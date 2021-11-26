Nobody is quite sure when the tradition started, but they all agree that it is something well worth doing and they will continue to do it every year.
While most families were busy preparing their own meals or getting ready to travel and visit family, volunteers with the Scarsdale Rotary Club gathered together at the Crossway Firehouse on Wednesday, Nov. 24, for their own Thanksgiving tradition. Each year for at least a quarter century now, the Rotary Club has prepared a Thanksgiving feast to deliver to members of the local community who are alone for the holiday. The heartwarming stories they tell of the appreciative smiles and genuine thanks they receive make it obvious why it is a tradition that carries on year after year.
The Scarsdale Rotary Club will be celebrating its 100th anniversary next year in 2022, and Scarsdale resident Rick Reuter is celebrating his 25th year as a member of the club, having participated in the Thanksgiving event every year. He was there Wednesday to help prepare the meals and deliver one himself to a local resident.
“Gene Rogliano may have started it, I’m not exactly sure, but I’ve been a member for 25 years and we’ve been doing it every year,” said Reuter. “The satisfaction of pleasing people, serving others, people are so thrilled when you show up at the door. They look forward to it and it’s just a great sense of satisfaction. Rotary is a service organization and this one in particular is really hands-on. It’s more important to do things that really affect your local community. We’re just delighted to do it.”
Past President of the Rotary Club Garrett Capobianco was there for the ninth year in a row and was working alongside his mother, Elizabeth Frost, and his daughter, Victoria Capobianco, who is a student at Cornell University.
Capobianco recalled the experience he had the first time he delivered a meal to a resident who was afraid to answer her door. He also told the story of Rotary Club member Fedele Vero, a Scarsdale dentist who has delivered a meal to the same resident every year for the past decade and sits down to have a 45-minute chat with her as their day-before Thanksgiving tradition.
“Whatever the circumstances, there is no reason anybody should be isolated and alone and malnourished on Thanksgiving,” Capobianco said. “Some people are happy just to know that somebody cares and have something to eat, others are like come on in and sit down and we can have a chat.
“The first door I went to she was afraid and thought I was there to collect money. It took a solid 10 minutes to convince her to let me in. It was heartbreaking and simultaneously heartwarming that her response was ‘Who does that? Who would do this?’ Well, the Rotarians will do it. I was fortified to know that we’re doing the right thing and we need more of it. If this is the way she is feeling at home alone, then we need more of it.”
Current Rotary President Jennifer Millman was there with three generations of her family working to prepare and deliver the meals. Millman was there with her parents, Karin and David Shields, and her two young sons, Danny and Adam.
In addition to the meals, this year the Club added personalized cards to include in each package delivered, and Millman had her two sons and other local children on hand writing and decorating the cards.
“This event is special and we’ve done it for several years,” Millman said. “With the aid of Scarsdale Family Counseling and local synagogues and churches, we identify individuals who are alone or isolated on Thanksgiving and we provide a full Thanksgiving feast for them to enjoy. So it’s very special. We each prepare a dish and deliver it and make it festive to make them feel celebrated.”
Rotary member Miriam Pappo, a dietician at Montefiore Hospital, prepared the menu for this year’s feast. Each member then selected an item on the list to prepare for the meal and they brought the items to the firehouse to assemble in a package for each home delivery. Club members each deliver a meal to an individual on the list, and this year there were 13 local residents ready to receive meals. The club usually averages about 15-20 meals each year.
It is just one of the many projects the Rotary Club undertakes each year in the Scarsdale community. Millman grew up in a household where both of her parents were involved in the local rotary club. Her father was a past President of his club, and she understands the value of helping out.
“I’m proud to be the President of the Scarsdale Rotary Club,” Millman said. “The club does valuable work both internationally and locally with groups like Feeding Westchester and the AFYA Foundation, which sends medical supplies to communities in need. We give scholarships to Scarsdale High School students every spring. The club is open to all ages, all backgrounds, all professions, it’s really a multi-generational service opportunity.”
Millman encourages anyone interested in helping out and getting involved to visit www.scarsdalerotary.org to join. They hope to make it a special year for the club to celebrate its milestone anniversary.
One look around the room watching the volunteers in action tells you that the members are happy to be involved.
“We get something out of it,” Capobianco admitted. “We get a huge sense of satisfaction and accomplishment, the sense that I did something good today and when I look at myself in the mirror later I’ll say it was worth it.”
