In an area of the village where the houses are so close together you could easily play egg toss with your neighbor, it’s not one homeowner’s hens laying the eggs that are the issue, but their rooster on Brewster (Road) crowing throughout the day that has some neighbors ready to fly the coop.
As of Monday, June 28, the Scarsdale Police Department had received 21 complaints from one resident, in addition to another 17 anonymous calls about the noise coming from the rooster since last spring.
Twenty-nine-year resident Karen Dolins, who lives around the corner on Valley Road, has been calling the police for more than a year when the then three roosters — she believes it is now just one or two roosters in addition to three quiet hens — began causing a disturbance throughout the day, and more recently she’s been in touch with the village manager’s office to see if anything was being done about it, calling it a “quality of life issue.”
Some immediate neighbors on Brewster Road declined to comment for the story, but based on the number of anonymous calls, Dolins knows she’s not alone.
The Inquirer twice knocked on the door of the rooster owners’ house and a man and a woman declined to comment on separate occasions, including once this week. The property is well screened by trees and plantlife, so the chicken house is not visible from the street, but the rooster can be heard clearly if you wait in the area long enough.
On one trip to Brewster Road, the Inquirer heard the rooster making 14 cock-a-doodle-doos in just under a four-minute span, just over an hour after Dolins said the rooster had last crowed.
Police Capt. Edward Murphy said the homeowner was advised of the complaints and reports and noted, “They said they would work to keep the roosters quiet.” That apparently hasn’t happened, but Murphy said, “At this point it appears there is nothing enforceable for us to do.”
Per guidance from the village manager’s office, police are no longer responding to the Brewster Road residents, instead police are passing on the complaints to Village Attorney Daniel Pozin.
“I don’t believe any of our officers actually heard the roosters, but we would document it like any noise complaint call,” Murphy said. “We [later] got notice from the village manager’s office to get the call and document it and forward it to the manager’s office and the law department. At this point that’s all the police department is doing.”
In an overwhelming majority of police reports where officers went to the scene, the officers said they did not hear any animal noises other than typical wildlife.
On Sept. 7, 2020, the police filed a report that read: “Upon arrival, patrol spoke with the listed homeowner who advised she has been making every attempt to keep her roosters from making noise including placing collars around their neck which restricts the amount of noise they can make. While on the scene patrol did hear several rooster crows but they did not warrant any enforcement for excessive noise. No further police action required at this time.”
Other reports include:
- · Sept. 18, 2020: “Upon arrival, patrol did not hear any roosters making excessive noise. Patrol spoke to the listed party and informed him of the complaint. He stated that he will place the roosters inside their enclosure if they make noise.”
- · April 4, 2021: “Printout of this incident has been faxed to the Village Attorney for follow up as directed in Patrol Bulletin 20-39. No further police action required at this time.”
- · May 2, 2021: “As per current guidelines, the matter will be referred to the Village of Scarsdale’s attorney for follow-up.”
- · May 31, 2021: “Caller reported roosters making consistent and excessive noise for an extended period of time on today’s date. The matter will be referred to the Village of Scarsdale’s attorney for follow-up.”
At first when she realized her neighbors got chickens early last spring around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dolins didn’t think much of it until the fowl began making louder noises as they got bigger. She said there were some “neighborly conversations” that resulted in “some noise mitigation,” but as she’s working from home during the pandemic and trying to enjoy her own backyard, the several times daily ruckus from the rooster(s) is “intrusive.”
Dolins said the neighbor said she got the chickens for the fresh eggs, but thought they had six hens. That was not the case.
Dolins said she doesn’t hear the noise overnight and it’s not a sunrise issue, either. It happens throughout the day and she can hear it even when she has the windows closed and is in her office in the front of her house, which is the farthest point from the roosters. “It’s not a tiny noise,” she said, calling it “jarring,” also noting it’s not even coming from “right next door.”
“I think now I only hear one … it’s not as bad as when there were three, but there’s still a rooster there,” Dolins said. “I don’t know why they feel they need to keep a rooster. They can have their eggs without roosters.”
Of the rooster owners, Dolins said, “They started out being very nice and then they got less friendly as time went on.”
