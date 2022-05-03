Members of the Greenburgh Town Board and traffic safety officer Sgt. Nick Reckson joined residents Wednesday, April 20, at the intersection of Robin Hill Road and Henry Street by the Seely Place School for an open discussion of recently proposed traffic changes at the site.
The plan intends to improve traffic and pedestrian safety conditions particularly for students walking to school.
Working with the Greenburgh Department of Public Works and the Bureau of Engineering, the board is looking to convert the intersection into a network of one-way streets, as well as adding sidewalks along Mount Joy Avenue and Robin Hill Road.
Following the recent construction of a sidewalk along Seely Place into Ardsley Road, the town has set its sights on adding sidewalks along Robin Hill Road between Mount Joy Avenue and Henry Street to continue improving pedestrian safety.
“Since this section of Robin Hill between Mount Joy and Henry has always been problematic, we identified that as a location needing a sidewalk immediately,” said Reckson at a town board work session April 12.
According to Reckson, adding a sidewalk along Robin Hill Road would subsequently make it too narrow to continue serving as a two-way street. As a result, the board is considering splitting Robin Hill Road into a one-way street running southbound into Henry Street from its west intersection with Mount Joy Avenue, and northbound into its east intersection with Mount Joy Avenue.
“The front yards of the homes on Robin Hill are too shallow to allow for us to take 4 to 5 feet of their front lawn to then install a sidewalk,” said Reckson. “So the best option was to convert the road into a runway.”
The changes to Robin Hill Road would also necessitate converting a portion of Mount Joy Avenue into a one-way street running westbound between its east and west intersections with Robin Hill Road.
“The network of one-ways would also reduce some of the traffic volume,” said Reckson.
The proposals met with some criticism from residents during the site visit, however.
“You’re funneling my traffic into the school, where I would never go,” said one resident. “When you’ve done this, there’s only one way. We’re all stuck in that one bottleneck. That’s a very dangerous situation.”
The proposal to narrow the roads also raised concerns about parking and accessibility for emergency and public services.
Walter Groden, chair of the Greenville Fire District Commissioners, said, “That’s an issue for the fire service. If the sidewalk goes in the street, we [fire department] can’t come down if there’s parking on the street.”
Taking these critiques into consideration, the town board voted Wednesday, April 27 to approve the proposed one-way traffic and related changes for a trial period from May through June.
Board member Gina Jackson explained: “In my head, we’ll have three weeks here of this scenario. ‘OK, everybody, we’re done with the three weeks here.’ [Then] we have a two-day break, go back to normal, then start another three-week testing period.”
