A gift was stolen from a property on Montrose Road Dec. 21. The homeowner told police he left an envelope containing cash taped to his garbage can as a holiday gift for his sanitation workers, but the envelope was missing before they arrived. The homeowner said he wanted the incident to be documented.
Home health aide didn’t show up for work
A Wakefield Road resident Dec. 20 asked police to check her house to see if her health aide was on the premises. She said the aide was supposed to arrive two hours earlier. Police checked but found only the resident at the house. Police asked her if she needed medical assistance but she declined help and none was given at the time.
Too much garbage
A Depot Place business owner Dec. 21 complained about a large amount of garbage in front of the business. The property manager said she was in contact with the solid waste company responsible for removing garbage from the site. She said the tenant’s waste hauler said boxes had to be in containers to be picked up. She said the waste would be removed promptly.
Tree trim
A Meadow Road resident Dec. 21 told police his neighbor was having her trees trimmed and he was concerned debris would be left on his property. Police spoke with the neighbor who said she would keep an eye on the tree service workers and would make sure no debris was left behind.
Stolen bike
A bicycle was reported stolen Dec. 21 from the bicycle rack on E. Parkway. The person who reported it said he secured it with a combination lock and chain. He said he parked it in the morning, and when he came back that night it was missing.
Fraud
A Secor Road resident called police Dec. 21 to report he had received a fraudulent bill from Montgomery Ward. He said he canceled the account and notified his credit bureau. He said he’s not out any money.
What are those dogs barking about?
Police responded to Dunham Road Dec. 21 when a resident reported her dogs were barking furiously at something at the side door of her garage. The dogs’ behavior made her think someone or something was outside her house or in the garage. Patrol came over and checked her house but found nothing suspicious.
UPS delivery sent to the wrong address
An Overhill Road resident Dec. 22 said a UPS delivery she was expecting didn’t arrive. The caller said the contents of the expected package was valued at $500. She said she was in contact with the sender and believed it was improperly addressed. She specified a signature for delivery; the sender said he received a notification that the package was delivered and signed for. The caller told police she will be following up with UPS.
Roommate took her money
A Post Road caller Dec. 23 said her roommate accused her of taking $5 and used the money to make purchases from a store. The accused roommate disputed the story and said she used her own money. They had a verbal argument and the police intervened. Staff at the group home was advised of the argument and both parties agreed to stay away from each other for the remainder of the evening.
Code complaint
A caller Dec. 24 reported estate sales signs were plastered all over the area near Police post 4. Police checked the area and did see a number of signs but all the signs were on public, not private property. Police decided to leave the signs alone and no summons was issued.
Dangerous sinkhole
A dangerous sinkhole was reported Dec. 24 near the sidewalk on Popham Road. Police saw the condition, alerted the highway department and temporarily set up hazard cones and caution tape.
Keys found
A set of keys was turned in to police Dec. 24. The keys were found outside a residence on Rock Creek Lane. According to police, the key ring included car keys, miscellaneous keys and a proxy card. The homeowner at the location where the keys were found could not be contacted. The key ring was photographed and vouchered.
Loose dog
A medium sized brown dog was reported Dec. 24 loose on Montgomery Road. Police looked for it but couldn't find it.
Patrol as meter handyman
A parking meter with its canister lid ajar but its coin canister in place was reported Dec. 24 on Garth Road. There were no signs of criminal activity and it appeared to the responding officer that the lock mechanism was activated prior to closing the lid, causing it to malfunction. Patrol was able to get the meter keys from police headquarters to properly close and secure the meter lid, with the coin canister placed correctly inside. No further action was required.
Front door open
A Tompkins Road resident Dec. 26 told police her neighbors were away but the front door was open. Police saw the front door open but it didn’t appear to have been forced. The exterior of the home was checked and all appeared in good order. Police attempted to contact the homeowner whom the neighbor thought was on a plane. A message was left for them on their voicemail and police resecured the door.
Swerving all over the road
A caller Dec. 26 reported a car driving erratically and swerving while it was going west on Heathcote Road. Police saw the described blue Ford Explorer crossing the solid double yellow line. A traffic stop was executed. The driver, who did not appear intoxicated, said she was headed to work and she was very tired. She was issued a warning about her driving.
Wires burning
Burning wires were reported in a tree on Brookby Road Dec. 26 near Quaker Center. The county fire department was notified and they said they would notify Con Edison. No further police action was required.
Recording without permission
A Hickory Lane resident called police Dec. 26 to report seeing via a home security system that a woman was on their property recording without permission and walking all over their property. The resident did not provide a description. Police arrived and took a walk around but saw no one doing anything.
Three teens running
A man called police Dec. 26 while taking an Uber home, to report he saw three young males with hoodies running halfway down his driveway on South Church Lane and across the street on Hathaway. He told police when they saw him they ran and entered a dark sedan. The caller was only able to provide a partial New York license plate number. Police searched the area but didn’t see the youths.
There’s an animal in my living room
A Fox Meadow Road resident Dec. 26 reported to police that there was an animal in her living room but she didn’t know what kind. Police arrived and saw it was not an animal but a plant blown around by an air vent. Nothing appeared out of order.
Collisions
No injuries were reported at the scene of a two–car, rear-end collision Dec. 20 on Carthage and Mamaroneck roads. One car was about to make a left on Carthage when it was struck from behind. Patrol facilitated an information exchange.
A car that didn’t stop at a stop sign Dec. 23 on Fenimore Road and Brite Avenue also failed to yield to another car. The two cars collided. No injuries were reported and one car was towed.
A car with deployed airbags was reported by a caller Dec. 23 who said the car was at Saxon Woods Road and Black Birch Lane. The car was occupied but the caller was unable to determine the operator’s condition. Police searched the reported area with negative results. There were no signs of an accident. All appeared in good order.
Fire
Firefighters responded to a Circle Drive residence Dec. 25 on a report of water pooling outside the house. They used a key to enter the house and no damage was seen inside. A broken outdoor spigot outside the house was determined to be the source of the condition. No further assistance was needed or given.
An alarm was activated indicating a smoke condition Dec. 25 at a home on Fairview Road. The fire department arrived and the house was checked and declared safe. No further action was taken.
This report, from the Scarsdale police and fire departments from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, was made from official reports.
