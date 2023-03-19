Greenburgh Police blotter logo

Police went to a residence on Old Lane March 14 for a premise check after a reporting party said he was in his home office when he heard his garage door opening. He saw a man in his driveway who ran off when he realized he was spotted, heading toward Fort Hill Road. During the premise check, police saw a white Audi in the driveway; the doors were unlocked and the car appeared to have been rummaged. The caller was asked to check the car to see if anything was missing. He said nothing was missing. Police advised him to lock his car.

Soon after, police were traveling on Fort Hill Road when they were flagged by a person who said they saw a car traveling southbound on the road not using headlights; police saw the car, which had temporary Georgia tags, on Longview Drive. No one was in the car, but the engine was running and the driver’s side door was open.

