Pelham Community Rowing Association (PCRA) sent three boats to compete in the USRowing Youth National Championships at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, from June 8-11, the boys’ 1st Varsity 8+, boys’ 2nd Varsity 8+ and girls’ U17 4+.
The three boats qualified for nationals by placing top three in the New York State High School Rowing Championship on May 13 and 14 at Fish Creek in Saratoga Springs. The girls’ U17 4+ won (5:38.007), the boys’ 1st Varsity 8+ placed second (4:32.348) and the boys’ 2nd Varsity 8+ placed third (4:49.430).
After states, PCRA had three weeks to prepare for nationals. Head coach Reid Johnson, along with the rest of his coaching staff, spent this time by first ensuring that the “athletes were rested and recovered from states.” Over the next couple of weeks, the coaches “tested different lineups to find the fastest lineups and practiced different areas of the race,” according to Johnson.
For Scarsdale junior Ian Zhou and Scarsdale sophomore Veeran Dhaliwal, who were both a part of PCRA’s 2nd Varsity 8+ boat, this meant “more volume and more workouts with the 1st Varsity 8+ boat,” Zhou said.
Equally as important as improving technically, PCRA’s athletes worked on the mental side of the sport. “We talked a lot about visualization and how to race from a mental standpoint,” Dhaliwal said. “We discussed keeping our minds in our boat versus focusing on competition.”
In the end, PCRA’s 1st Varsity 8+ finished eighth in the A finals, which is the highest a PCRA boat has ever finished and the first time a PCRA boat has ever qualified for the A finals. The girls’ U17 4+ placed 13th overall (fifth in the B finals), while the boys’ 2nd Varsity 8+ placed 22nd overall (eighth in the C finals).
Despite the success of the 1st Varsity 8+, Zhou and Dhaliwal were disappointed by the performance of their boat. “The 1st varsity did really well by placing eighth in the nation, and I’m really proud of all of the guys for stepping up over the course of the regatta and making a statement,” Zhou said. “With that said, I’m definitely disappointed with how my boat did, but we need to use this tough loss and this underperformance to help us grow and get better.”
Dhaliwal echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “We hoped to make it into the A/B semifinal, which is the top 16 in the first time trial, but we came in 22nd and lost our C final and came in 24th overall.”
Still, Dhaliwal is proud of what the 1V8+ was able to accomplish. “Even though we didn’t do great, we are super proud of the [1V8],” he said. “They were called the ‘biggest surprise of the regatta’ and put our club on the map as one of the fastest clubs in the country.”
Coach Johnson understands Dhaliwal and Zhou’s disappointment, but believes there are still positives to take away from this experience.
“They were disappointed because we thought they were closer to top-20 speed,” Johnson said. “It’s worth noting that half of the boat is made up of freshmen and sophomores and 8 of the 9 rowers will come back next year, so there is definitely a lot to look forward to with this boat.”
Johnson said he hopes Zhou and Dhaliwal “continue to help their boats go fast and hopefully develop from 2V8 rowers to 1V8 rowers.”
Next up for PCRA is the summer season, in which the athletes look to build on their successful spring season. “We have proven that we are among the best in the country based on our performances,” Dhaliwal said. “We want to keep pushing the bar higher for the club, and we want to keep doing better.”
