Police responded to Birch Hill Road Sept. 21 on a report of debris in the road. On arrival, police saw a safe on the side of the road. The person who called police said she didn’t notice the safe when she left her house half an hour earlier, but it was there when she returned. As it wasn’t obvious who the safe belonged to and it was too heavy for patrol to move, the police called a tow company to take it to headquarters for processing. The safe was placed in the towing impound area and covered with a tarp.
Identity theft
An Edgewood Road resident told police Sept. 21 she received a letter in the mail from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services that pandemic unemployment benefits which she allegedly applied for and received as an Ohioan would be ending Sept. 4. Police told her to contact the agency in Ohio to report being a victim of identity theft and that fraud was committed in her name against the state of Ohio. She was advised to contact her credit agency about the matter. A report was made on her behalf.
A Penny Lane resident told police Sept. 25 a check he wrote to his synagogue in the amount of $72 was removed from his mailbox. He thought his mail carrier picked it up, but when he checked his bank balance he saw the check, which was cashed, was altered to read $10,326.16, payable to someone named “Monroe Thomas.” The date on the check, his signature and the memo were all in his handwriting, but the amount and the Payable To sections had been whited out and altered. He notified his bank to open a fraud case. A police report was issued to aid the investigation. The man was advised to mail checks at the post office or hand them directly to his mail carrier in the future, rather than leave them in the mailbox.
Noise at a golf club
Police responded to Scarsdale Golf Club shortly before 7 a.m. Sept. 22 after a S. Central Avenue caller complained about noise from the club in violation of the local ordinance. On arrival, police found the grounds crew supervisor was operating a lawn mower. He said he was aware of the ordinance but didn’t think the lawn mower could be heard in the area. He was issued a warning and promised not to repeat the violation.
Suspicious incidents
A S. Central Avenue resident told police Sept. 22 he was contacted by a man who claimed to work for the FBI Cyber Crimes Unit; he said the person notified him of an active warrant for his arrest for soliciting a prostitute over the internet. The caller said he was told if he submitted to a mental evaluation at a community court and paid a $5,000 penalty, he might be able to avoid prosecution. The phone number was traced to the community court, but police said the number could have been cloned using a phone application. The man who reported the incident said he’s never attempted to hire a prostitute over the internet. A report was made and the caller said he would not respond to calls from unknown parties.
A Campden Road resident Sept. 22 told police a gray Subaru with New York license plates stopped and the operator took a picture of his house and also the house across the street. He said he thought the person took pictures of every house on the street. He described the person as a male in his 40s. A report was made.
Property line dispute
Police responded to Holland Place Sept. 23 to talk to neighbors bickering over wood apparently cut down at the property line. One neighbor accused the other of stacking wood he cut down on what she believed to be her property. The neighbor was upset that the woman allegedly threw wood back onto his property. Police said there is no definitive property line in the front, but based on a fence further back, it’s likely the cut wood was over the property line, assuming the line continued from the fence to the street. Because the neighbors said there’d been problems clarifying the property line, police suggested they look into having it surveyed. The woman said she had it surveyed and staked in 2015 and she accused her neighbor of pulling up the stakes. No further action was taken and both parties were advised to call the police if issues continued.
Slashed tires
Police responded Sept. 24 to a reported fight in progress in the ShopRite parking lot on S. Central Avenue. Two detectives met with one of the people involved. He denied there was fighting, but told police he parked his Mercedes SUV in a parking aisle near the entrance to the store; as he was getting out of his car, he dropped his coffee cup and a man in a car parked next to his said the car door hit the second man’s car door. Some words were exchanged and the man who dropped the cup went into ShopRite. When he returned to his car, he saw three of his tires were slashed. He described the other man, but was only able to describe that man’s car as a black sedan. The tires are valued at $200 each, for a total value of $600. Security footage shows the man walking around the car of the man who called police, but it does not show any specific criminal behavior.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26, was compiled from official information.
