Police went to a residence on Old Lane March 14 for a premise check after a reporting party said he was in his home office when he heard his garage door opening. He saw a man in his driveway who ran off when he realized he was spotted, heading toward Fort Hill Road. During the premise check, police saw a white Audi in the driveway; the doors were unlocked and the car appeared to have been rummaged. The caller was asked to check the car to see if anything was missing. He said nothing was missing. Police advised him to lock his car.
Soon after, police were traveling on Fort Hill Road when they were flagged by a person who said they saw a car traveling southbound on the road not using headlights; police saw the car, which had temporary Georgia tags, on Longview Drive. No one was in the car, but the engine was running and the driver’s side door was open.
A dark-colored car was parked in a driveway at the same location with an interior light on, but it was unoccupied. More police arrived on scene and a premise check was conducted. A man was seen who immediately began running away on foot heading north on Fort Hill Road. Multiple units were dispatched to search for him.
At the same time, a woman reported a suspicious man in a parking lot on Central Park Avenue and additional units responded to the location. The subject is alleged to have stolen a work van from a nearby location as the owner of the van was making deliveries to a deli on Central Park Avenue. He was positively identified by the van’s owner who recognized the man’s black sneakers with blue soles. The suspect, 27, was arrested on charges of grand larceny and was transported to police headquarters. Depositions were taken from all victims. An inventory search turned up multiple credit cards and items belonging to yet another victim. That information was included in the report.
Unauthorized purchases
On March 8, an educational center on Central Avenue reported more than $2,000 was stolen from the center by fraud involving numerous incidents of unauthorized online purchases using stolen credit cards in December 2022. The reporting party said a woman arrived at the learning center in December to pick up an online order and presented a Vermont ID card to store management before leaving with the purchase.
On the same date, more fraudulent purchases of approximately $1,500, $1,200 and $986 were made online, and each purchase was picked up in person by different individuals using Vermont IDs. Two of them were men. All the fraudulent purchases made were of the same item and the reporting party said similar incidents have happened at the company’s other locations in New Hyde Park, New York, and in Hackensack and Cherry Valley, New Jersey. A report was made for documentation.
Perfume thief
On March 8, a retail store on N. Central Avenue reported a man stole $1,720 of fragrance merchandise, taking items off the shelves and placing them in a dark colored laundry bag. He left the store without paying and got into a Toyota sedan, heading north up the avenue. The thief was described as medium build, wearing dreadlocks and a black surgical mask. At the time of this report, police were unable to secure video surveillance from store management. The detective division was notified.
Moneygram scam
A drugstore on S. Central Avenue March 8 reported more than $1,000 was stolen after two women tried to send money with a MoneyGram from the store in the amount of $2,000. The store manager said the cashier counted the money handed over for the transaction and saw there was too much. She returned the money to one of the women to be recounted and the woman handed her back what she thought was the correct amount. The cashier placed the money in the register, but a few hours later when the register was emptied, it was discovered more than $1,000 was missing.
The reporting party said the same two women are known to be pulling this scam at the drugstore’s other locations in the region. Video surveillance was provided to the police for their investigation.
Shoplifter
Police went to a grocery store on S. Central Avenue March 9 for a report of a shoplifter in custody. Police met a woman, 33, who the store manager said passed all points of sale with a full shopping cart, and had left without paying. The woman is alleged to have stolen $125 in items. Police charged her with petty larceny on scene and gave her a ticket to appear in court March 31.
Contractor scam
A Keating Place man went to police headquarters March 9 to report a civil incident in February after he placed an ad on HomeAdvisor.com looking for a contractor. The contractor arrived, evaluated the work to be done and gave a quote, which was then accepted. The resident used Zelle to pay 50% of that amount to the contractor to get the work started. He said the funds were applied to an account belonging to the contractor’s fiancé. The homeowner received notification the transaction was successful, but on the day the work was supposed to start, the contractor never showed up. Police tried to contact him and the fiancé without result. The resident appears to be out $800.
Store keys missing
The manager of a big box store on N. Central Avenue reported store keys were missing from the store March 9. He said in late February he lent his keys to a co-worker but when he asked for them back, the co-worker said he had lost them. The reporting party said he has an AirTag on the keys and was able to locate them at an address in Hawthorne. He told police he did not try to go to that location and he had marked the AirTag as lost on an app. A report was made for documentation only. The manager said he still hopes someone will return the keys.
Rang doorbell
A suspicious incident was reported March 10 on Northway; police spoke with a resident who said a man rang the doorbell the day before. When the resident’s wife went to the door, the man looked at her and left. The resident said he had followed the man and confronted him, asking why he was at his house. The man replied by asking if the resident was interested in purchasing solar power and then walked away. The resident called police and said the man was parked in front of his house in a white, older SUV, and the resident asked to file a report.
Door mysteriously open
Police went to a residence on Fort Hill Road March 10 after a nanny working there said a rear French door was open that she hadn’t noticed being open before. When she saw it was open she immediately left the house and called the police. They arrived and checked the interior. Nothing seemed amiss. First a neighbor and then the homeowner arrived on scene. Both said there was an ongoing problem with that door which has been known to open on its own. No further action was taken.
Hit-and-run
A grocery business on N. Central Avenue was the scene of a hit-and-run incident on March 12. Police went to the location and spoke with the caller who reported minor damage was sustained to her car on the rear driver’s side quarter panel. Police saw a dent and a scratch on the car. No suspect vehicle information could be obtained. A report was made for documentation.
Man steals makeup
Police went to a pharmacy on N. Central Avenue March 12 for a reported theft. The manager said a male in a black jacket stole more than $300 in makeup. No information was given regarding a direction of travel or a car involved in the incident. A report was made for the store’s insurance and no other action was taken.
Missing license plates
Police responded to a car dealership March 13 on S. Central Avenue after receiving a call about lost plates. Police spoke with the title clerk who said she received a notice from the DMV that the car’s registration was about to expire. She said the car associated with the plates was sold to a wholesaler March 22. She said it's likely the plates were destroyed prior to the sale, but she wanted to document the incident because the plates are still associated with the dealership and can’t be located. She was given paperwork to present to the DMV and the lost plates were entered into EJustice.
Car rummaged
A Clarendon Road resident March 14 reported someone rummaged through her car while it was parked in her driveway. She believes her car was locked. About $15 in loose change and dollar bills was taken but no damage to the car was reported.
Also arrested
A Hartsdale man, 53, was arrested and charged with assault in the third degree with intent to cause harm on March 8 on Longfellow Street. No narrative was provided as to what happened.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from March 7 to March 14, was compiled from official information.