What also bothers Dolins is how long it is taking for the village — more than a year now — to address the issue. “They told me it may take a few weeks, to just hang in there,” Dolins said. “That’s what they told me a year ago. Then it went from that to, ‘We’re researching it.’ That was in the winter … They told me to keep calling the police and the police were very nice about it and they said to keep calling because they document it and tell the village and they try to go by there.”
Dolins doesn’t want to call the police five or more times a day every time she hears the rooster crow for several minutes at a time. She called police most recently June 12 and June 27 to keep it as fresh in the village’s minds as the eggs that are being laid.
Dolins has talked to some people in the area who can’t believe that the roosters are allowed, while others have told her they have no issue with it.
In addition to the noise, Dolins is concerned with the environmental and health impacts of the roosters, noting that places like New Rochelle and White Plains do not allow roosters, while other municipalities have regulations about how far from the property line the birds need to be so they are only on larger properties that can minimize the noise.
“You look on the internet and see all this stuff — how it’s a pain in the butt to have roosters: they’re noisy, they can be vicious, they can attract vermin, they produce all this waste,” she said, noting that waste can be 2 or 3 pounds a day. “There are so many different angles the town can be approaching this from. There’s obviously a cost-benefit ratio to anything, so why do they feel the benefit of allowing homeowners to have roosters is greater than the cost?”
Dolins said Pozin told her via email that there is no limit to the number of animals a resident can have, even on a small lot. Additionally the part about animals in Village Code 205-1 regarding “Unnecessary noise” states “the keeping or harboring of any animal which, by causing frequent or loud continued noise, shall disturb the comfort or repose of any persons in the vicinity,” has not been enforced by police or the village.
In his 33.5 years working for the village of Scarsdale, soon-to-be-retired Village Manager Steve Pappalardo said the only other non-dog animal issue he recalls at a residence was when someone was doing some beekeeping and harvesting the honey at home. He said, “That one got resolved amicably,” which is the goal in any neighborly conflict or dispute.
“We do try to work these out and try to mediate between the two neighbors to come to some resolution they can both live with,” Pappalardo said. “If that doesn’t work, then we start looking at our local laws and then move in the direction of enforcement. That strategy has worked well over the years. Most people you can get together and they’re reasonable and they can meet each other half way.
He added, “I understand a rooster can be annoying.”
Pappalardo has tasked Pozin with looking at existing village code to see if there is something that can lead to “voluntary compliance” or enforcement. “If there’s nothing there the attorney believes is applicable we would then have to consider whether to have him draft language for new local law to add to the code,” Pappalardo said. “That would be a decision we would discuss with the village board at that point.”
At some point the matter could also be referred to the board of trustees in the “context of the entirety of the village,” according to Pappalardo.
“Is this an issue that could proliferate? Is this something we need to address in a uniform way and a more comprehensive manner? I don’t know,” he said. “We’ve never had really farm animals in Scarsdale, roosters and chickens.”
In northern Westchester and beyond, where properties are typically more spread out, it is more common to have chickens and other animals.
“This whole agricultural movement is something we should be thinking about in totality as opposed to the issue of a single rooster that is crowing and upsetting a neighbor,” Pappalardo said. “Maybe if we’re going to talk about this we have to look at this holistically. We have to do some research. I don’t know where it will all go, but we will take our direction from the board if it gets to that point.”
With Pappalardo retiring as of July 9, Deputy Village Manager Rob Cole will be the interim village manager and inherit the issue. He takes the same approach as Pappalardo, using the “least restrictive method possible.”
“We would much rather have the neighbors resolve it amicably,” Cole said, adding, “Once we receive a determination from our legal counsel we can either enforce that code language or consider the alternative of crafting new language. That’s how all of these code compliance issues kind of play themselves out.”
Pappalardo said the issue would take time to resolve as the village is “involved in many important issues and items.”
“Not to minimize this one, but in the context of everything going on we have to prioritize,” he said. “We haven’t forgotten about it, we’re working on it and I hope we can come to some resolution that is amicable, but if that’s not going to happen, then we’re going to have to end up figuring something out here. It may be enforcement, it may be legislation, it may be prohibition. We don’t know.”
Until then, both the roosters and the neighbors will continue to crow.
