A woman said she was attacked by two dogs Oct. 18 while she was running on Greendale Road. She said she believed the dogs’ owner lived at a specific address. On police arrival, the dogs’ owner was outside. He said when he had let his dogs out to do their business, one of them was startled by the runner and lunged at her. The other dog, he said, was only barking and did not attack. The victim said the attack lasted for several minutes before the owner got control of the dogs and brought them inside the house. The victim took pictures of her injuries, which appeared to be bites and scratches, and gave the photos to police.
The dogs’ owner and the victim exchanged information. The runner, who lives on Fairview Road, was assisted in necessary paperwork. According to the police report, both dogs did not appear hostile, but both are not up to date on all their vaccinations nor are they licensed in the village. The dogs’ owner was given multiple summonses and was told to quarantine the dogs for 10 days.
Wild animals
A Garden Road resident Oct. 18 contacted police to report a coyote was in his yard but was not moving. Patrol arrived and saw the animal sunning itself, which is not an unusual thing for a coyote to do this time of year. The caller said he was uncomfortable with a coyote hanging out in his yard since his kids would soon be home. Patrol made a loud noise and the animal left, exiting through a back corner of the fence. The homeowner was advised to get the gap fixed to deter any animals from entering or exiting his property.
A skunk was reported Oct. 22 at Hyatt Field on Boulevard. The person who reported it said it was spraying people who were passing by. Patrol went to the location but couldn’t find a skunk. They didn’t smell any skunk spray either. No further action was taken.
A Cohawney Road resident Oct. 22 said a coyote was in her backyard. The animal was gone by the time police arrived.
Two coyotes were reported Oct. 23 in the vicinity of Canterbury and Cayuga roads. Police responded, but didn’t see any animals there.
Dog old, not injured
A caller Oct. 24 said she was on Franklin Road with an injured dog. On arrival, patrol spoke to the dog’s owner who said the dog wasn’t injured, just old and they didn’t need any help.
Money stolen from bank account
A Richbell Road woman Oct. 23 reported $100,000 was stolen from her bank account. She said a Wells Fargo employee called to inform her and she immediately called the bank to verify the call was real. They said it was, and a report was made.
Downed wires
A Greenacres Avenue resident called police Oct. 18 to report downed wires in the road. Upon arrival, patrol saw a downed fiber optic wire, which they coiled, taped and moved off the roadway. Verizon was notified.
Engine trouble
Patrol saw a car blocking the northbound lane of Church Lane Oct. 18. Police spoke with the driver who said, while backing into a driveway, the car’s engine partially fell through the bottom of the car. The driver said a tow truck was called. Patrol temporarily shut down the street to assist the tow.
Identity theft and fraud
A Catherine Road resident called police Oct. 18 to report she received a notice from FEMA about property damage she sustained during the hurricane. She said she never filed a claim and when she contacted FEMA she was told that her name, address and Social Security information had been submitted as part of the claim. She said she would contact a credit bureau and she asked for a police report to document the incident.
A Fairview Road resident Oct. 21 told police someone put a change of address request into a bank using her name. She said she received a letter at her current address with a credit card in it and details for an account she said she didn’t open. She’s speaking with the bank and is not out any money.
A Sheldrake Road resident told police Oct. 21 that someone had fraudulently used her Social Security number to obtain a small business loan. She said she had not incurred any loss but she had reported the incident to credit bureaus.
A Bradley Road resident called police Oct. 21 because he thought he might be a victim of a FEMA scam. He said he got a letter indicating he’d applied for a small business loan, but he had not applied for any loan. He is not out any money and is in contact with his bank.
A Tory Lane resident Oct. 22 told police he got mail saying his new credit card was on its way. He said he never opened a new account or requested a new card. When he called the bank to report fraud, the bank told him a request for a second card was made on one of his accounts, but the request was denied. He said he’s not out any money and is monitoring his accounts.
Lost and found
A Tompkins Road caller Oct. 19 asked police if anyone had turned in a wallet, which she said her son lost on Saturday in the village. Not long after the wallet was reported as missing, a person contacted police to report a wallet found on Spencer Place. The Tompkins Road caller’s son went to the police station to retrieve his wallet.
Political sticker
Criminal mischief was reported by a caller Oct. 19 who said a political sticker had been placed on the George Field sign at Greendale and Eaton roads in violation of village code.
Was it the Boy Scouts?
A Johnson Road resident told police a man came to her door Oct. 19 and asked if her children were home alone. She said he was about 20 years old and had short brown hair. She said he arrived in a four-door sedan but she didn’t provide any further description. She told police the man went to a neighbor’s door and asked the same question, but also said he was with the Boy Scouts and was attempting to sell a wreath. The caller said she does purchase a wreath every year from the Boy Scouts. Police spoke with the neighbor who said she also annually purchases a wreath. Police were unable to locate the man or his car.
Where to drain the pool
A Heathcote Road resident called police Oct. 20 to report water dumped in the roadway had caused flooding. Patrol arrived and spoke with someone who was draining a pool, which was why some water had flowed onto the roadway. Police told the pool owner a permit is required. No flooding or hazard was observed and no further action was taken.
Suspicious at 2 a.m.
A Claremont Road caller Oct. 21 said a milk delivery truck was in the area and a man was walking around the truck with a flashlight, which seemed suspicious. Patrol drove by but saw nothing suspicious.
Who’s that chanting?
A person on Canterbury Road called police Oct. 21 to report seeing a number of people on a nearby property who do not live at that location. The caller said 15 people were there recording something and chanting. Police arrived and saw a car with six people inside. The driver chose not to identify himself and told police the group would leave.
