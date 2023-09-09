As someone who has taught both social studies and English throughout her career as an educator, Marci Rothman views history as a story — one that builds upon itself as time progresses.
“I teach [history] more in a story format. I feel like it’s one continuous story,” she said. “I love that [the] story starts at the beginning of the year and ends at the end of the year and I get to throw a lot of fun things in for [the students to] experience.”
Much like the historical events she taught, Rothman’s advancements in her career built upon one another, bringing her to where she is today. Last week, Rothman entered her first year as interim assistant principal of Scarsdale Middle School. Her journey toward this role began in Long Island, where she grew up. Although she has spent the past 24 years working in education, she initially rejected the idea of becoming a teacher.
“My mom always thought I should be a teacher,” she laughed. “Similar to kids, you never want to listen to your mom.”
At first, Rothman planned on becoming a lawyer. In her junior year of college she decided to explore the world before applying to law school. She took a job at an advertising company in New York City but soon found her real passion laid elsewhere.
“I realized that’s not what I want to do. I want to work with kids. I want to be in a classroom,” she said. “I was writing my boss’s press releases. He was getting the credit for the work that I was doing, and I was sitting in the grind of New York City, in a suit, quite formal in attire, with the millions of people that worked [there]. At that point, I went for a master’s program in education and never turned back.”
Early on, she knew she wanted to work with middle schoolers. She described what drew her to that age group. “Kids in middle school have a lot of energy and they need someone to guide them. I love that they’re in their challenging years because I want to support them. I feel like seventh grade in particular, which I’ve been with the longest — it’s at a crucial time in their lives where feeling supported makes a world of difference, and having teachers that care about who they are as well as the learning helps support them. I felt like I could make the biggest difference in seventh grade.”
After briefly teaching at schools in Long Island and Georgia, Rothman applied to Scarsdale Middle School, where she has worked for the past 20 years. She taught English her first year at SMS, before eventually settling into Fountain 7 social studies. Her love of history guided how she structured her curriculum, as she used historical events, such as the American Revolution, to encourage her students to have a voice and to listen to the voices of others.
“[With] the [American] revolution, [there is] the idea of people fighting for their rights. I really believe kids should have a voice. I think there are different opinions, and it’s not necessarily British versus American. What were they each hoping for and why were they hoping for it? To understand perspective matters to me quite a bit. Anytime I can teach a unit where I can give multiple perspectives, which I tried to weave in from the beginning to the end of the year, I think those are the best units I can teach.”
Six years ago, encouraged by her experience as a social studies teacher, Rothman decided to take another step in her career.
“Once I became part of the Social Studies Department I found a new love that I didn’t want to turn back from,” she said, “and I think that’s what got me to then go for a department chair.
As department chair, Rothman supervised and supported 12 to 13 teachers. She believes her time in that role helped prepare her for her new position as SMS interim assistant principal.
“[Being the department chair taught me] the importance of building relationships so you can have tough conversations, [and] being supportive [by] showing up for events when teachers need you to show up, letting them know that you care, being in their classrooms… so that I can try to make sure that they’re feeling comfortable when I’m coming in for observations. All of those are aspects of the [assistant principal] job, just on a larger scale.”
Rothman applied for interim assistant principal last school year. Although she felt unsure about leaving her teaching position, with time she found how much she wanted to pursue this next stage of her career.
“I didn’t know that I wanted to shift, to be honest. I had been doing administrative work as a department chair, but I’ve been a teacher for 24 years and I love the classroom and I love kids. I was approached by a bunch of people to take on or interview for the [assistant principal] position, and it took me a while to say this is what I wanted to do,” she said. “Once I did and the shift happened, the weekends [following] I was just practicing interview questions and doing as much research as I could and I became passionate about it. That was about three weeks before the interview in which I said maybe this is a time where I can help influence students, really work with teachers to help them help their students. It would be a whole new realm for me in the latter part of my career.”
Assistant principals take on responsibilities such as overseeing teaching staff, managing the master schedule, and ensuring that school standards and curriculum are followed. Rothman believes an important part of being an assistant principal is to be someone who makes sure teachers and students feel supported.
“One of our jobs is … to let students know that you’re here to support them, not necessarily just to give discipline but to try to understand where they’re coming from,” she said. “I really feel like you’re the in-between of students, teachers and principal/central administration.
Her goals going into this role include supporting faculty and students as well as bringing joy and community to Scarsdale Middle School.
“I feel Scarsdale Middle School is one of the most incredible buildings in the country, and [my goal is] to keep that alive,” she said. “The way that works is that our teachers feel supported, our students feel supported, and that we’re all in it together.”
Transitioning from teacher to assistant principal, Rothman worried she would lose the connection she developed with her students. However, after the school year started this past week, Rothman found the opposite to be true.
“I’ve always been the person to walk around the building saying ‘Hi’… I was always fearful of losing that, but it’s not in my personality. I still feel like I’ll connect with students whether or not that’s jumping into keystones, whether or not it’s me in the hallways or going into classrooms and just saying ‘hi’ to the students, and or during observations if they’re doing some type of active learning to jump in as well. Hopefully I’ll never lose that. I do still love middle school students, so I’m hoping to always build that connection. And I think that’s really helpful in this role, I’m building those relationships. It’s just with a lot more students.”
Helping Rothman with this transition is the support she’s received from the SMS faculty and administration.
“This staff has been fantastic. They’re super supportive,” she said. “I know everyone in the building, so I still can walk around with the same joy that I had as a teacher. That makes this job even easier because I have those relationships already.”
With the school year underway, Rothman is looking forward to this new chapter in her story, and in the story of SMS.
“I think the Scarsdale community is a fantastic community to be part of. I’m happy to still be here in a new role,” she said. “I’m super excited for the students this year. There are lots of new changes, lots of exciting happenings. And hopefully they’ll feel happy to come to school every day, which is our goal.”
