-N-Out Burger, hiked Red Rocks, played Topgolf, did another hike and visited the University of Colorado.
“It was very special,” senior Will DelGuercio said. “We’re all grateful for it. We got to play some great lacrosse teams, which was good and had a lot of fun seeing Boulder, going on hikes, going to Topgolf and hanging out in the hotel.”
Hard-fought contests
The games were extremely memorable dogfights.
“The other teams were really talented and both games went very differently,” Lehrman said. “The first game we played really well on defense and our offense struggled, and the second game our offense played well but we struggled on defense. With a little more consistency from both we probably could have beaten both of those teams. I’m pretty proud since they are two of the best teams and we went out there and only lost by one to both and we had a chance to win.”
Goalie Lehrman and face-off All-American Colby Baldwin stood out among the pack.
“The Scarsdale goalie played phenomenal,” Plitnick said. “Obviously that face-off kid is one of the tops in the nation. And they have a lot of other good parts as well.”
Lehrman made 17 saves in the first game, 11 in the second.
“The first game I was seeing the ball the best I’ve ever seen it,” Lehrman said. “They were taking a lot of outside shots and the second game I didn’t really get any opportunity to make saves other than on the doorstep.”
On the draw, Baldwin was 14 of 16 against Mount Vista and 16 of 19 against Cherry Creek. He’s lost only seven face-offs over five games.
“It was really awesome and both of them stepped up in such a big way, which they have every single game,” Synowiez said. “There’s no game where we look back and say, ‘I wish Colby would have played better, or, ‘I wish Andrew had played better.’ They’re both such great competitors and they have that edge where they want to be the best at what they do and they’re gonna stop at nothing to get there.
“Through doing those things they also bring their teammates’ competitive level up in those moments and that’s a special thing to see as a coach, to see teenage boys begin leading their peers and motivating them through maybe a tough conversation or through their actual game play, it’s been really welcome to have those two guys on our side.”
Against Mountain Vista, Nate Seslowe scored two goals, Jake Goldstein had a goal and two assists, Rhett Needleman and Ryan Ornstein each had a goal and an assist and Baldwin scored a goal. Against Cherry Creek, Jared Hoffman scored two goals, Goldstein had two assists, Needleman had a goal and an assist and Luke Tepper, Baldwin, Ornstein and Seslowe each scored a goal.
“We heard a little bit about them, but it doesn’t really matter because we go into every game the same way with the goal of winning,” DelGuercio said. “We showed that we just don’t give up in games, we fight to the end and we still have a lot to prove going forward. We want to be the best team in Section 1.”
Synowiez felt his team was “flat” in the first half against Mountain Vista and fell behind due to unforced turnovers and not winning enough groundballs.
“We did show a lot of character though and I told them how much I respect them for the way they bounced back in the second half,” Synowiez said. “They just battled against some pretty good athletes and a bunch of kids who are going to play in college. They train for it year-round and we don’t have as much of that. Kids training out West creates a different athlete.”
A fun challenge
Facing Plitnick was a fun challenge as both teams did a lot of coaching on the fly since it’s early in the season and they don’t know much about each other and their respective teams from a scouting standpoint.
“It was cool just having someone who gets it and knows where we came from,” Synowiez said. “It’s funny to hear what his belief of Scarsdale is and the lacrosse program from years past and what it’s evolved into now. I don’t think either team we played against was expecting us to play them that tight.”
If the Raiders had to lose games they’d rather lose them early in the season to teams that aren’t from Section 1.
“At the end of the day that’s the absolute truth in regard to playoffs and things like that, but I hope they take away that it was a great experience that they’ll remember forever with a group of kids that’s really special and really, really close,” Synowiez said. “I hope they also take away that when we think we’re giving our complete best there is a little bit more, there’s a higher gear to find, that we have to take the fundamentals in practice a little more seriously and practice at a higher level so the games become easier.”
Plitnick and Kim were teammates for Scarsdale. Their sophomore year in 1985 the Raiders lost 11-10 to Byram Hills in the Section 1 Class B finals. That was the last time the Raiders were in the finals until the 2021 season, when they beat Mamaroneck 8-7 in double overtime in Class A for the first title in program history. They repeated last spring — 12-7 over Mamo — and made it to the New York state semifinals. The core of the team is still intact and they are going for gold this spring.
Plitnick led Mountain Vista to a state title in 2021 and the finals last spring. Cherry Creek has won 14 state titles, most recently in 2019. Since 2018, the team has been coached by Matt Bocklett, a John Jay-Cross River graduate.
“I think it speaks volumes about Section 1 and this area and how good lacrosse is currently as well as historically,” Felix said. “It’s pretty cool knowing each staff had a Scarsdale alum. Paul spoke with the team after and had some really awesome words to say about how proud he is as a Scarsdale alum to see all the things the kids are accomplishing now and he wished them the best of luck.
