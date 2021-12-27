Village residents will vote on Jan. 11 to determine whether the School Board Nominating Committee Resolution, which establishes guidelines for the SBNC’s processes, will be amended. Resolution Chair David Benderson and Resolution Vice Chair Sarah Bell of the SBNC have put forward eight proposed amendments, each of which will appear on the Jan. 11 ballot to be voted on individually.
Speaking at a public meeting of the Scarsdale League of Women Voters (LWVS) on Dec. 12, Bell said that she, together with Benderson, had consulted with a large number of community stakeholders, including former school board candidates as well as people who had been considered as candidates but not selected. To formulate the proposed amendments, Bell and Benderson drew on that “gigantic pot of feedback” in cooperation with SBNC’s Resolution Committee and Administrative Committee, Bell said.
Three of the proposed amendments have to do with internal process and standards for SBNC members. Four of the proposed amendments would modify or clarify existing processes for interviewing and selecting school board candidates. And one amendment would redefine “qualified voter” for internal SBNC purposes, so that anyone “18 years of age or older and a resident of the Scarsdale Union Free School District for at least 30 days” would be eligible to vote in Nominating Committee elections and serve on the Nominating and Administrative committees, regardless of citizenship status, according to a summary of the proposal provided by the SBNC.
Speaking to the LWVS, Bell called the final proposed amendment “an easy one,” explaining that “it seemed unusual that in such a diverse community, with residents coming from all over the world to live in Scarsdale for numbers of years, that not all our residents were able to participate fully in the school board nominating process.” Bell also clarified that, because municipal elections requirements are determined by state law, these proposed changes would only affect nominating processes, not school board elections themselves.
The proposed amendments, which have to do with internal standards, include a modification to Article III, Section A.4(d) of the Resolution, which would require members to “recuse themselves from all committee proceedings if a close relative stands as a candidate for the Scarsdale Board of Education,” according to the SBNC’s summary. They also include proposed modifications to Article III, Section B which would “establish a formal orientation” for incoming Nominating Committee members and establish a Resolution Clarification Committee to settle any questions concerning the interpretation of the Resolution that may arise during the SBNC’s normal operations.
The proposed amendments concerning the interview and selection process for school board candidates were motivated by what Bell characterized as overwhelming feedback in support of a less restrictive interview process from a wide range of stakeholders, adding that “the current members of the school board unanimously, unequivocally, and unsolicitedly all wanted an interactive interview.”
Bell also said that feedback from the community suggested that the current interview process for prospective school board candidates might provide an opening for “uneven evaluation” between candidates in the absence of a “common metric” for assessing candidates. Bell added that “the single most common piece of feedback we received was that the Resolution should clarify and provide more guidance on the interview process — and there should be an actual process, not just [an] option to have one,” as the current Resolution allows.
This year’s proposed amendments would (1) modify the procedure for candidate interviews to require differentiated questions posed by members of the Nominating Committee; (2) require the Nominating Committee to contact all references provided by each candidate, as well as ones not provided by the candidate; (3) require the Nominating Committee to evaluate each candidate’s qualifications according to objective criteria, to be determined later by the committee; and (4) specify which specific candidate information the Nominating Committee must keep confidential. All of these amendments would be to Article III, Section C of the Resolution.
“This should be no different from any other job interview. Our school board members are public officials. They represent us. They need to be able to respond to questions. They need to be able to speak to our district and our parents and our teachers and our administrators and our students,” Bell said. She added, “Everyone has had different experiences, and so it’s not an interview if you can’t ask a candidate specific questions about what they’ve done and how they’ve done it.”
Members of the LWVS and other community members examined each of the proposed amendments in a wide-ranging public discussion on Dec 12. Bob Miller and Nancy Michaels, both of whom had previously served on the SBNC, expressed concerns about some of the proposed amendments.
Miller recalled that, during his time on the Nominating Committee in the 1990s, “résumés and references were the most important” aspects of each candidate’s interview process. He also voiced concerns about the possibility that allowing differentiated questions would open the door to “gotcha questions, biases, and preconceived notions about a candidate,” emphasizing that “achieving the maximum amount of objectivity is the most important aspect of this process.”
Michaels said that her concern is the Nominating Committee’s ability to continue to attract motivated, high-quality candidates. “It’s not always easy to get good candidates. It’s a very high pressure volunteer job,” she said.
Immediately following the public discussion, the LWVS entered a closed consensus session, during which they continued to deliberate on the proposed amendments.
On Dec. 21, LWVS School Election Systems Portfolio Chair Jyoti Ruta and LWVS President Alissa Baum released a statement on behalf of the League, which expressed support for six of the eight amendments.
The LWVS declined to voice support or opposition to the amendment that would establish a Resolution Clarification Committee and that would require the Nominating Committee to ask individualized and differentiated questions of each candidate, saying “the League has reservations about the challenges in implementing a procedure for formulating and asking” such questions. The LWVS did not provide a reason for declining to take a position on the Resolution Clarification Committee.
But Ruta and Baum also expressed disappointment at how the process of informing the public and soliciting public input on the proposed amendments had unfolded, saying, “The League is troubled by the limited publicity concerning the proposed changes to the SBNC Resolution and the failure to provide adequate time for communitywide education, communitywide input and public comment.” The statement also noted that, while it seemed SBNC members had been engaged in discussions about the proposed amendments “over a span of several months,” the proposals were not publicly announced until Dec. 3, only five days prior to the legally required public hearing on the matter, which took place on Dec. 8.
The LWVS statement also called upon the SBNC to “consider amending the SBNC Resolution to set forth a more reasonable timetable and corresponding rules to provide sufficient notice to the public,” adding that “a greater effort to educate the public and the provision of additional time to review” would improve the school board candidate selection system overall.
