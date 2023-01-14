Voters elected 10 candidates Jan. 10 to join the Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee in the 2023 election.
The election was the first one held since last January when local voters approved an amendment for the SBNC Resolution that allows noncitizen residents of Scarsdale to vote for candidates running in the committee’s elections.
The resolution was revised to replace the word “citizen” with “resident,” with the updated definition of a qualified voter being “a person 18 years of age or older and a resident of the Scarsdale Union Free School District for at least 30 days.” Non-U.S. citizens who meet that criteria are eligible to vote in Nominating Committee elections and to serve on the Nominating and Administrative committees.
Newly elected SBNC members are:
Fox Meadow: Kevin Chen, David Kirshenbaum, Susan Lee
Greenacres: Arthur Rublin, Molly (Yue) Tu, Jocelyn Zoland
Heathcote: Jacob Adlerstein
Quaker Ridge: June (Xun) Deng, Jennifer Simon Tabak.
A total of 461 votes were cast in this year’s election of which 297 votes were cast in person and 164 by mail-in ballot. Total votes cast by neighborhood were: 46 from Edgewood, 40 from Fox Meadow, 159 from Greenacres, 22 from Heathcote and 194 from Quaker Ridge.
At the polls Jan. 10, some registered voters, mostly from the Mamaroneck strip section of Quaker Ridge, were surprised to find their names were not on the voter rolls provided by the Scarsdale School District. SBNC election co-chair Susi Coplan, who was on scene during the election, referred to an online database to confirm those voters’ names were on county voter rolls so they could, in fact, cast their vote Jan. 10. Coplan told the Inquirer she reached out to the school district office the next day to “dig into the voter lists,” and said she would “ensure we capture all eligible resident-voters on the lists for next year.”
Coplan said she reconfirmed that a printed mailer with 2023 election information, candidate bios and a mail-in ballot had been sent to all households, including those in the Mamaroneck strip. “We also used that document as address backup during the election,” she said.
On election night at the middle school, Coplan told the Inquirer overall voter turnout was strong throughout the day, with an excellent response via mail-in ballots as well. Elections in Edgewood, Greenacres and Quaker Ridge were contested, which tends to bring a higher turnout. Coplan said the uptick also may be due to the new resolution, which allows any resident over age 18 regardless of citizenship to vote. She also noted that voters have become more accustomed to using mail-in ballots since the pandemic affected in-person voter turnout.
The newly elected SBNC members will join the continuing members, each serving a three-year term on the Nominating Committee, followed by a two-year term on the Administrative Committee.
The SBNC will have its first meeting Sunday, Jan. 22, and by the end of March it expects to nominate two candidates for the Scarsdale Board of Education to fill the seats currently held by Amber Yusuf and Robert Klein whose first terms expire at the end of this school year in June. Both are eligible to run for a second two-year term.
All Scarsdale residents are welcome to propose board of education candidates to the SBNC at sbncchair@gmail.com. The SBNC-nominated school board candidates, along with any other candidates who may choose to run, will stand for public election Tuesday, May 16, at the same time as the school budget vote.