Who’s that knocking?
A Mayflower Road resident Oct. 22 called police to report a man had banged on her door and was sitting in his car across the street. She said she felt like he was waiting for her. Patrol responded and spoke to the man who said he was summoned by a nearby golf club regarding some clubs that got placed in the trunk of a wrong car. The caller said the clubs were picked up earlier by another party. Patrol called the golf club and learned that the clubs were found and that the second person was summoned in error. No further action was taken.
Suspicious package
A Heathcote Road resident Oct. 23 told police his wife received a package Oct. 10 from an unknown party. He said the package contained an unknown plant matter. There was no particular odor and no person was sickened after opening the package. The complaint was rerouted to the U.S. Postal Inspector and no further action was taken.
DWI
Justin Rodriguez, 33, was arrested Oct. 23 on Post Road at Lorraine Lane for driving while intoxicated. Police said Rodriguez was speeding and making unsafe lane changes. His Honda Civic was seen speeding on Post Road; patrol activated lights to pull the driver over but instead he changed lanes and kept going until he hit a curb. He continued driving south until he finally stopped at Lorraine Lane. The officer called for backup.
Rodriguez was inside his car with the engine running when he was approached. He denied speeding. He seemed impaired and air could be heard leaking from his tire. When asked if he’d been drinking, he said he’d had a few drinks in White Plains and that he was going home.
Police told Rodriguez to turn off his engine and step outside. He failed preliminary field tests for intoxication and was taken to police headquarters for a chemical test. He was fingerprinted, released and scheduled to appear in court Nov. 3. His car was impounded at the police tow yard.
Landscaper doesn’t have proper permits
Police responded to Cooper Road Oct. 23 on a report that landscapers were cutting down trees. Police asked to see permits but the landscaper did not have the proper permits. The landscaper who had been cutting the tree was given a summons for violating village code. He was told to contact the village regarding property lines to further investigate if the cut tree was on private or public property.
Is this house for sale?
A Ridgedale Road resident called police Oct. 23 and said a woman came to her door asking if her house was for sale. Apparently it isn’t. The caller requested drive-bys as she though the behavior was suspicious.
Soccer parents
A caller Oct. 24 told police that parents of soccer players placed tables across a driveway on Mamaroneck Road and were blocking traffic. Patrol spoke to the parents who said they placed the table there for safety while the players were active, but they moved it when asked.
Fire
A water condition was reported Oct. 19 at an address on Murray Hill Road. A leak was coming from an attic-mounted Hydro air heating unit. Firefighters shut down the boiler and the freshwater fill valve in the basement mechanicals room. The leak was not able to be isolated so the entire system had to be turned off and drained from the low point of the drain valve. Firefighters then drained water from buckets the resident had put under the unit.
The resident was advised to call a heating contractor and say the unit was shut down. They were advised not to use the lights on the floor below until a licensed electrician checked them.
A gas burner control knob inadvertently left partially open caused an odor of gas in a house on Claremont Road Oct. 19. Firefighters responded and ventilated the house. No issues were observed or indication of leaks once the knobs were put in the off position.
A two-car collision with injuries was reported Oct. 19 on Old Post Road at Murray Hill Road. One person reported neck pain. Firefighters stayed with that person until an ambulance arrived and the injured person was taken to the hospital. Scarsdale police assisted with traffic control until the cars could be removed.
An outside odor of gas was reported Oct. 9 on Valley Road. On arrival, firefighters spoke with a Con Edison Gas mechanic who said a contractor damaged the natural gas drip leg in front of a house. Elevated gas levels were detected in the nearby sewer. Firefighters aided Con Edison in entering the house and adjacent residences; no odors or readings were reported in any of them.
A child was reported locked in a car Oct. 20 on Fox Meadow Road. Firefighters opened the car through the driver’s side door without causing any damage. The 18-month-old child was fine.
A two-car collision with injuries was reported Oct. 20 on the Hutchinson River Parkway. On firefighters arrival, ambulance and county police were already on scene; one person went to the hospital. The cars were towed.
A car was reported to have collided with a pole Oct. 21 on Weaver Street at Bradford Road. On arrival, firefighters saw two cars, not one, were involved. Nobody was injured. The second car involved was a parked car; an electrical pole was compromised after being hit by the car. Con Edison Electric was notified and firefighters remained on scene until the cars were towed.
Firefighters went to a house on Reynal Crossing Oct. 21 when a carbon monoxide alarm was activated. The resident said they’d been cooking something on the stovetop for about two hours when the alarm sounded. The burner may not have been operating properly, firefighters said. The house was ventilated and the resident was advised to have the stovetop serviced before using it again.
A hazardous condition was reported Oct. 21 at a house on Brewster Road. A heavy odor of chlorine was detected in the garage. The resident advised firefighters on arrival that there were three 5-gallon buckets of chlorine tablets stored in the garage. The buckets were compromised after Hurricane Ida. Firefighters brought them outside to ventilate. A county hazmat adviser was contacted for information on how to dispose of the buckets. The resident was advised to let them ventilate outside in fresh air until they thoroughly dried and not let them get wet again. They were provided with information on how to get rid of the buckets from the hazmat adviser.
A two-story wood frame house under construction on Post Road had a ruptured gas line, which was reported Oct. 22. The contractor working at the site told firefighters he had heard audible hissing. A hose line was stretched and off-duty firefighters were called to the scene and adjacent houses were evacuated while the street service gas lines were shut down. Negative gas readings were observed in all areas and fire personnel stayed on scene until Con Ed Gas said the situation was taken care of.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.