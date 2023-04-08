Sc Claudia Rosenberg.jpg
Claudia Rosenberg, pictured against Wappingers, scored her 100th career goal in the third game of the season against Lakeland.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

After scoring 87 goals as an underclassman, it took Scarsdale junior Claudia Rosenberg only three games as a junior to score her 100th career goal. It was her third and final goal of the March 31 game, a double overtime 10-9 win over Lakeland that was finally ended by fellow junior Sabrina Katz.

Though they would normally have stopped the game to recognize a 100th goal, the game was too intense, fast-paced and back and forth to break the momentum, so it was a double celebration after a long battle.

