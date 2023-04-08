After scoring 87 goals as an underclassman, it took Scarsdale junior Claudia Rosenberg only three games as a junior to score her 100th career goal. It was her third and final goal of the March 31 game, a double overtime 10-9 win over Lakeland that was finally ended by fellow junior Sabrina Katz.
Though they would normally have stopped the game to recognize a 100th goal, the game was too intense, fast-paced and back and forth to break the momentum, so it was a double celebration after a long battle.
“It just made it even more special,” Rosenberg said of the dramatic win. “Sabrina had an amazing overtime goal and it was just high intensity. Every single person on the team played a huge part in the win. We kept energy up the entire time, we were motivating each other and overall it was just an amazing way, an amazing experience to be able to score my 100th goal when it was also a great team win.”
Katz was as excited for Rosenberg as Rosenberg was for her.
“That was really great and I was really happy to see her do that,” Katz said of the milestone. “Claudia is a big leader and one of my really close friends, so seeing her achieve that was really great. Off the field she’s such a great friend. Still having all of this season and next season there’s so much room for us to grow as players, so I’m really excited.”
It’s been a big year for Rosenberg, who has always been a lacrosse standout. She joined the field hockey team for the first time and went all the way to the New York state semifinals in the fall and earned a starting spot on the basketball team over the winter. She’s now a bona fide three-sport star.
“I definitely think being a multisport athlete is really great,” Rosenberg said. “All of the sports have different connections and one sport helps the others. Defense correlates in all the sports. There’s that overlap, so having that opportunity to play three sports in high school has really been great. They have all connected and they all help me be a better player and athlete in all three.”
Joining field hockey was almost an extension of lacrosse as there are typically many players who play both.
“I’ve heard how similar to lacrosse field hockey is spirited, how they’re such a great community and how the team is strong and how the coaches and players are amazing,” Rosenberg said. “It really inspired me to try and play. I’m so happy because it was an amazing experience. I have a lot of teammates from lacrosse on it, but I also made so many new friends.”
The basketball team had a strong record and fought hard despite several injuries to key players. The good news is Rosenberg and the core of the team will return next winter.
“My team, working together, we all had a really successful year and we worked hard,” she said. “We’re such a close-knit group of girls and it was great to be part of that. It was great to be on the court with them.”
For Rosenberg, however, it’s always been about lacrosse.
“I think since the second I picked up a stick when I was younger I just instantly fell in love with the sport and I think it just really clicked and spoke to me,” she said. “I think since I was younger, it’s just something that I’ve always loved and always appreciated. And I’ve met amazing friends and amazing teammates along the way that have really grown and connected and allowed me to love the sport. So I think that is probably why it’s been like that.”
One of the great joys for Rosenberg so far was playing basketball and now lacrosse with her sister, freshman Stevie, who could join her on varsity for field hockey next fall as well.
“That has truly been the best experience of my life to be able to play with her and I’m lucky enough to do it for both seasons,” Rosenberg said. “We have an amazing sisterly connection on and off the field and court and together we make a great team. It’s been so special I’ve been able to be on teams with her. Stevie and I both appreciate the quality time we get to spend with each other, whether its car rides or practices. We spend a lot of time together.”
Rosenberg uses her length to take draws and put the ball in the net. Coach Kaitlin Nolan believes her experience with basketball is key for her footwork and her dodging capabilities.
“She plays so poised and composed that she fools a lot of her defenders,” Nolan said. “Not a lot realize she’s dodging, then all of a sudden she’s taken a shot. She’s got nice placement and great extension. She’s been a really big asset offensively and defensively taking up big space and being able to break down her steps nicely. On both ends she’s a great middie, so it’s been fun watching her play and setting the bar high for her teammates.”
With most of this season left and all of next season, Nolan believes the best is yet to come for Rosenberg and the Raiders.
“We’re excited for her continued success and continued growth because she’s far from peaking, which is great,” Nolan said. “We’re excited to foster that growth and for her to impact these young players that we have on the team as well, her sister included.”
Rosenberg and Skylar Katz each scored three goals against Lakeland, with Katz adding an assist. Sabrina Katz and Lexie Kiley each had two goals and two assists and Gabbi Weiner had an assist. Goalie Kamila El Moselhy made six saves.
“I’ve never scored a game-winner like that,” Katz said. “It was really exciting. The whole team, the whole bench came across the field. We were all like jumping around like crazy and it was really exciting. I think that we all worked together really well.”
Nolan is excited to watch Sabrina Katz thrive as well and noted that both teams had opportunities in overtime.
“Being able to watch her grow and develop into the strong player and the athlete and the teammate that she is has been a really nice opportunity and this was an opportunity for her to step up,” Nolan said. “I was happy for her, I was proud of her and the whole team was pumped up for her. It was really nice to be able to see her finish the fight surrounded by so many of her teammates.”
Nolan credited the team’s large group of defenders that included Nina Franco, Tessa Franco, Adelia Bandsma, Neely Mannor, Maddie Greco, Mackenzie Kiley, Sorin Kalashian and Drew Frank for stepping up in the game.
Sophomore goalie El Moselhy has also been a force in just her fourth varsity game ever, having played the sectional game last spring.
“It’s awesome to watch her grow and just jump into this position and be able to make a huge impact,” Nolan said. “She’s got a great attitude, always willing to learn and she’s coachable, which we can’t ask for anything better. It’s not easy being a sophomore being thrown into a varsity net. She’s handling it with composure and poise. She jumped right in even in that sectional game last year and was happy to do it, was doing it with smiles. We appreciate that continued great attitude into this season and it’s been nice.”
The Raiders had the opposite luck in the next game, falling 13-12 to Wappingers on April 3 to drop to 2-2 on the season. Sabrina Katz scored five goals, Jane Hoffman had three goals and an assist, Skylar Katz and Claudia Rosenberg two goals and an assist, Weiner two assists. El Moselhy saved 10 shots.
The Raiders are looking to take each experience and grow from it to develop greater consistency to be able to be competitive in every game this spring.
“We all are so ready to tackle the rest of our season as a team being so close, we all have great bonds with each other and we come to practice every day ready to work hard,” Claudia Rosenberg said. “We’re enthusiastic and high energy. We just want to have a winning season and get some more great wins.”
Nolan is looking to see continued “resilient effort and hustle and truly selfless play” for the remainder of the season.
