It was cloudy and cold, but the rain held off as more than 500 runners participated in the 52nd annual 15K and four-mile races hosted by the Scarsdale Parks and Recreation Department Sunday, April 3 at Scarsdale High School.
For local runners, it is an annual event they don’t want to miss as many Scarsdale residents return again and again for the course that winds through the village.
One veteran familiar with the course is Scarsdale resident Chen Zou. She runs the race every year, and this year she had a little help preparing for the event as she joined the Wind Runners Running Club to practice on the course.
It paid off for Zou as she was the first female to cross the finish line to win the 15K race with a time of 1:06.53.
“I’m very happy with my run, I’ve gotten No. 1 in my age group before, but never first overall,” said Zhou. “I run it almost every year. I know the course. Actually, we practiced a few times as a club, every weekend we would run the course. We were well prepared for this race. It was not hot, perfect weather, and it didn’t start raining until after I finished.”
The weather cooperated and Scarsdale Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Brian Gray said that helped lead to a large turnout for the two races as runners were happy to participate in the event after the effects of the pandemic the last couple of years. Gray was concerned the weather forecast might keep people away, but the rain held off long enough to get both races finished; it was damp for the last half hour of the 15K race but many runners crossed the finish line before they got wet.
“I think it went very well, and we got it in before the rain,” said Gray. “We’re happy with the number of racers who were able to come out and it’s great to see everybody out and about.”
A total of 530 runners participated in the two races. The 4-mile race was first, with a big enthusiastic crowd of 342 runners with many family members participating together. For the longer 15K race a total of 181 runners ran the grueling long course that took most runners more than an hour to complete.
“It’s an all-hands-on-deck event for our staff, the whole staff is here involved at the registration table, the finish line, and all over the course,” said Gray. It’s a lot of work for the parks and rec department, the DPW, the police, the fire; it takes a lot of people to make it happen. We’re here at seven in the morning, and we’re here on Friday so we can mark the course and people can come out and get to know the course if they need to.”
A total of 25 parks and rec staff members were on hand to coordinate and run the event. The police department had 22 members on duty to help with traffic control along the race course around the village.
A new feature this year was a large American flag that hung from a Scarsdale Fire Department hook and ladder truck to greet runners as they headed toward the finish line on the track at the high school.
Fire Chief Chris Mytych approached Gray with the idea a couple of weeks before the race, and Gray said he plans to display the flag again for future races. Mytych was out on the course as a participant, finishing the 15K race before joining his staff at the truck to greet runners as they ran by.
“It was pretty good, sub-8-minute-mile pace, so I was pleased with the result,” Mytych said of his race. “I’ve done it every year the last six years — it’s a lot of fun. This is the first time the fire department has been involved in the event and it’s great we could play a small part. Another opportunity to engage with the community and it went well.”
Zou led the way as the top female finisher overall on the day. In the 29 and under age group, Charlotte Haskins of New York was first at 1:08.2.
In the 30-39 age group, Aliyah Frumin of Pelham was first in the age group and second overall with a time of 1:08.03.
Vanessa Chaladovsky of Scarsdale was first in the 40-49 age group with a time of 1:10.54.
Adella Lin was first in the 50-59 age group at 1:22.21. Diane Calderon of Scarsdale was first in the 60-69 group.
On the men’s side for the 15K run, Corey Levin of the Bronx was first with a time of 0:52.40. Scarsdale resident Robert Cruz was second overall and first in the 40-49 group with a time of 0:53.53.
In the 1-29 age group, Adam Abramowitz of Scarsdale was first with a time of 1:03.4.
David Furnari of Scarsdale was first in the 60-69 group with a time of 1:17.33, while Glenn Kirchoff of Scarsdale was first in the 70-99 age group.
In the women’s 4-mile race, Christine Lee of Scarsdale was the first female finisher with a time of 27:59.
Other age group winners for the women in the 4-mile included Jennifer Schwartz of Scarsdale as she was first in the 14 and under age group.
Scarsdale resident Leena Gyftopoulos was first in the 30-39 group with a time of 28:15, while Hongwei Zhou of Scarsdale was first in the 50-59 age group.
Avi Portillo was the top male finisher in the 4-mile race as he finished way ahead of everyone else with a time of 22.35.
Yuhan Cruz of Scarsdale was first in the 14 and under age group.
Santiago Gomez of Scarsdale was first in the men’s 15-19 age group. Bryan Morocho was first in the 20-29 group, while Kevin Hoyt was first in the 30-39 group.
Carlos Gomez of Scarsdale was first in the 40-49 group, while Christoph Hinder of Scarsdale was second and Babak Ghatan was third. Michael Racanello was first in the 50-59 group, Paul Greenburgh was first in 60-69, and Ted Piekarski of Scarsdale was first in the 70-79 group.
