A mere five minutes before polls were set to close at 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, Scarsdale residents were still streaming into Scarsdale Congregational Church on Heathcote Road to cast their votes.
The parking lot was packed with cars and multiple election workers commented on the steady flow of residents coming in to vote throughout the day.
By 6 p.m., 1,200 votes had been cast, up from 440 votes at noon, and the last-minute votes were crucial, in what was viewed as a toss-up election between four candidates looking to fill two seats on the board of education.
After the doors of the Congregational Church shut at 9 p.m. and an hour of counting followed suit, it became clear that School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) candidates Jim Dugan and Jessica Resnick-Ault won the two open seats on the board.
Alison Singer, the board’s current vice president who ran an independent campaign after not being nominated for reelection by the SBNC, with 763 votes was a mere 73 votes shy of the number needed to keep her seat on the board.
Independent candidate Irin Israel, who garnered support as a vocal critic of the school board and administration during public comment sessions at board meetings, came in fourth place with 607 votes, trailing Singer by 156 votes.
The school budget, which did not encounter much opposition or controversy this year, passed with 85.2% of votes cast in its favor.
“We are grateful that the community continues to support our students and schools through the adoption of this year’s budget,” said Superintendent Thomas Hagerman in a press release after the vote. “The Scarsdale Schools are able to provide exceptional educational experiences because of this support. We also understand the fiscal responsibility and stewardship which comes with this support and we take this charge very seriously.”
After the results were called and the applause from those present at the church subsided, attention turned to the candidates. Current board members consoled Singer with hugs for having endured a hard-fought but unsuccessful battle to keep her seat. Israel was not present for the vote count at the church, telling the Inquirer the next day that he wasn’t aware he could’ve attended the count in person and would’ve liked to speak with his fellow candidates.
“This whole year I actually learned a lot about myself. I wasn’t much into politics previous to this, and I hadn’t really been a public speaker, but I found it really interesting,” said Israel, who plans to take a step back in the next couple of days to reassess what he wants his role in the community to be. “I found it amazing to meet so many great people in the community. It was really enlightening to me.”
Rather than dwell on what she could’ve done differently in the race, Singer, who admitted the election result was obviously not the outcome she had hoped for, told the Inquirer it was the time to “look forward” and come together as a community.
“It’s time to put campaigning behind us and move forward as one community and focus on the future and on supporting our students and our faculty and the administration as they look to tackle all the challenges that are ahead,” said Singer, who plans to stay involved locally and to continue her public advocacy for diverse learners.
On election night, Resnick-Ault said she was “shocked” by the results and said that with four people running to fill two seats, there was “a real sense of uncertainty about what the outcome would be.”
“People have emailed, called and texted [me] their support … regardless of … what candidates they supported,” Resnick-Ault told the Inquirer the day after the election. “I commend Alison on an extremely long tenure of service to Scarsdale that predated her time on the board. Secondly, I commend Irin for bringing a lot of energy to the campaign and increasing the amount of dialogue, and I hope that Jim and I will be able to represent all Scarsdale residents.”
Dugan, who felt “humbled” to have been elected, said the first issue he wanted to tackle was expanding community interaction, which he was happy to see was already starting to be addressed by the current board with “coffees” with parents announced this week and slated to take place May 20, June 9 and June 17 at the high school.
“That of course comes a little bit late, but I am happy to see it,” said Dugan. “That’s exactly the kind of thing I certainly want to be on the side of encouraging.”
With board President Pam Fuehrer’s term ending June 30 and Singer not reelected for a second term, a young board — all of whom are all still serving their first term in office — will have to elect new officers. Fuehrer told the Inquirer she planned to send an email to board members by the end of the week so they could express interest in serving as the board’s next president and vice president.
By June, she said, the community will be told who expressed interest in serving as officers, though nothing would be finalized until the board meets for its reorganizational meeting on July 6.
After two terms on the board and serving as vice president and president, Fuehrer is also thinking about how she plans to fill her time after she leaves the school board. So far, she said she accepted an advisory board position for the Scarsdale Adult School and plans to continue volunteering in the community.
“This year was extremely difficult, but I’m really glad that I got all of that experience, commitment and passion, because that’s what kept me going. Running for reelection … when I wasn’t renominated by the SBNC, I had to think ‘Is this what I want to do?’ and it really focused my commitment to the schools and the students and the district as a whole, and that was extremely helpful,” said Fuehrer. “This will leave a big hole in my life.”
2021-22 budget vote
Yes — 1,524 votes
No — 264 votes
Board of education election (top 2 elected)
Jessica Resnick-Ault — 1,101
Jim Dugan — 835
Alison Singer (incumbent) — 763
Irin Israel — 607