“In the game it’s obviously as competitive as any game and you want to be able to go out there and show well for our area, but afterward to chat with the coaching staffs and have a full circle moment as a Scarsdale graduate going up against other Scarsdale graduates was definitely pretty cool.”
Felix’s older brother had played against Chris Bocklett and Felix coached with Mike Bocklett at Purchase and the two are involved in travel and tournaments, but this was his first time meeting Matt, who played Major League Lacrosse for 11 years until 2018.
“I think we’ve kind of learned and grown a lot over the past two years with this group,” Felix said. “I truthfully don’t know a lot about those programs out there, but Cherry Creek is the big name as far football, lacrosse and everything, especially with Bocklett coaching out there. It’s cool to see where we stack up. We knew what we were getting into and it will ultimately be good for us in the long run.”
Plitnick played lacrosse at University of Colorado and with the exception of a couple of years in Chicago, he’s been hooked on “the good, clean life” of Colorado ever since, though he is a “die hard” Mets and Jets fan. He works in team sales for UnderArmour and has been coaching lacrosse for 15 years.
Aside from his father, who coached, one of his biggest influences was former Scarsdale football coach Dick Paladino. It was Plitnick’s teams, that also included Chris Cochrane, who helped rebuild the football program. “I thought he was a fantastic coach and ran an amazing program,” Plitnick said. “I definitely take a lot of influence from him.”
Plitnick coached at Cherry Creek for two years before spending eight years at Columbine and the last five at Mount Vista. He is a two-time state Coach of the Year.
“Certainly the rewards are giving back to the kids, being able to get kids into schools they wouldn’t normally get into and getting them memories for life,” Plitnick said. “That’s definitely what I remember. I’m still good buddies with a lot of high school friends. We were all in each other’s weddings and everything.”
Scarsdale freshman Colin Brennan, junior Jack Greco and seniors DelGuercio, Asher Krohn and Ornstein all had parents who attended Scarsdale with Plitnick. He got to see their kids in action, while many made the trip to Colorado as well.
“It really was an awesome day,” Plitnick said. “It was like 65 degrees and sunny. The stadium we play at is really nice, our home stadium. It looks over the foothills of the mountains. Scarsdale had a good contingent of parents that came out and they were all like, ‘This is where you play? I can see why you didn’t move back to Westchester.’ I love visiting, but it’s pretty cool out here. The parents were great and after the game we had food and Gatorades for the kids and all the parents hung out for probably half hour, 40 minutes. It was pretty cool to see everyone taking advantage of the opportunity.”
In 2013, Plitnick brought Columbine to New York to play Yorktown at West Point and John Jay-Cross River. This year he was hoping to bring Mountain Vista to New York to play Scarsdale, but the vacation weeks and the starts of the season didn’t line up for that, so Synowiez offered to head to Colorado.
“It was absolutely unbelievable and people from Colorado were just over the moon that a top team from New York was coming out here,” Plitnick said. “We’ll get teams from Texas, Washington, Arizona, teams from out West, but rarely do you get a team from back East. To have them come out was not only special for me and my high school, but the entire Colorado lacrosse community. Tons of people were at the game screaming and watching. It was a big, big deal for the community.”
Plitnick was certainly thrilled to walk away with a victory against the Raiders.
“It was a well-played intense game,” he said. “It was two teams really slugging it out, playing really well… Scarsdale picked two of the top teams in Colorado to play. Between that and coming out with the elevation and the travel really is a tough assignment. That’s a credit to Coach Synowiez. He wanted to come out and play the best and do all these fun things.
“I never understand some of these teams, they take trips and beat a team 12-0 and say it was great. That doesn’t help you get better and seems ridiculous to me. Playing good competition, someone you’re unfamiliar with and don’t know a lot about really challenges you as a team. Both sides rose up to the occasion and I’m pretty confident that even though Scarsdale had two one-goal losses it’ll help them down the road.”
Kim, who was unavailable for an interview by press time, played four years at University of New Hampshire and coached at Mamaroneck and Harrison in Section 1 and has many lacrosse affiliations over the years locally and in Colorado. Synowiez had played with Kim locally and appreciated that Kim spoke with the team, offering them wise and encouraging words after the game.
Proud to help Scarsdale
Lehrman was proud to help Scarsdale make a name for itself nationally in the two games, and enjoyed showcasing that for Plitnick and Kim, as well.
“It makes us more pumped and it let us know we were legit,” Lehrman said. “We knew we were legit, but we just needed a reminder. Now we’re kind of the big dogs and everyone’s trying to chase after us so we’ve got to stay hungry.”
The 3-2 Raiders have more great challenges ahead as they resume their local season hosting Yorktown on April 12 before traveling to play Massapequa at LIU on April 15.
“We definitely need to clean some things up, keep working in practice and doing our thing and we’ll be good,” DelGuercio said.
